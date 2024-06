One man was killed and a woman is in critical condition after a stabbing Wednesday morning during an attempted robbery at Nebraska I-80 rest stop. State troopers captured the suspect following a chase. Screenshot image courtesy of Nebraska State Patrol/Nebraska.TV

June 19 (UPI) -- A man was killed and a woman seriously injured in an I-80 rest stop knife attack during what police said was an attempted robbery Wednesday morning just south of Grand Island, Neb. When Hall County Sheriff's deputies got to the scene, they found a man and a woman from Eureka, Mo., in their 70s and with stab wounds. Advertisement

The 72-year-old man was transported to Grand Island Regional Hospital, where he died of his injuries. The 71-year-old woman is in critical condition at that hospital.

Nebraska State troopers arrested 22-year-old suspect James Thompson Jr. of Elyria, Ohio, after a high-speed chase.

Troopers said they pursued the vehicle off I-80 and onto Highway 11, where the vehicle left the road and entered the Platte River.

While police are still investigating, they believe an attempted robbery led to the stabbings.

In a statement on X, the Nebraska State Patrol said, " Excellent teamwork by Troopers and Hall County Deputies to quickly locate and apprehend the suspect. Our hearts are with the two victims and their family."

The incident happened at a rest area at mile marker 316.5.

An autopsy has been ordered, according to the Hall County Sheriff's Office.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are continuing the investigation.