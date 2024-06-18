Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 18, 2024 / 5:09 PM

Vote delayed for federal court appointee who Mitch McConnell calls 'committed Marxist'

By Mike Heuer
A Senate confirmation vote to make U.S. Magistrate Judge Mustafa Kasubhai a federal trial judge in Oregon was postponed Tuesday due to absences by members of the Senate Democratic Caucus. Photo by U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee
A Senate confirmation vote to make U.S. Magistrate Judge Mustafa Kasubhai a federal trial judge in Oregon was postponed Tuesday due to absences by members of the Senate Democratic Caucus. Photo by U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee

June 18 (UPI) -- A lack of support for federal court trial judge appointee Mustafa Kasubhai forced Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., to postpone an affirmation vote Tuesday.

Kasubhai currently is a magistrate judge for the U.S. District Court of Oregon and is the Biden administration's appointee as a federal trial judge in the same federal court.

Advertisement

Democrat Sens. Dick Durbin, Ill., John Fetterman, Pa., and Bob Menendez, N.J., were absent Tuesday, which deprived Schumer of the majority needed to confirm Kasubhai.

Independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, Ariz., also was absent and caucuses with Senate Democrats.

Related

Senate Republicans uniformly oppose Kasubhai's appointment as a trial judge in the U.S. District Court of Oregon.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., in a press release Monday, called Kasubhai a "committed Marxist" and the "latest in the Biden administration's parade of unfit nominations for the federal bench."

Kasubhai places "radical ideology over rule of law," McConnell also said Monday.

"During his time as a magistrate judge, he said, 'We have to set aside conventional ideas of proof when we are dealing with the interpersonal work of equity, diversity and inclusion.'"

Advertisement

"He's heaped high praise on the disgraced racist prophet known for insisting that 'the only remedy to past discrimination is present discrimination'" and "'the only remedy to present discrimination is future discrimination,'" McConnell said of Kasubhai.

The non-profit Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights supports Kasubhai's appointment to the federal trial bench.

"More than ever, our courts need judges like Mustafa Kasubhai: Judges who understand the responsibility to equity and fairness that comes with the lifetime job security of a federal judge," LCCHR policy counsel Kylee Reynolds said in a May 30 statement.

"His career has been steeped in defending and protecting the rights of working people," Reynolds said, "and his rulings as a magistrate judge have shown that he is a fair-minded jurist."

If confirmed by the Senate, Kasubhai would become the nation's first "Muslim Article III judge" and the "only Asian-American judge to ever serve a lifetime appointment in the state of Oregon," Reynolds said.

Republicans hold 49 seats in the Senate to 47 for Democrats, but four independent senators caucus with the Democratic Party, which gives Senate Democrats a two-seat majority.

Vice President Kamala Harris also can vote in the event of a tie, but at least two of the absent senators would have to vote for Kasubhai for Harris to cast a deciding confirmation vote.

Advertisement

Schumer said another confirmation vote will be scheduled soon.

Latest Headlines

Alaska discriminates against voters with disabilities, Justice Department alleges
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Alaska discriminates against voters with disabilities, Justice Department alleges
June 18 (UPI) -- The Justice Department on Tuesday unveiled findings that suggest the state of Alaska allegedly is in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act by failing to provide disabled Alaskan voters with needed access.
Nvidia becomes world's most valuable publicly traded company
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Nvidia becomes world's most valuable publicly traded company
June 18 (UPI) -- AI-related earnings enabled Santa Clara, Calif.-based chip-maker Nvidia to surpass Microsoft as the world's most valuable publicly traded company Tuesday.
House Ethics Committee confirms Matt Gaetz investigation ongoing
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
House Ethics Committee confirms Matt Gaetz investigation ongoing
June 18 (UPI) -- The House Ethics Committee on Tuesday shared new details of its three-year investigation into Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, saying its probe into alleged sexual misconduct and drug use remains ongoing.
Homeless man said he was swimming in Florida lake at 2 a.m. when gator attacked
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Homeless man said he was swimming in Florida lake at 2 a.m. when gator attacked
June 18 (UPI) -- An alligator attacked a homeless Florida man while he was swimming in Lake Monroe before dawn Sunday morning, amputating his arm at the elbow. He survived the attack.
Colorado Springs Club Q shooter pleads guilty to federal gun, hate crimes
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Colorado Springs Club Q shooter pleads guilty to federal gun, hate crimes
June 18 (UPI) -- Convicted mass murderer Anderson Lee Aldrich, who killed 5 at a Colorado gay nightclub in 2022, on Tuesday entered guilty pleas to federal charges accusing him of violating federal hate crime laws.
Amazon labor union votes to affiliate with Teamsters
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Amazon labor union votes to affiliate with Teamsters
June 18 (UPI) -- The first group to organize a union in an Amazon warehouse announced on Tuesday they have voted to affiliate with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters.
Police arrest Justin Timberlake for DWI in Hamptons
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Police arrest Justin Timberlake for DWI in Hamptons
June 18 (UPI) -- Pop star and actor Justin Timberlake was stopped by the police for driving while intoxicated on Monday night in New York.
New York court will not hear Trump's request to remove gag order
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
New York court will not hear Trump's request to remove gag order
June 18 (UPI) -- A New York court on Tuesday declined to hear an appeal to get rid of the gag order in former President Donald Trump's hush-money conviction case.
Senate Democrats aim to pass bill to ban bump stocks by unanimous decision
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Senate Democrats aim to pass bill to ban bump stocks by unanimous decision
June 18 (UPI) -- Senate Democrats on Tuesday will try to restore the Trump administration's ban on bump stocks after the recent Supreme Court ruling which struck it down.
May retail sales slow to 0.1% increase, below expectations
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
May retail sales slow to 0.1% increase, below expectations
June 18 (UPI) -- May's retail spending figures came under Wall Street predictions, with gas prices and restaurant dining softening around the country, according to the latest statistics released by the Commerce Department on Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

2 tropical storm systems take aim at Texas, Southeast
2 tropical storm systems take aim at Texas, Southeast
Maserati driver gets more than 32 years for shooting mother in road rage incident
Maserati driver gets more than 32 years for shooting mother in road rage incident
North Korean soldiers briefly cross DMZ border as South fires warning shots
North Korean soldiers briefly cross DMZ border as South fires warning shots
Secret Service agent robbed at gunpoint during Joe Biden's trip to California
Secret Service agent robbed at gunpoint during Joe Biden's trip to California
Brooklyn's 'bling bishop' gets 9 years in prison for defrauding parishioner's mother
Brooklyn's 'bling bishop' gets 9 years in prison for defrauding parishioner's mother
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement