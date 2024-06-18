Trending
U.S. News
June 18, 2024 / 1:35 PM

Amazon labor union votes to affiliate with Teamsters

By Clyde Hughes
The Amazon brand logo is on display at the NASDAQ market site in Times Square in New York City on February 21. The Amazon Labor Union said it has voted to affiliate with the Teamsters. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
The Amazon brand logo is on display at the NASDAQ market site in Times Square in New York City on February 21. The Amazon Labor Union said it has voted to affiliate with the Teamsters. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 18 (UPI) -- The Amazon Labor Union on Tuesday voted to affiliate with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters.

The Teamsters said the vote passed with 98.3% of ALU members in favor of chartering ALI-International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 1, which will represent the approximately 5,500 Amazon warehouse workers at the JFK8 facility on Staten Island and have jurisdiction over Amazon warehouse workers in New York's five boroughs.

"Workers at Amazon -- in the warehouses or behind the wheel -- have proven they have the strength, unity and determination to take on the greediest employer on the planet and win," Sean O'Brien, Teamsters general president, said in a statement.

"Together, with hard work, courage and conviction, the Teamsters and ALU will fight fearlessly to ensure Amazon workers secure the good jobs and safe working conditions they serve in a union contract."

ALU, which was the first group to organize a union in an Amazon warehouse made the decision as Amazon has fought against the creation of the union and has sought to nullify the 2022 vote creating it. The union will hold new elections this summer.

"The ratification vote by our members is a historic moment -- and it sends a powerful reminder to Amazon that we're not giving up in our yearslong campaign for respect, better wages and safe jobs," said Connor Spencer, of the ALU Democratic Reform Caucus.

"Affiliating with the Teamsters and chartering a strong, autonomous local union signals a new chapter for so many working people and this industry."

