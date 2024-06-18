May retail sales slow to 0.1% increase, below expectations

June 18 (UPI) -- May's retail spending figures came under Wall Street predictions, with gas prices and restaurant dining softening around the country, according to the latest statistics released by the Commerce Department on Tuesday.
According to the Advance Monthly survey, retail and food service sales increased a seasonally adjusted 0.1% in May. Dow Jones economists had predicted sales would jump 0.2%. The $703.1 billion is 2.3% higher than what it was in 2023, just above the Federal Reserve benchmark of 2.0%.