Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 18, 2024 / 9:35 AM / Updated at 9:38 AM

Education Dept. reaches resolutions with CUNY, University of Michigan over campus discrimination

By Clyde Hughes
The Education Department announced resolutions to complaints of anti-Semitism and anti-Muslim complaints at CUNY and the University of Michigan. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
The Education Department announced resolutions to complaints of anti-Semitism and anti-Muslim complaints at CUNY and the University of Michigan. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

June 18 (UPI) -- The Education Department announced on Monday that it has reached resolutions with the University of Michigan and City University of New York after charging they did not do enough to respond to and investigate discrimination complaints on campus.

The resolutions are the first issued by the department's Office of Civil Rights following campus reactions to the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel and the ensuing Gaza war.

Advertisement

"Hate has no place on our college campuses -- ever," Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said. "Sadly, we have witnessed a series of deeply concerning incidents in recent months. There's no question that this is a challenging moment for school communities across the country. The recent commitments made by the University of Michigan and CUNY mark a positive step forward."

The OCR reviewed 75 complaints regarding the University of Michigan from the 2022-2023 school year to February and said the University of Michigan received allegations from both Jewish students and those of Muslim ancestry but did not take adequate steps to ensure a non-hostile environment. Many were closed without an investigation, the report said.

Advertisement

It cited one incident in which a student shouted "Nazi liberation" while on campus but records did not indicate the university took any action other than forwarding the reports to the public affairs office.

"OCR found no evidence that the university complied with its Title VI requirements to assess whether incidents individually or cumulatively created a hostile environment for students, faculty, or staff, and if so, to take steps reasonably calculated to end the hostile environment, remedy its effects and prevent its recurrence," the report said.

"The OCR is concerned that the university appears not to have taken steps to assess whether incidents about which it had notice individually or cumulatively created a hostile environment for students, faculty or staff," the report said.

The report on the CUNY said it failed to respond to anti-Semitism and discrimination against students of Palestinian, Arab, Muslim and South Asian ancestry in a timely manner as it investigated complaints dating back to 2020.

"[The] OCR identified compliance concerns that specific CUNY colleges appear not to have conducted adequate investigations in response to reports of alleged harassment based on national origin/shared ancestry," .

The report said CUNY in some circumstances had not "considered whether the alleged conduct subjected students to possible hostile environments at all."

Advertisement

The report included Hunter College, CUNY School of Law, Brooklyn College, Queens College and Baruch College.

In an incident at Hunter College, the investigation found Jewish students were told to stay quiet as students and faculty disrupted class sessions to call for the decolonization of Palestinian territory.

"Several students expressed that the disruption made them fearful and at least one student left class early," the report said.

In order to avoid the risk of losing federal funding, the universities were required to agree to the resolutions, which included committing to resolve neglected cases, increase reporting and revise training on discrimination.

"The recent commitments made by the University of Michigan and CUNY mark a positive forward. The Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights continues to hold schools accountable for compliance with civil rights standards, including by investigating allegations of discrimination or harassment based on Jewish ancestry and shared Palestinian or Muslin ancestry," Cardona said.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Biden administration announces protection for undocumented spouses of U.S. citizens
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden administration announces protection for undocumented spouses of U.S. citizens
June 18 (UPI) -- The Biden administration announced on Tuesday that it would allow certain undocumented immigrants who are married to U.S. citizens to stay and work in the United States legally, expanding rules previously reserved for im
Police clear pro-Palestine encampment at CSULA
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Police clear pro-Palestine encampment at CSULA
June 18 (UPI) -- Authorities have cleared a pro-Palestine encampment that has been protesting for more than 40 days on the campus of California State University, Los Angeles, after demonstrators last week occupied a school building.
Maserati driver gets more than 32 years for shooting mother in road rage incident
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Maserati driver gets more than 32 years for shooting mother in road rage incident
June 18 (UPI) -- The driver of a Maserati who shot a mother in her car following a road rage incident in 2021 has been sentenced to more than 32 years' imprisonment, federal prosecutors said.
U.S. designates Iran-aligned Ansar Allah al-Awfiya as terrorist organization
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. designates Iran-aligned Ansar Allah al-Awfiya as terrorist organization
June 18 (UPI) -- The United States has designated Iraq-based Harakat Ansar Allah al-Awfiya as a terrorist organization as the Biden administration cracks down Iran proxy militias amid Israel's war in Gaza.
U.S. sanctions Houthi procurement, revenue-generating networks
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
U.S. sanctions Houthi procurement, revenue-generating networks
June 17 (UPI) -- The Biden administration sanctioned Houthi procurement and revenue-generating networks on Monday as the United States continues to target the Iran proxy militia's weapon supplies and funds.
Indian national accused of murder-for-hire plot pleads not guilty in New York court
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Indian national accused of murder-for-hire plot pleads not guilty in New York court
June 17 (UPI) -- An Indian man accused of being involved in a failed $100,000 murder-for-hire plot in June 2023 to assassinate a Sikh separatist living in New York pleaded not guilty Monday in a Manhattan courtroom.
U.S. Postal Service trots out new 'Horses' stamps at Pony Express re-enactment
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
U.S. Postal Service trots out new 'Horses' stamps at Pony Express re-enactment
June 17 (UPI) -- The U.S. Postal Service trotted out its new "Horses" stamps Monday at a ceremony where the 164th annual Pony Express re-enactment got underway in Missouri.
23 NATO allies on track to meet defense spending target
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
23 NATO allies on track to meet defense spending target
June 17 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Monday at the White House, where he announced a record number of allies are on track this year to reach NATO's 2% spending threshold.
Secret Service agent robbed at gunpoint during Joe Biden's trip to California
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Secret Service agent robbed at gunpoint during Joe Biden's trip to California
June 17 (UPI) -- A Secret Service agent was robbed at gunpoint over the weekend in Southern California and fired his gun during the incident, according to the agency and Tustin police.
2 tropical storm systems take aim at Texas, Southeast
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
2 tropical storm systems take aim at Texas, Southeast
June 17 (UPI) -- Two tropical storm systems, forming in the southern Gulf of Mexico and in the Atlantic Ocean, could impact much of the southern United States this week to kick off what is forecast to be a "very active" hurricane season.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Treasury, IRS announce rules to close 'major tax loopholes' for big business, wealthy 1% of taxpayers
Treasury, IRS announce rules to close 'major tax loopholes' for big business, wealthy 1% of taxpayers
Teen kitefoiler JJ Rice dies month before Olympics debut
Teen kitefoiler JJ Rice dies month before Olympics debut
2 tropical storm systems take aim at Texas, Southeast
2 tropical storm systems take aim at Texas, Southeast
Maserati driver gets more than 32 years for shooting mother in road rage incident
Maserati driver gets more than 32 years for shooting mother in road rage incident
Secret Service agent robbed at gunpoint during Joe Biden's trip to California
Secret Service agent robbed at gunpoint during Joe Biden's trip to California
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement