Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 18, 2024 / 4:56 PM

Alaska discriminates against voters with disabilities, Justice Department alleges

By Chris Benson

June 18 (UPI) -- The Justice Department on Tuesday unveiled findings that suggest the state of Alaska allegedly is in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act by failing to provide disabled Alaskan voters with needed access.

"For too long, people with disabilities have been denied the fundamental rights and freedoms that citizens of our democracy possess, including the opportunity to fully participate in the voting process," Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the department's civil rights division, said in a news release.

Advertisement

The federal government contends that Alaska allegedly violated Title II of the Americans With Disabilities Act. The ADA requires that states' voting services, programs and activities be accessible to American citizens with disabilities.

Clarke says the Justice Department "is fully committed" to enforcing the ADA, "to make sure that individuals with disabilities have an equal opportunity to vote, including by voting privately and independently like everyone else."

Advertisement

The Americans with Disabilities Act, enacted in 1990 under former Republican President George H.W. Bush, prevents any kind of discrimination against disabled people when it comes to access to buildings, voting or employment.

Specifically, it was alleged that Alaska officials select inaccessible polling places for federal, state and local elections, that the state fails to provide an accessible ballot for in-person voting and maintains an "inaccessible" elections website.

DOJ's Alaska notice came the same day the federal government filed statements of interest in federal courts in Ohio and Alabama "to promote the correct and uniform interpretation of voting laws guarding the rights of voters with disabilities."

A report following the Justice Department's Alaska investigation outlined: the state's "failure to provide functional accessible voting machines," to provide polling places without physical barriers like muddy parking lots or steps to allow voters with disabilities to vote in-person, and to ensure the accessibility of its website where voters can obtain election information, including voter registration forms, candidate statements and voting dates and polling place locations.

A federal judge in 2022 ruled that Wisconsin voters with disabilities have the right to get the help of others to either mail ballots or deliver them to a clerk.

Advertisement

The DOJ opened the investigation after getting complaints from individual Alaskans with disabilities who alleged issues with voter accessibility.

Reports say disabled Alaskan citizens allegedly could not vote privately or independently because accessible voting machines "were unavailable or did not work," and disabled voters allegedly "encountered inaccessible polling places and that they could not obtain key election information on the state's election website," according to the Justice Department.

But a recent op-ed by two Native American voting leaders that was published throughout Alaska indicates that external forces, such as the state's size, are hindering factors in voting.

"While Alaska holds many policies that make voting easy once you get to the right polling location -- like with the ability to vote with a Tribal ID, a fishing or hunting license, or an electric bill," wrote Barbara Donatelli and Denise Juneau in the Anchorage Daily News, "our sheer geography and extreme weather can hamper our ability to establish a precinct long before voluntary staffing and postal issues become a factor."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Vote delayed for federal court appointee who Mitch McConnell calls 'committed Marxist'
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Vote delayed for federal court appointee who Mitch McConnell calls 'committed Marxist'
June 18 (UPI) -- A lack of support for federal court trial judge appointee Mustafa Kasubhai forced Senate Majority Leader Chuck Shumer, D-N.Y., to postpone an affirmation vote Tuesday.
Nvidia becomes world's most valuable publicly traded company
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Nvidia becomes world's most valuable publicly traded company
June 18 (UPI) -- AI-related earnings enabled Santa Clara, Calif.-based chip-maker Nvidia to surpass Microsoft as the world's most valuable publicly traded company Tuesday.
House Ethics Committee confirms Matt Gaetz investigation ongoing
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
House Ethics Committee confirms Matt Gaetz investigation ongoing
June 18 (UPI) -- The House Ethics Committee on Tuesday shared new details of its three-year investigation into Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, saying its probe into alleged sexual misconduct and drug use remains ongoing.
Homeless man said he was swimming in Florida lake at 2 a.m. when gator attacked
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Homeless man said he was swimming in Florida lake at 2 a.m. when gator attacked
June 18 (UPI) -- An alligator attacked a homeless Florida man while he was swimming in Lake Monroe before dawn Sunday morning, amputating his arm at the elbow. He survived the attack.
Colorado Springs Club Q shooter pleads guilty to federal gun, hate crimes
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Colorado Springs Club Q shooter pleads guilty to federal gun, hate crimes
June 18 (UPI) -- Convicted mass murderer Anderson Lee Aldrich, who killed 5 at a Colorado gay nightclub in 2022, on Tuesday entered guilty pleas to federal charges accusing him of violating federal hate crime laws.
Amazon labor union votes to affiliate with Teamsters
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Amazon labor union votes to affiliate with Teamsters
June 18 (UPI) -- The first group to organize a union in an Amazon warehouse announced on Tuesday they have voted to affiliate with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters.
Police arrest Justin Timberlake for DWI in Hamptons
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Police arrest Justin Timberlake for DWI in Hamptons
June 18 (UPI) -- Pop star and actor Justin Timberlake was stopped by the police for driving while intoxicated on Monday night in New York.
New York court will not hear Trump's request to remove gag order
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
New York court will not hear Trump's request to remove gag order
June 18 (UPI) -- A New York court on Tuesday declined to hear an appeal to get rid of the gag order in former President Donald Trump's hush-money conviction case.
Senate Democrats aim to pass bill to ban bump stocks by unanimous decision
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Senate Democrats aim to pass bill to ban bump stocks by unanimous decision
June 18 (UPI) -- Senate Democrats on Tuesday will try to restore the Trump administration's ban on bump stocks after the recent Supreme Court ruling which struck it down.
May retail sales slow to 0.1% increase, below expectations
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
May retail sales slow to 0.1% increase, below expectations
June 18 (UPI) -- May's retail spending figures came under Wall Street predictions, with gas prices and restaurant dining softening around the country, according to the latest statistics released by the Commerce Department on Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

2 tropical storm systems take aim at Texas, Southeast
2 tropical storm systems take aim at Texas, Southeast
Maserati driver gets more than 32 years for shooting mother in road rage incident
Maserati driver gets more than 32 years for shooting mother in road rage incident
North Korean soldiers briefly cross DMZ border as South fires warning shots
North Korean soldiers briefly cross DMZ border as South fires warning shots
Secret Service agent robbed at gunpoint during Joe Biden's trip to California
Secret Service agent robbed at gunpoint during Joe Biden's trip to California
Nvidia becomes world's most valuable publicly traded company
Nvidia becomes world's most valuable publicly traded company
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement