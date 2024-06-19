U.S. delegation visits Dalai Lama after passing bill urging Tibet, China to settle dispute

June 19 (UPI) -- A delegation of high-level U.S. lawmakers visited the Dalai Lama after Congress last week passed a bill urging China to open dialogue to end its longstanding dispute with Tibet.
The delegation, led by House Foreign Affairs Chair Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, and including former House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif; Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y.; Rep. Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y.; Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass.; Rep. Ami Bera, D-Calif.; and Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, visited Tibet's government in exile in the Indian town of Dharamsala in the Himalayas.