Donald Trump's associates, advisers facing legal trouble

Former President Donald Trump exits from the courtroom after hearing the verdict in his criminal trial at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on May 30. Jurors found the former president guilty on 34 felony charges of falsifying business records in connection with payments made to an adult film actress in 2016. File Pool Photo by Steven Hirsch/UPI | License Photo

June 19 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump has faced many legal problems since leaving the White House, including 34 felony convictions, a $355 million business fraud penalty and being found liable of rape. Legal troubles have followed at least 10 of his associates as well. Campaign staffers, high-profile advisers, attorneys and business associates of the former president are among those in Trump's orbit who have been charged, convicted or imprisoned. Advertisement

These are the legal woes of current and former associates of Trump:

Steve Bannon

Trump's former White House adviser has been ordered to report to prison by July 1. He was convicted of contempt of congress in 2022 after ignoring a subpoena to testify before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Bannon filed a motion to the U.S. Court of Appeals last week, seeking to remain out of prison while he appeals his conviction. He faces a four-month sentence.

U.S. District Court Judge Carl Nichols ordered Bannon to report to prison with nearly two years passed since his conviction. Nichols, a Trump appointee, ruled that Bannon's conviction is unlikely to be overturned and the original reason for his stay of sentence no longer applies.

Mark Meadows

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is set to go to trial in October over his alleged role in a fake elector scheme in Arizona, a charge that he and former attorney Rudy Giuliani have pleaded not guilty to.

Meadows and former Trump campaign staffer Michael Roman were arraigned earlier this month on charges related to attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Arizona. They face felony charges including conspiracy, forgery and fraud.

Meadows, Roman and Giuliani are also among Trump's 18 co-defendants charged in a conspiracy to subvert the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.

Rudy Giuliani

Along with the charges Giuliani faces in Georgia and Arizona, he was also found liable of defamation for spreading falsehoods about two Georgia election workers. Ruby Freeman and Wandrea' ArShaye Moss successfully sued the former mayor of New York for $148 million.

Days after winning the lawsuit, Freeman and Moss filed another lawsuit against Giuliani. He allegedly continued to make the same false statements about the pair that led to the first lawsuit.

"Of course I don't regret it," Giuliani said after being found liable in the first case. "I told the truth."

Giuliani was also sued by Dominion Voting Systems for spreading false claims about its voting machines following the 2020 election. Dominion seeks $1.3 billion in the lawsuit.

Trump's former attorney Sidney Powell was included in the lawsuit as well. She is among Trump and Giuliani's co-defendants in the Georgia election case.

Roger Stone

Roger Stone, a Republican political strategist and former campaign adviser to Trump, was sentenced to 40 months in prison and two years of probation in 2020. He was convicted on seven criminal counts for lying to Congress during the House investigation into Russian election interference.

Trump, then president, commuted Stone's sentence.

Peter Navarro

Former Trump administration adviser Peter Navarro began serving his four-month prison sentence in Miami last month after being convicted of contempt of Congress.

Navarro was charged with contempt after refusing to comply with a congressional subpoena in the House select committee investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. He argued that as an official in the Trump administration he believed executive privilege protected him from disclosing information to investigators.

Navarro was the first Trump administration official to begin serving a prison sentence.

Michael Flynn

Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to making false statements to the FBI in 2017. He was charged with making false statements during FBI director Robert Mueller's investigation into election interference by Russia.

Flynn later withdrew the guilty plea.

Flynn acknowledged his wrongdoing in a statement released by his lawyer. He also vowed to cooperate with the investigation. He served as Trump's national security adviser for 24 days before being fired for lying to Vice President Mike Pence about a conversation with former Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

In 2020, Pence told reporters that he believed Flynn may have lied unintentionally.

Trump pardoned Flynn in 2020 after losing the presidential election.

Paul Manafort

Paul Manafort, former chairman of Trump's presidential campaign, was found guilty on eight of 18 counts of bank fraud in 2018. Manafort was charged for hiding millions of dollars in bank accounts overseas to avoid taxes.

In 2019, Manafort was sentenced to four years in prison. He expressed embarrassment over the case but did not offer an apology for the crimes he was charged with.

Manafort was later sentenced to 47 months in prison for fraud in a separate case in Virginia. He was also ordered to pay $24.8 million in restitution.

A 2020 report from the Senate Intelligence Committee alleged that Manafort worked with Russian agents during Trump's 2016 campaign. No charges were filed over these accusations.

Allen Weisselberg

Allen Weisselberg, former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, pleaded guilty to perjury in March. He was sentenced to five months in prison.

Weisselberg's business license was canceled by Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron at the conclusion of the civil fraud case against the Trump Organization in New York.

In 2023, Weisselberg served 99 days of a 100-day sentence in Rikers Island in New York for fraud related to his actions with the Trump Organization. He was found guilty of tax fraud, falsifying business records and conspiracy.

Michael Cohen

Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen was released from prison in 2020 after pleading guilty to arranging hush-money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal to hide their affairs with Trump. He was sentenced to three years in prison but was released into home confinement early.

Cohen was a star witness for the prosecution in the trial of Trump over allegedly falsifying business records to hide the affairs. Trump was convicted on 34 felony counts. Cohen has also become a vocal critic of Trump, acknowledging his falling out with the former president.

George Papadopoulos

George Papadopoulos, a former campaign adviser to Trump, served 12 days of a 14-day jail sentence for lying to the FBI during the Mueller investigation.

Trump pardoned Papadopoulos along with 19 others on Dec. 22, 2020.