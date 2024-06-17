Trending
U.S. sanctions Houthi procurement, revenue-generating networks

By Darryl Coote
The United States on Monday issued more Houthi-targeting sanctions as the Iran-backed militia has conducted more than 190 attacks in the Red Sea. Pictured here is the M/V True Confidence -- a Barbados-flagged, Liberian-owned bulk carrier -- which was hit by a Houthi-launched anti-ship ballistic missile on March 6. File Photo via U.S. Central Command/UPI
June 17 (UPI) -- The Biden administration sanctioned Houthi procurement and revenue-generating networks on Monday as the United States continues to target the Iran proxy militia's weapon supplies and funds to thwart its attacks on shipping vessels in the Red Sea.

The sanctions were imposed by the U.S. Treasury against two people and five companies that make up the procurement network and one person, one company and one shipping vessel for facilitating the shipment of commodities, the sales from which officials said are an important funding stream for the Iran-backed group.

Many of those designated Monday were based in China.

"The United States remains resolved to use the full range of our tools to halt the flow of military-grade materials and funds from commodities sales that enable these destabilizing terrorist activities," Brian Nelson, under secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, said Monday in a statement.

The Houthis have been attacking vessels transiting the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden from parts of Yemen under their control since November, stating it was doing so in solidarity with the Palestinian people amid Israel's war against Hamas, another Iran proxy militia, in Gaza.

Since taking the Japanese-owned Galaxy Leader shipping vessel and its crew hostage on Nov. 19, the Houthis have launched more than 190 attacks, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters Monday in a press conference.

Though the majority of the attacks have been intercepted by U.S. and ally military's patrolling the important shipping route, the rebels have hit several ships, including the Rubymar in February, which sank in international waters.

The Biden administration has been leery of escalating the war, and has responded with sanctions, but has also conducted strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen officials say to hinder the rebels' ability to hit more ships.

The sanctions on Monday come amid an increase in Houthi attacks, with two cargo ships being struck since last week.

The United States has rejected the Houthis' claim that the attacks are in support of the Palestinian people, stating they are threatening the ability to transit goods through the region, including those intended for Yemen and Gaza.

U.S. Central Command late Monday said in the last 24 hours it has destroyed four Houthi radars, a maritime drone and an aerial drone.

"The Houthis' continued, indiscriminate and reckless attacks against unarmed commercial vessels are made possible by their access to key components necessary for the production of their missiles and UAVs," Nelson said.

Sanctions generally freeze the U.S. asset of those designated while barring U.S. persons from doing business with them.

