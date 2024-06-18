Trending
U.S. News
June 18, 2024 / 2:17 PM / Updated at 12:39 AM

Colorado Springs Club Q shooter sentenced to life in prison plus 190 years

By Mike Heuer & Darryl Coote
A memorial to victims of a shooting at the LGBTQ nightclub Club Q In Colorado Springs, Colo., pays homage to the five people killed and 19 people wounded during the attack by Anderson Aldrich on Nov. 19, 2022. File Photo by Liz Copan/EPA-EFE
June 18 (UPI) -- Anderson Lee Aldrich, the man who killed five people and injured 19 others at a Colorado gay nightclub in 2022, was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison plus 190 years.

Aldrich, 24, was ordered Tuesday to serve 55 concurrent life sentences that are to run consecutive to 190 years in prison, after pleading guilty to 74 hate crimes and firearms charges for his Nov. 19, 2022, mass shooting at the Club Q gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo.

The sentencing comes after federal prosecutors and Aldrich reached a plea agreement in January that removed the death penalty in exchange for the guilty plea entered Tuesday.

"Fueled by hate, the defendant targeted members of the LGBTQIA+ community at a place that represented belonging, safety and acceptance -- stealing five people from their loved ones, injuring 19 others and striking fear across the country," Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.

"Today's sentencing makes clear that the Justice Department is committed to protecting the right of every person in this country to live free from the fear that they will be targeted by hate-fueled violence or discrimination based on who they are or who they love."

Aldrich's sentence comes down as he was already serving five life sentences without the possibility of parol and an additional 2,208 years in prison on state charges in Colorado for the shooting, which is one of the most violent crimes targeting the LGBTQ community in U.S. history.

In pleading guilty to the federal charges, Aldrich, who identifies as nonbinary, admitted to entering Club Q armed with an AR-15-style assault weapon and opening fire.

Prosecutors said Aldrich only ceased shooting when subdued by patrons.

"When the bullets stopped, Club Q looked like a war zone," Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said in a statement following sentencing on Tuesday.

"Survivors of the shooting are still living with the pain and physical impacts from the shooting, requiring them to spend hours with doctors and burdening them with medical expenses. Many of those impacted continue to endure trauma as a result of the defendant's actions."

Clarke said that Aldrich spewed anti-gay and anti-transgender rhetoric online, purchased more than $9,000 in weaponry from at least 56 different vendors, made at least eight visits to the club prior to the shooting, knew its layout and was aware that many there the night of his crime were honoring Transgender Day of Remembrance, which fell on the next day.

"Those who seek to consummate their hate-filled ideas through violence better think twice," Clarke said.

