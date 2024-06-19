Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 19, 2024 / 11:38 AM

USDA under secretary to head new Washington-based Global Food Institute

By Simon Druker
U.S. Deputy Under Secretary of Agriculture for Food, Nutrition, and Consumer Services Stacy Dean will become the inaugural executive director of the Global Food Institute at George Washington University. Photo courtesy of George Washington University Global Food Institute
1 of 3 | U.S. Deputy Under Secretary of Agriculture for Food, Nutrition, and Consumer Services Stacy Dean will become the inaugural executive director of the Global Food Institute at George Washington University. Photo courtesy of George Washington University Global Food Institute

June 19 (UPI) -- U.S. Deputy Under Secretary of Agriculture for Food, Nutrition, and Consumer Services Stacy Dean will become the inaugural executive director of the Global Food Institute at George Washington University.

The position at the private university in Washington is also backed by celebrity chef, author and advocate José Andrés and was confirmed publicly Thursday.

Advertisement

Andrés co-founded the GFI, which is "dedicated to leveraging interdisciplinary research and teaching across the pillars of policy, innovation, and humanity to address global food challenges."

Dean was named deputy under secretary in 2021 and has led the department's food and nutrition policy and programs. During her time there, she "published frequent reports on how federal nutrition programs affect families and communities and developed policies to improve them," according to department biography.

Related

Overall, Dean has spent 30 years as a policymaker in the food sciences world. The University of Michigan graduate will be tasked with championing the institute's mission to change the world through the power of food.

"I am honored to join the Global Food Institute at this critical moment," Dean said in a statement issued Thursday.

Advertisement

"Together, we will pave the way for innovative solutions to food insecurity, malnutrition, climate change, and the myriad global challenges we face. Our collective efforts will turn our aspirations for a more equitable and sustainable food system into reality."

Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack applauded Dean for her accomplishments with the Department of Agriculture

"Under the leadership of Stacy Dean, USDA's Food and Nutrition Service has been innovative and forward-looking in their efforts to enhance nutrition security and put healthy food on dinner tables and in school lunchrooms across the country, resulting in some of the most significant milestones in the food and nutrition space in decades," Visack said in the GFI statement.

"American families are better off thanks to Stacy's work, and will continue to be in her new role."

Andrés years ago joined the global fight against food insecurity across the world and has made it his life's work. The 54-year-old native of Spain in 2010 founded the nonprofit World Central Kitchen, which has responded to numerous natural disasters including Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

In March, Andrés testified in front of a group of Senators during a Capitol Hill briefing about getting food aid into Gaza, Haiti and Ukraine.

Advertisement

The session focused on WCK's global work to get food into areas where systems are disrupted by war and natural disasters.

"The enormity of challenges before our global food system demands a passionate leader of Stacy's caliber, with a profound understanding of the issues and the drive to effect change," Andrés said in the Thursday statement.

"I'm thrilled to work with her (Dean) as we usher in a new era of impact for the institute."

Latest Headlines

'Strawberry Moon' to follow earliest summer solstice in 228 years
U.S. News // 56 minutes ago
'Strawberry Moon' to follow earliest summer solstice in 228 years
Thursday, the first full day of summer, will end with a Strawberry Moon, the first full moon of the season.
California fines Amazon $5.9 million for alleged labor law violations
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
California fines Amazon $5.9 million for alleged labor law violations
June 19 (UPI) -- California's Labor Commissioner said Tuesday Amazon is being fined $5.9 million for unsafe warehouse operations that violated the state Warehouse Quotas law.
U.S. delegation visits Dalai Lama after passing bill urging Tibet, China to settle dispute
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. delegation visits Dalai Lama after passing bill urging Tibet, China to settle dispute
June 19 (UPI) -- Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi joined a high-level group of U.S. legislators in Tibet to meet with the Dalai Lama on Wednesday, angering China.
Google celebrates Juneteenth 2024 with a Doodle
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Google celebrates Juneteenth 2024 with a Doodle
June 19 (UPI) -- Artist Christian Robinson from Oakland, Calif., created Wednesday's Google Doodle to commemorate Juneteenth, a federal holiday marking the emancipation of Black enslaved people in the United States.
Fast-moving wildfire devours 1,400 New Mexico structures
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Fast-moving wildfire devours 1,400 New Mexico structures
June 19 (UPI) -- A fast-moving wildfire has destroyed more than 1,400 structures in New Mexico, prompting thousands of people to evacuate, officials said.
U.S. strongly denies Netanyahu's claim weapons to Israel have been blocked
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
U.S. strongly denies Netanyahu's claim weapons to Israel have been blocked
June 19 (UPI) -- Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is asserting that the United States is blocking shipments of weapons to Israel -- an assertion the Biden administration rejects, stating it is committed to its ally's defense.
EPA's largest union endorses Biden for president
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
EPA's largest union endorses Biden for president
June 19 (UPI) -- A union representing thousands of Environmental Protection Agency employees has issued an historic endorsement of President Joe Biden for re-election, praising the incumbent for his strong record fighting climate change.
Missouri college student Riley Strain's death ruled 'accidental'
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Missouri college student Riley Strain's death ruled 'accidental'
June 19 (UPI) -- Riley Strain, the Missouri college student whose body was found in a Nashville river after he was reported missing, died of accidental drowning and alcohol poisoning, the medical examiner's office announced Tuesday.
Colorado Springs Club Q shooter sentenced to life in prison plus 190 years
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Colorado Springs Club Q shooter sentenced to life in prison plus 190 years
June 18 (UPI) -- Convicted mass murderer Anderson Lee Aldrich, who killed 5 at a Colorado gay nightclub in 2022, on Tuesday entered guilty pleas to federal charges accusing him of violating federal hate crime laws.
U.S. sanctions Bosnian-Serb leader Milorad Dodik's family 'patronage network'
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Bosnian-Serb leader Milorad Dodik's family 'patronage network'
June 18 (UPI) -- The United States on Monday sanctioned two people and seven companies the Treasury described as a "patronage network" of Bosnian-Serb nationalist leader Milorad Dodik.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Vote delayed for federal court appointee who Mitch McConnell calls 'committed Marxist'
Vote delayed for federal court appointee who Mitch McConnell calls 'committed Marxist'
Nvidia becomes world's most valuable publicly traded company
Nvidia becomes world's most valuable publicly traded company
Homeless man said he was swimming in Florida lake at 2 a.m. when gator attacked
Homeless man said he was swimming in Florida lake at 2 a.m. when gator attacked
Trump Media shares drop 10% as DJT stock slide accelerates
Trump Media shares drop 10% as DJT stock slide accelerates
Police arrest Justin Timberlake for DWI in Hamptons
Police arrest Justin Timberlake for DWI in Hamptons
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement