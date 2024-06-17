Advertisement
June 17, 2024 / 7:55 AM

Indian national accused of murder-for-hire plot to appear in New York court

By Paul Godfrey
An Indian national is due in federal court in Manhattan on Monday accused of being involved in a failed $100,000 murder-for-hire plot in June 2023 to assassinate a Sikh separatist living in New York. File photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
June 17 (UPI) -- An Indian man is due in federal court in Manhattan on Monday accused of being involved in a failed $100,000 murder-for-hire plot in June 2023 to assassinate a Sikh separatist living in New York.

Nikhil Gupta is charged with engaging a hitman to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a member of a banned Sikh movement that advocates for an independent Sikh state in India's Punjab region and a U.S. citizen. Gupta also faces a charge of conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire.

According to prosecutors, unbeknownst to Gupta the "hitman" was an undercover U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency officer.

Gupta, 52, was extradited from the Czech Republic at the weekend seven months after the U.S. Justice Department laid charges and almost a year after he was arrested at the request of U.S. authorities which allege Gupta was under the direction of an Indian government official, dubbed CC-1, in the murder-for-hire plot which was orchestrated from Indian soil.

In its indictment in November, the South District of New York accused Gupta of being a person involved in "international narcotics and weapons trafficking," based on his communications with CC-1 and others, while CC-1 is said to have described himself as a field officer who had served in India's Central Reserve Police Force" and received officer "training" in "battle craft" and "weapons."

The Czech Constitutional Court threw out a bid by Gupta to avoid extradition in May.

If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in federal prison, 10 years for each count. His lawyer says he is an innocent businessman who has been trapped in the crosshairs of a foreign policy spat between Washington and New Delhi.

The Indian government banned Pannun from entering the country after designating him as a terrorist in 2020, an accusation he rejects.

Prosecutors allege that 24 hours after Hardeep Nijjar, a colleague of Pannun and fellow Sikh separatist was gunned down in a parking lot in British Columbia in June 2023, Gupta messaged the undercover DEA agent "now no need to wait" to kill the target [Pannun].

Nijjar's killing, which remains unsolved, plunged Canada-India relations into a deep freeze after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused the Indian government of involvement resulting in Ottawa expelling diplomats and New Delhi suspending visas.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government vehemently deny the allegations involving Nijjar who was killed 11 months after India's counterterrorism agency offered a $16,000 reward for information leading to his arrest in connection with a deadly bomb attack on a cinema in Punjab in 2007.

