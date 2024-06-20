FBI provides few details after searching Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao's home

The FBI Thursday morning searched the home of Oakland, California Mayor Sheng Thao. The FBI provided no details on what the search was about. Another Oakland home was also searched. Photo courtesy of Oakland Mayor X

June 20 (UPI) -- FBI agents searched Oakland, Calif., Mayor Sheng Thao's home Thursday morning. Three black and gray SUVs were seen outside the home, along with an agent wearing blue gloves who asked reporters to stay away from the vehicles.

"The FBI is conducting court authorized law enforcement activity on Maiden Lane" in Oakland, agency spokesperson Cameron Polan said in a statement.

The FBI declined to provide any further information.

The agent who came outside at the home refused to answer reporter questions about the nature of the search.

Thao didn't immediately respond to phone calls from the news media Thursday seeking explanation. Her spokesperson referred reporters to the FBI.

The FBI searched another home in the 4300 block of View Crest Court in Oakland Thursday morning.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, citing property records, that home belongs to Andy Duong, owner of Cal Waste Solutions.

He did not immediately answer phone inquiries about that search.

Oakland's Public Ethics Commission in 2020 invested Duong and his father David in 2020 over allegations they had made "straw donor" political campaign donations in city elections.

That's when donors funnel money into campaigns by making it appear the donations are coming from others.

A neighbor of Thao's told the East Bay Times that she awoke at 6 a.m. and heard FBI agents shouting "Open the door! Open the door!" at Thao's house next door.

"I thought it might be a domestic disturbance or something," retired San Diego police detective Nina Medina said. "But later agents were going in and out of the residence with gloves on."

While the FBI has not publicly disclosed details of its investigation, sources cited by San Francisco's ABC7 News said the case involves the IRS and the US Postal Service.