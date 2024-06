1 of 5 | Justin Timberlake arrives at the 2019 Songwriters Hall Of Fame in New York City. The star was arrested for DWI in the Hamptons, N.Y., on Monday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 18 (UPI) -- Pop star and actor Justin Timberlake was stopped by the police for driving while intoxicated on Monday night in New York. Timberlake was in the Hamptons when he was stopped by the Sag Harbor Village Police. Authorities charged him with DWI, according to local court officials. Advertisement

The Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said that Timberlake had been charged and arraigned at the Sag Harbor Village Justice Center. A judge set a hearing for the performer on July 26.

Timberlake is expected to perform in two Chicago concerts this weekend at his Forget Tomorrow World Tour before two shows at Madison Square Garden next week. The 43-year-old star is touring to promote his latest album, Everything I Thought I Was, released in March.

The Grammy Award-winner became a singing sensation with the boy band *NSYNC and then as a solo act. He has also performed in a handful of movies.

