Maserati driver gets more than 32 years for shooting mother in road rage incident

1 of 2 | Kenneth Miles Davis Jr., 45, of Maryland was sentenced to 32-and-a-half years in prison over a road rage shooting incident in 2021. Photo courtesy of Washington, D.C., Police Department/ X

June 18 (UPI) -- The driver of a Maserati who shot a mother in her car following a road rage incident in 2021 has been sentenced to more than 32 years' imprisonment, federal prosecutors said. Kenneth Miles Davis Jr., 45, of Maryland was sentenced Monday after being found guilty by a jury for an assortment of charges, including assault with intent to kill while armed, in late January following a three-week trial in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia.

According to prosecutors, the shooting erupted at about 5 p.m. on May 19, 2021.

Davis was found guilty of exiting his Maserati GranTurismo at a Washington, D.C., intersection and opening fire amid heavy traffic at a vehicle occupied by a woman and her two children.

The unidentified woman was shot in the arm and her 5-year-old child was cute by broken glass, while her 11-year-old child was unscathed.

Davis shot seven bullets at the car before firing six more at bystanders.

Surveillance camera footage of the shooting released by the Washington, D.C., Police Department as agents searched for a suspect shows the shooting occurred as traffic had come to stop.

Davis is seen exiting his Maserati and approaching a white car with a firearm in his hand. He opens fire as traffic begins to move. As he walks back to his car, he is seen firing at unseen bystanders before re-entering his vehicle, pulling a U-turn and fleeing the scene.

Davis was identified as the suspect following an investigation, and was arrested by law enforcement in Coast Rica on Aug. 5, 2021.

He was then extradited to Washington, D.C., two months later.