Masked men attack two people following N.Y. high school graduation ceremony

June 19 (UPI) -- Five masked men attacked two people following a graduation ceremony in New York on Wednesday, school officials said.

The attack happened after 4 p.m. Wednesday outside the David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex on Long Island following the completion of a ceremony honoring graduating students from Academy Charter Schools.

Advertisement

A spokesperson for the schools said in a statement that masked assailants targeted an adult who attended the ceremony.

The incident appeared related to a domestic dispute, the official said, adding the adult was slashed in the leg while a student was slashed in the ear.

Both were transported to area hospitals for treatment.

"All those entering the graduation passed through magnetometers," the spokesperson said. "We underscore that this incident took place outside of the graduation venue. Our security team is cooperating with Nassau County Police and Hofstra Public safety officers."