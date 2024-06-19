Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 19, 2024 / 2:17 PM

Study: East Palestine train derailment chemicals carried to 16 states, southern Canada

Report estimates toxic chemicals from incident now affect about 110 million people

By Chris Benson
Norfolk Southern likewise agreed to a $600 million class action settlement to resolve claims surrounding last year’s train derailment, but now some East Palestine residents find themselves hesitant to sign-on. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
1 of 4 | Norfolk Southern likewise agreed to a $600 million class action settlement to resolve claims surrounding last year’s train derailment, but now some East Palestine residents find themselves hesitant to sign-on. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

June 19 (UPI) -- Toxic chemicals from the February 2023 East Palestine, Ohio, trail derailment near the Pennsylvania border was carried to and polluted 16 states, including parts of Canada, according to a study released Wednesday.

The study estimates that the toxic chemicals affect about 110 million U.S. citizens from the Midwest, such as in Minnesota and Wisconsin, to the Northeast, in places such as New England. The study says the chemicals are even found as far south as Tennessee, North Carolina, and far to the north, such as in the southern part of Ontario in Canada.

Advertisement

"I didn't expect to see an impact this far out," Dr. David Gay, the study's lead author, told The Washington Post.

"There's more going on here than most people would have guessed, including me," said Gay, coordinator of the National Atmospheric Deposition Program.

Advertisement

Samples were collected at about 260 sites in North America. Gay said chemical measurements not only showed expectedly high levels of chloride concentrations, but also were surprising because of "the vast geographical area" it covered.

The Environmental Protection Agency, which said it is aware of the study but has yet to review it, previously had confirmed that the train cars carried vinyl chloride, benzene, ethylene glycol monobutyl ether, ethylhexyl acrylate, isobutylene and butyl acrylate. The chemicals are associated with a range of various acute or chronic adverse health effects, depending on the level and frequency of exposure.

The findings in the study run counter to news and information released last year in which experts originally claimed Canada likely would not be on the receiving end of any toxic chemical spread related to the derailment.

But Gay says the detected chemical concentrations are not "toxic, but are pretty unusual at a lot of places," adding that plant and marine life could suffer negative effects.

However, this is only an initial assessment of the effects of the train derailment on atmospheric and precipitation chemistry using publicly available data, the report says.

"It's not death and destruction," said Gay. "It's fairly low concentrations, but they are very high relative to the normal that we typically see -- some of the highest we've measured in the last ten years."

Advertisement

The White House in September announced $1.4 billion for a range of projects to improve railroad safety and repair the industry's tattered infrastructure across the United States via President Joe Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The billion-dollar investment was hailed by the Transportation Department, which recently set new training requirements for rail workers, as the largest federal investment in rail safety upgrades in the nation's history.

The Justice Department said that Norfolk Southern estimates it will spend more than $1 billion on contamination cleanup and mitigating other potential harms along with proving rail safety and operations.

The DOJ and EPA in May announced a $310M settlement with Norfolk Southern in the derailment. Along with a $15 million civil penalty, the settlement will require Norfolk Southern to pay for past and future cleanup costs, enhanced rail safety and health monitoring.

Norfolk Southern likewise agreed to a $600 million class action settlement to resolve claims surrounding last year's train derailment, but now some East Palestine residents find themselves hesitant to sign-on.

"I think we should be concerned," Juliane Beier, a vinyl chloride expert said, citing the likelihood of long-term environmental impacts on states and communities.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Stabbing at I-80 rest stop in Nebraska leaves 72-year-old man dead, wife injured
U.S. News // 24 minutes ago
Stabbing at I-80 rest stop in Nebraska leaves 72-year-old man dead, wife injured
June 19 (UPI) -- A man was killed and a woman seriously injured in an I-80 rest stop knife attack during what police said was an attempted robbery Wednesday morning just south of Grand Island, Neb.
Adderall shortage could affect over 40,000 Americans, CDC warns
U.S. News // 4 days ago
Adderall shortage could affect over 40,000 Americans, CDC warns
June 15 (UPI) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning Americans about a possible shortage in obtaining Adderall, a key treatment for attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder or ADHD.
Justice Department accuses Utah of discriminating against people with disabilities
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Justice Department accuses Utah of discriminating against people with disabilities
June 19 (UPI) -- Utah is violating the Americans with Disabilities Act by discriminating against people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, according to a ruling by the U.S. Justice Department.
Alberto becomes first-named tropical storm of season, threatens Texas, Gulf Coast
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Alberto becomes first-named tropical storm of season, threatens Texas, Gulf Coast
June 19 (UPI) -- The first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season has now formed over the Gulf of Mexico, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration confirmed on Wednesday.
Donald Trump's associates, advisers facing legal trouble
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Donald Trump's associates, advisers facing legal trouble
June 19 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump has faced many legal problems since leaving the White House. Legal troubles have followed at least 10 of his associates as well.
USDA under secretary to head new Washington-based Global Food Institute
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
USDA under secretary to head new Washington-based Global Food Institute
June 19 (UPI) -- U.S. Deputy Under Secretary of Agriculture for Food, Nutrition, and Consumer Services Stacy Dean will become the inaugural executive director of the Global Food Institute at George Washington University.
'Strawberry Moon' to follow earliest summer solstice in 228 years
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
'Strawberry Moon' to follow earliest summer solstice in 228 years
Thursday, the first full day of summer, will end with a Strawberry Moon, the first full moon of the season.
California fines Amazon $5.9 million for alleged labor law violations
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
California fines Amazon $5.9 million for alleged labor law violations
June 19 (UPI) -- California's Labor Commissioner said Tuesday Amazon is being fined $5.9 million for unsafe warehouse operations that violated the state Warehouse Quotas law.
U.S. delegation visits Dalai Lama after passing bill urging Tibet, China to settle dispute
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. delegation visits Dalai Lama after passing bill urging Tibet, China to settle dispute
June 19 (UPI) -- Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi joined a high-level group of U.S. legislators in Tibet to meet with the Dalai Lama on Wednesday, angering China.
Google celebrates Juneteenth 2024 with a Doodle
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Google celebrates Juneteenth 2024 with a Doodle
June 19 (UPI) -- Artist Christian Robinson from Oakland, Calif., created Wednesday's Google Doodle to commemorate Juneteenth, a federal holiday marking the emancipation of Black enslaved people in the United States.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Vote delayed for federal court appointee who Mitch McConnell calls 'committed Marxist'
Vote delayed for federal court appointee who Mitch McConnell calls 'committed Marxist'
Nvidia becomes world's most valuable publicly traded company
Nvidia becomes world's most valuable publicly traded company
Homeless man said he was swimming in Florida lake at 2 a.m. when gator attacked
Homeless man said he was swimming in Florida lake at 2 a.m. when gator attacked
Trump Media shares drop 10% as DJT stock slide accelerates
Trump Media shares drop 10% as DJT stock slide accelerates
Donald Trump's associates, advisers facing legal trouble
Donald Trump's associates, advisers facing legal trouble
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement