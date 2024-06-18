Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 18, 2024 / 5:28 AM

Police clear pro-Palestine encampment at CSULA

By Darryl Coote

June 18 (UPI) -- Authorities have cleared a pro-Palestine encampment that has been protesting for more than 40 days on the campus of California State University, Los Angeles, after demonstrators last week occupied a school building, destroying offices.

University president Berencea Johnson Eanes said California Highway Patrol led the clearing response at 1:20 p.m. Monday, resulting in no arrests or injuries.

Advertisement

The encampment was erected as several like it were set up at universities across the United States and Canada demanding that the schools divest from companies and institutions connected to Israel's war in Gaza and its actions in the occupied territories.

On Wednesday, protesters occupied the first four floors of the CSULA's Student Services Building, destroying offices, stealing property and causing what Eans described the next day as "significant damage."

Related

"To be clear, once those associated with the encampment engaged in unlawful acts that put staff and students in the SSB at risk (including assault, vandalism, destruction of property and looting), the only acceptable option for the safety of the entire campus community was for the encampment to disband and disperse," Eanes said Monday in a statement.

Advertisement

"We will not negotiate with those who would use destruction and intimidation to meet their goals."

Students for Justice in Palestine at CSULA said in a statement on Instagram said 150 riot gear-clad officers swept the encampment following "zero notice" from the administration.

"Cops verbally gave those present inside the encampment 5 minutes to gather their belongings and leave," it said. "Those who were not within the encampment at the time of 'dispersal' were not allowed to enter to retrieve their belongings in the 5-minute timespan."

In late April, the office of the CSULA chancellor had announced that the school "does not intend to alter existing investment policies" related to Israel due to the Israel-Hamas war.

"While the CSU affirms the right of our community members to express diverse viewpoints, a divestment of this sort impinges on the academic freedom of our students and faculty and the unfettered exchange of ideas on our campuses," it said in a statement.

CSULA said all classes and operations at its main campus would be held virtually on Wednesday.

"I grieve with you, and I remain committed to doing everything we can to ensure this will never be allowed to be repeated," Eanes said.

Advertisement

Several encampments have similarly been dismantled by police, with the CSULA protest being among the last standing.

Latest Headlines

Maserati driver gets more than 32 years for shooting mother in road rage incident
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Maserati driver gets more than 32 years for shooting mother in road rage incident
June 18 (UPI) -- The driver of a Maserati who shot a mother in her car following a road rage incident in 2021 has been sentenced to more than 32 years' imprisonment, federal prosecutors said.
U.S. designates Iran-aligned Ansar Allah al-Awfiya as terrorist organization
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. designates Iran-aligned Ansar Allah al-Awfiya as terrorist organization
June 18 (UPI) -- The United States has designated Iraq-based Harakat Ansar Allah al-Awfiya as a terrorist organization as the Biden administration cracks down Iran proxy militias amid Israel's war in Gaza.
U.S. sanctions Houthi procurement, revenue-generating networks
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Houthi procurement, revenue-generating networks
June 17 (UPI) -- The Biden administration sanctioned Houthi procurement and revenue-generating networks on Monday as the United States continues to target the Iran proxy militia's weapon supplies and funds.
Indian national accused of murder-for-hire plot pleads not guilty in New York court
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Indian national accused of murder-for-hire plot pleads not guilty in New York court
June 17 (UPI) -- An Indian man accused of being involved in a failed $100,000 murder-for-hire plot in June 2023 to assassinate a Sikh separatist living in New York pleaded not guilty Monday in a Manhattan courtroom.
U.S. Postal Service trots out new 'Horses' stamps at Pony Express re-enactment
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. Postal Service trots out new 'Horses' stamps at Pony Express re-enactment
June 17 (UPI) -- The U.S. Postal Service trotted out its new "Horses" stamps Monday at a ceremony where the 164th annual Pony Express re-enactment got underway in Missouri.
23 NATO allies on track to meet defense spending target
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
23 NATO allies on track to meet defense spending target
June 17 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Monday at the White House, where he announced a record number of allies are on track this year to reach NATO's 2% spending threshold.
Secret Service agent robbed at gunpoint during Joe Biden's trip to California
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Secret Service agent robbed at gunpoint during Joe Biden's trip to California
June 17 (UPI) -- A Secret Service agent was robbed at gunpoint over the weekend in Southern California and fired his gun during the incident, according to the agency and Tustin police.
2 tropical storm systems take aim at Texas, Southeast
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
2 tropical storm systems take aim at Texas, Southeast
June 17 (UPI) -- Two tropical storm systems, forming in the southern Gulf of Mexico and in the Atlantic Ocean, could impact much of the southern United States this week to kick off what is forecast to be a "very active" hurricane season.
Georgia firefighters face 'tough morning' as they pull 6 dead from house fire
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Georgia firefighters face 'tough morning' as they pull 6 dead from house fire
June 17 (UPI) -- Six people died, including three children, and five others were injured in a house fire near Atlanta on Monday morning, officials said.
Man most likely burned bodies of 4 missing family members, Florida detectives say
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Man most likely burned bodies of 4 missing family members, Florida detectives say
June 17 (UPI) -- A man has been arrested after remains were found burned in a fire pit outside his home, the Pasco Sheriff's Office in Florida said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Treasury, IRS announce rules to close 'major tax loopholes' for big business, wealthy 1% of taxpayers
Treasury, IRS announce rules to close 'major tax loopholes' for big business, wealthy 1% of taxpayers
Teen kitefoiler JJ Rice dies month before Olympics debut
Teen kitefoiler JJ Rice dies month before Olympics debut
California firefighters battle 11 blazes; Post Fire burns 15,610 acres
California firefighters battle 11 blazes; Post Fire burns 15,610 acres
2 tropical storm systems take aim at Texas, Southeast
2 tropical storm systems take aim at Texas, Southeast
Mayor-elect of town near Acapulco taken off bus, assassinated
Mayor-elect of town near Acapulco taken off bus, assassinated
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement