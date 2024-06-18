Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 18, 2024 / 6:22 PM / Updated at 7:17 PM

Boeing CEO blasted during Senate hearing, apologizes for 'grief we have caused'

Dave Calhoun admits Boeing has retaliated against whistleblowers, as well

By Sheri Walsh
Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun takes a seat Tuesday as family members of those killed in Boeing 737 Max crashes hold up pictures of their loved ones before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs - Subcommittee on Investigations at the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI
1 of 11 | Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun takes a seat Tuesday as family members of those killed in Boeing 737 Max crashes hold up pictures of their loved ones before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs - Subcommittee on Investigations at the Hart Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

June 18 (UPI) -- Outgoing Boeing Chief Executive Officer Dave Calhoun faced sharp bipartisan criticism Tuesday during a hearing on Capitol Hill, where he told lawmakers he was there to "take responsibility" for safety lapses at Boeing and to apologize to the families of those killed in 737 Max crashes.

"I would like to apologize on behalf of all of our Boeing associates spread throughout the world -- past and present -- for their losses," Calhoun told the family members who attended the hearing.

Advertisement

"I apologize for the grief we have caused," he added. "We are focused on safety."

Family members held photos of their loved ones, who were killed in the 2018 Lion Air crash off Indonesia and the Ethiopian Airlines crash near Addis Ababa in 2019, as lawmakers slammed Boeing's safety standards and Calhoun's leadership in testimony before the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations.

Advertisement

"Mr. Calhoun, you were brought in to turn this company around," said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn. "But instead of asking what has caused Boeing's safety culture to erode, you and your colleagues in the C-suite have deflected blame, looked the other way and catered to your shareholders instead."

Calhoun, who has said he will retire as Boeing's chief executive officer by the end of the year, was blasted for failing to resign and collecting a 45% pay raise after the door plug on a 737 Max 9 blew off during an Alaska Airlines flight in January.

"If safety is a component of your $33 million compensation package, how can you qualify for any of this?" Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., demanded to know. "I think the truth is, Mr. Calhoun, you're not focused on safety, you're not focused on quality, you're not focused on transparency."

"I think it's a travesty that you are still in your job," Hawley added. "It's working out great for you. For the American people, they're in danger; for your workers, they're in peril; for your whistleblowers, they literally fear for their lives; but you're getting compensated like never before."

Calhoun admitted that Boeing has retaliated against whistleblowers, saying "I know it happens," but said he did not have the numbers on how many employees Boeing has fired. Blumenthal said his staff has spoken to more than two dozen whistleblowers.

Advertisement

Hours before Tuesday's hearing, another Boeing whistleblower stepped forward. Blumenthal's office identified him as Sam Mohawk, a quality assurance inspector at Boeing's Renton facility in Washington state. Mohawk claims the company failed to track faulty parts, which were likely installed on airplanes.

"Mohawk has also alleged that he has been told by his supervisors to conceal evidence from the FAA, and that he is being retaliated against as a result," according to a statement from the Senate Homeland Security's Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, which is investigating the claims.

"This is a culture that continues to prioritize profits, push limits and disregard its workers. A culture where those who speak up are silenced and sidelined while blame is pushed down to the factory floor" Blumenthal said in a statement. "A culture that enables retaliation against those who do not submit to the bottom line. A culture that desperately needs to be repaired."

Boeing said it also received the complaint and is reviewing the claims.

"We continuously encourage employees to report all concerns as our priority is to ensure the safety of our airplanes and the flying public," Boeing said in a statement.

In March, Boeing whistleblower John Barnett was found dead, of what a medical examiner called a self-inflicted gunshot, following questioning during his defamation lawsuit against the company for overworking employees in a rush to get jets through the production line.

Advertisement

Blumenthal said before Barnett died, his supervisor called him 20 times a day and said, "I'm going to push you until you break."

"He broke," Blumenthal added.

Another whistleblower, Boeing engineer Sam Salephour, told lawmakers in April that he was transferred to work on a different plane after he raised concerns about Boeing's 787 Dreamliner, warning parts of the aircraft's fuselage could break apart because they had been fastened together improperly.

"Our culture is far from perfect, but we are taking action and making progress," Calhoun said in prepared remarks Tuesday. "We understand the gravity, and we are committed to moving forward with transparency and accountability, while elevating employee engagement."

After Tuesday's hearing, family members of those killed in the Boeing 737 Max crashes expressed their outrage over Calhoun's testimony.

"What is justice? What is accountability? They should be in jail," Clariss Moore -- mother of Danielle Moore, who died in the Ethiopia crash in 2019 -- told CNN.

Other family members also called for criminal prosecution, as the Justice Department continues its investigation into Boeing and its safety practices.

"The Department of Justice will conclude this investigation to make its independent decision about whether to prosecute," Blumenthal said. "But for Boeing, regardless of that decision, it is a moment of reckoning and an opportunity to change a broken safety culture."

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Alaska discriminates against voters with disabilities, Justice Department alleges
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Alaska discriminates against voters with disabilities, Justice Department alleges
June 18 (UPI) -- The Justice Department on Tuesday unveiled findings that suggest the state of Alaska allegedly is in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act by failing to provide disabled Alaskan voters with needed access.
2 solar projects to supply power for 5 military installations
U.S. News // 59 minutes ago
2 solar projects to supply power for 5 military installations
June 18 (UPI) -- The Department of Defense is partnering with Duke Energy to provide solar power for five military bases in North and South Carolina.
Apple ends 'buy now, pay later' service in U.S., says new app features to come in fall
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Apple ends 'buy now, pay later' service in U.S., says new app features to come in fall
June 18 (UPI) -- Apple on Monday said effective that day it no longer would offer Apple Pay Later, its "buy now, pay later" service that launched last year in the United States.
Vote delayed for federal court appointee who Mitch McConnell calls 'committed Marxist'
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Vote delayed for federal court appointee who Mitch McConnell calls 'committed Marxist'
June 18 (UPI) -- A lack of support for federal court trial judge appointee Mustafa Kasubhai forced Senate Majority Leader Chuck Shumer, D-N.Y., to postpone an affirmation vote Tuesday.
Nvidia becomes world's most valuable publicly traded company
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Nvidia becomes world's most valuable publicly traded company
June 18 (UPI) -- AI-related earnings enabled Santa Clara, Calif.-based chip-maker Nvidia to surpass Microsoft as the world's most valuable publicly traded company Tuesday.
House Ethics Committee confirms Matt Gaetz investigation ongoing
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
House Ethics Committee confirms Matt Gaetz investigation ongoing
June 18 (UPI) -- The House Ethics Committee on Tuesday shared new details of its three-year investigation into Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, saying its probe into alleged sexual misconduct and drug use remains ongoing.
Homeless man said he was swimming in Florida lake at 2 a.m. when gator attacked
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Homeless man said he was swimming in Florida lake at 2 a.m. when gator attacked
June 18 (UPI) -- An alligator attacked a homeless Florida man while he was swimming in Lake Monroe before dawn Sunday morning, amputating his arm at the elbow. He survived the attack.
Colorado Springs Club Q shooter pleads guilty to federal gun, hate crimes
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Colorado Springs Club Q shooter pleads guilty to federal gun, hate crimes
June 18 (UPI) -- Convicted mass murderer Anderson Lee Aldrich, who killed 5 at a Colorado gay nightclub in 2022, on Tuesday entered guilty pleas to federal charges accusing him of violating federal hate crime laws.
Amazon labor union votes to affiliate with Teamsters
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Amazon labor union votes to affiliate with Teamsters
June 18 (UPI) -- The first group to organize a union in an Amazon warehouse announced on Tuesday they have voted to affiliate with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters.
Police arrest Justin Timberlake for DWI in Hamptons
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Police arrest Justin Timberlake for DWI in Hamptons
June 18 (UPI) -- Pop star and actor Justin Timberlake was stopped by the police for driving while intoxicated on Monday night in New York.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

2 tropical storm systems take aim at Texas, Southeast
2 tropical storm systems take aim at Texas, Southeast
Maserati driver gets more than 32 years for shooting mother in road rage incident
Maserati driver gets more than 32 years for shooting mother in road rage incident
North Korean soldiers briefly cross DMZ border as South fires warning shots
North Korean soldiers briefly cross DMZ border as South fires warning shots
Secret Service agent robbed at gunpoint during Joe Biden's trip to California
Secret Service agent robbed at gunpoint during Joe Biden's trip to California
Nvidia becomes world's most valuable publicly traded company
Nvidia becomes world's most valuable publicly traded company
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement