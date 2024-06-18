Trending
U.S. News
June 18, 2024 / 10:56 PM

Colorado e-cigarette maker ordered to stop selling unauthorized vaping products

By Sheri Walsh
A Colorado e-cigarette maker has been ordered to stop selling unauthorized vaping products that pose “a serious public health threat, particularly to youth,” the U.S. Justice Department announced Tuesday. File Photo by StockSnap/Pixabay
June 18 (UPI) -- A Colorado e-cigarette maker has been ordered to stop selling unauthorized vaping products that pose "a serious public health threat, particularly to youth," the U.S. Justice Department announced Tuesday.

Boosted LLC, also known as Boosted E-Juice, violated the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act by delivering adulterated and misbranded tobacco products across state lines, according to the complaint, while the defendants continued to sell their flavored e-liquid products online despite repeated warnings.

The Food and Drug Administration warned owner Cory Vigil that the products, which included flavored e-liquids "Dragon Fruit Coconut Milkshake," "Horchata Milkshake" and "Raspberry Milkshake" were misbranded because they did not contain the required FDA marketing authorization order.

"The illegal distribution of unauthorized vaping products poses a serious public health threat, particularly to youth," said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brian Boynton of the Justice Department's Civil Division.

There are currently 23 tobacco-flavored e-cigarette products and devices that are legally marketed and sold in the United States, according to the FDA.

Boosted's unauthorized vaping product ban is the first enforcement since the Justice Department and the FDA created a federal multi-agency task force to stop the illegal sale of e-cigarettes.

In the case of Boosted, the defendants have agreed to the permanent injunction and have settled the lawsuit. The court also ordered Boosted to destroy any banned products they possess.

"Those who disregard the law are responsible for the consequences, and today's action is further demonstration of the FDA working with our federal partners to hold those who break the law accountable," said Brian King, director of FDA's Center for Tobacco Products.

"This latest action brought by the FDA and DOJ shows how we're taking an 'all government' approach toward addressing illegal e-cigarettes in this country."

