Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 19, 2024 / 5:38 PM

Louisiana becomes first state to require the Ten Commandments in public classrooms

By Sheri Walsh
Louisiana became the first state in the country Wednesday to require the Ten Commandments be displayed in public classrooms, as the American Civil Liberties Union and other groups called it "blatantly unconstitutional" and vowed to sue. File Photo by Michael Kleinfeld/UPI
Louisiana became the first state in the country Wednesday to require the Ten Commandments be displayed in public classrooms, as the American Civil Liberties Union and other groups called it "blatantly unconstitutional" and vowed to sue. File Photo by Michael Kleinfeld/UPI | License Photo

June 19 (UPI) -- Louisiana became the first state in the country Wednesday to require the Ten Commandments be displayed in public elementary, high school and state-funded universities.

Gov. Jeff Landry signed House Bill 71 into law after state lawmakers approved the measure last month. The new law requires the Ten Commandments be displayed in "large, easily readable font" inside classrooms by the start of 2025.

Advertisement

"If you want to respect the rule of law, you've got to start from the original law giver, which was Moses," Landry said during Wednesday's bill-signing ceremony.

Louisiana is the first state to require the Ten Commandments in schools since the Supreme Court struck down a similar law in Kentucky in 1980. The high court ruled the law blurred the line between church and state.

Related

On Wednesday, the American Civil Liberties Union announced plans to sue, claiming Louisiana's new law also violates the First Amendment.

"We are preparing a lawsuit to challenge H.B. 71. The law violates the separation of church and state and is blatantly unconstitutional," the ACLU said in a statement.

"The First Amendment promises that we all get to decide for ourselves what religious beliefs, if any, to hold and practice, without pressure from the government. Politicians have no business imposing their preferred religious doctrine on students and families in public schools," the ACLU added.

Advertisement

Gov. Landry told The Tennessean on Saturday that he was going "to sign a bill that places the Ten Commandments in public classrooms," before adding, "And I can't wait to be sued."

Supporters of the new law are leaning on a 2022 Supreme Court ruling that found a Washington state school district violated the First Amendment's religious freedom rights of a football coach, who was fired for praying on the field after games.

"Putting this historic document on schoolhouse walls is a great way to remind students of the foundations of American and Louisiana law," said Matt Krause, Of Counsel at First Liberty Institute.

"We applaud Louisiana for being the first, but by no means the last, state to take this bold step for religious liberty," he added.

Texas and Tennessee are considering similar laws.

Latest Headlines

Juneteenth events celebrate the end of slavery in the United States
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Juneteenth events celebrate the end of slavery in the United States
June 19 (UPI) -- Juneteenth holiday events across the nation celebrate and memorialize June 19 in 1865, when 250,000 slaves in Texas were granted their freedom following the Civil War.
Alberto becomes first-named tropical storm of season, threatens Texas, Gulf Coast
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Alberto becomes first-named tropical storm of season, threatens Texas, Gulf Coast
June 19 (UPI) -- The first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season has now formed over the Gulf of Mexico, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration confirmed on Wednesday.
Study: East Palestine train derailment chemicals carried to 16 states, southern Canada
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Study: East Palestine train derailment chemicals carried to 16 states, southern Canada
June 19 (UPI) -- Toxic chemicals from the February 2023 East Palestine, Ohio, trail derailment near the Pennsylvania border was carried to and polluted 16 states, including parts of Canada, according to a study released Wednesday.
Stabbing at I-80 rest stop in Nebraska leaves 72-year-old man dead, wife injured
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Stabbing at I-80 rest stop in Nebraska leaves 72-year-old man dead, wife injured
June 19 (UPI) -- A man was killed and a woman seriously injured in an I-80 rest stop knife attack during what police said was an attempted robbery Wednesday morning just south of Grand Island, Neb.
Adderall shortage could affect over 40,000 Americans, CDC warns
U.S. News // 4 days ago
Adderall shortage could affect over 40,000 Americans, CDC warns
June 15 (UPI) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning Americans about a possible shortage in obtaining Adderall, a key treatment for attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder or ADHD.
Justice Department accuses Utah of discriminating against people with disabilities
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Justice Department accuses Utah of discriminating against people with disabilities
June 19 (UPI) -- Utah is violating the Americans with Disabilities Act by discriminating against people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, according to a ruling by the U.S. Justice Department.
Donald Trump's associates, advisers facing legal trouble
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Donald Trump's associates, advisers facing legal trouble
June 19 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump has faced many legal problems since leaving the White House. Legal troubles have followed at least 10 of his associates as well.
USDA under secretary to head new Washington-based Global Food Institute
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
USDA under secretary to head new Washington-based Global Food Institute
June 19 (UPI) -- U.S. Deputy Under Secretary of Agriculture for Food, Nutrition, and Consumer Services Stacy Dean will become the inaugural executive director of the Global Food Institute at George Washington University.
'Strawberry Moon' to follow earliest summer solstice in 228 years
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
'Strawberry Moon' to follow earliest summer solstice in 228 years
Thursday, the first full day of summer, will end with a Strawberry Moon, the first full moon of the season.
California fines Amazon $5.9 million for alleged labor law violations
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
California fines Amazon $5.9 million for alleged labor law violations
June 19 (UPI) -- California's Labor Commissioner said Tuesday Amazon is being fined $5.9 million for unsafe warehouse operations that violated the state Warehouse Quotas law.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Vote delayed for federal court appointee who Mitch McConnell calls 'committed Marxist'
Vote delayed for federal court appointee who Mitch McConnell calls 'committed Marxist'
Donald Trump's associates, advisers facing legal trouble
Donald Trump's associates, advisers facing legal trouble
Trump Media shares drop 10% as DJT stock slide accelerates
Trump Media shares drop 10% as DJT stock slide accelerates
Fast-moving wildfire devours 1,400 New Mexico structures
Fast-moving wildfire devours 1,400 New Mexico structures
Once worth $2.9B, California EV maker Fisker files for bankruptcy protection
Once worth $2.9B, California EV maker Fisker files for bankruptcy protection
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement