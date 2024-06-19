Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 19, 2024 / 8:44 AM

U.S. delegation visits Dalai Lama after passing bill urging Tibet, China to settle dispute

By Clyde Hughes
A U.S. delegation visited the Dalai Lama on Wednesday after passing a bill urging Tibet and China to settle their dispute over Tibet's autonomy. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
A U.S. delegation visited the Dalai Lama on Wednesday after passing a bill urging Tibet and China to settle their dispute over Tibet's autonomy. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

June 19 (UPI) -- A delegation of high-level U.S. lawmakers visited the Dalai Lama after Congress last week passed a bill urging China to open dialogue to end its longstanding dispute with Tibet.

The delegation, led by House Foreign Affairs Chair Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, and including former House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif; Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y.; Rep. Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y.; Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass.; Rep. Ami Bera, D-Calif.; and Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, visited Tibet's government in exile in the Indian town of Dharamsala in the Himalayas.

Advertisement

The Dalai Lama has lived in India, which recognizes Tibet as a part of China, since 1959, following Tibet's failed uprising.

Advertisement

The delegation's visit comes as the Dalai Lama is set to visit the United States for medical treatments for his knees later this month and as President Joe Biden is expected to sign the Resolve Tibet Act, which passed through Congress with bipartisan support.

Although the United States also recognizes Tibet as part of China, the bill calls for the two sides to settle their dispute over Tibet's calls for autonomy.

China sees the Dalai Lama as a separatist and any contact with the Tibetan government as interfering in Chinese internal affairs.

The visit drew ire from Beijing as McCaul said Chinese officials warned them not to visit but he felt it was important to show the lawmakers' commitment to Tibet and their right to self-determination.

China's foreign affairs ministry publicly condemned the meeting on Tuesday, calling Tibet by its Chinese name of Xizang.

"The U.S. needs to see the true nature of the Dalai group -- who are anti-China and harbor a separatist agenda -- and honor commitments the U.S. has made to China on Xizang," the ministry said on X. "The U.S. must not have any contact with the group and stop sending the wrong message to the world."

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Google celebrates Juneteenth 2024 with a Doodle
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Google celebrates Juneteenth 2024 with a Doodle
June 19 (UPI) -- Artist Christian Robinson from Oakland, Calif., created Wednesday's Google Doodle to commemorate Juneteenth, a federal holiday marking the emancipation of Black enslaved people in the United States.
Fast-moving wildfire devours 1,400 New Mexico structures
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Fast-moving wildfire devours 1,400 New Mexico structures
June 19 (UPI) -- A fast-moving wildfire has destroyed more than 1,400 structures in New Mexico, prompting thousands of people to evacuate, officials said.
U.S. strongly denies Netanyahu's claim weapons to Israel have been blocked
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. strongly denies Netanyahu's claim weapons to Israel have been blocked
June 19 (UPI) -- Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is asserting that the United States is blocking shipments of weapons to Israel -- an assertion the Biden administration rejects, stating it is committed to its ally's defense.
EPA's largest union endorses Biden for president
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
EPA's largest union endorses Biden for president
June 19 (UPI) -- A union representing thousands of Environmental Protection Agency employees has issued an historic endorsement of President Joe Biden for re-election, praising the incumbent for his strong record fighting climate change.
Missouri college student Riley Strain's death ruled 'accidental'
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Missouri college student Riley Strain's death ruled 'accidental'
June 19 (UPI) -- Riley Strain, the Missouri college student whose body was found in a Nashville river after he was reported missing, died of accidental drowning and alcohol poisoning, the medical examiner's office announced Tuesday.
Colorado Springs Club Q shooter sentenced to life in prison plus 190 years
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Colorado Springs Club Q shooter sentenced to life in prison plus 190 years
June 18 (UPI) -- Convicted mass murderer Anderson Lee Aldrich, who killed 5 at a Colorado gay nightclub in 2022, on Tuesday entered guilty pleas to federal charges accusing him of violating federal hate crime laws.
U.S. sanctions Bosnian-Serb leader Milorad Dodik's family 'patronage network'
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Bosnian-Serb leader Milorad Dodik's family 'patronage network'
June 18 (UPI) -- The United States on Monday sanctioned two people and seven companies the Treasury described as a "patronage network" of Bosnian-Serb nationalist leader Milorad Dodik.
Colorado e-cigarette maker ordered to stop selling unauthorized vaping products
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Colorado e-cigarette maker ordered to stop selling unauthorized vaping products
June 18 (UPI) -- A Colorado e-cigarette maker has been ordered to stop selling unauthorized vaping products that pose "a serious public health threat, particularly to youth," the U.S. Justice Department announced Tuesday.
Los Angeles Unified School District votes to ban student cellphones
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Los Angeles Unified School District votes to ban student cellphones
June 18 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Unified School District voted Tuesday to move forward with a plan to ban cellphone use throughout the school day, as early as January.
Trump Media shares drop 10% as DJT stock slide accelerates
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Trump Media shares drop 10% as DJT stock slide accelerates
June 18 (UPI) -- Trump Media and Technology Group shares dropped 9.8% on Tuesday, bringing the stock's total slide to nearly 40% since former President Donald Trump -- the company's majority shareholder -- was convicted last month.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Vote delayed for federal court appointee who Mitch McConnell calls 'committed Marxist'
Vote delayed for federal court appointee who Mitch McConnell calls 'committed Marxist'
Nvidia becomes world's most valuable publicly traded company
Nvidia becomes world's most valuable publicly traded company
Homeless man said he was swimming in Florida lake at 2 a.m. when gator attacked
Homeless man said he was swimming in Florida lake at 2 a.m. when gator attacked
Trump Media shares drop 10% as DJT stock slide accelerates
Trump Media shares drop 10% as DJT stock slide accelerates
Police arrest Justin Timberlake for DWI in Hamptons
Police arrest Justin Timberlake for DWI in Hamptons
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement