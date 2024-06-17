Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 17, 2024 / 3:48 PM

White House to unveil new initiatives to combat war-related sexual violence

Event to mark 'International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict.'

By Chris Benson
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris (R) campaign with U.S. President Joe Biden (L) in May at Girard College where they officially launched "Black Voters for Biden-Harris" in Philadelphia, Penn. Photo by Laurence Kesterson/UPI
1 of 4 | U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris (R) campaign with U.S. President Joe Biden (L) in May at Girard College where they officially launched "Black Voters for Biden-Harris" in Philadelphia, Penn. Photo by Laurence Kesterson/UPI | License Photo

June 17 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday will host an event in Washington to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict, in which she will unveil a number of new measures aimed at addressing sexual violence in armed military conflicts, according to the White House.

Harris, along with sexual violence survivors and experts on the topic, are expected to "condemn" conflict-related sexual violence "unequivocally -- wherever and whenever it occurs -- and called for the international community to join the United States in advancing justice and accountability for this crime," a White House news release stated.

Advertisement

At Monday's event, the United States' first woman vice president is expected to launch the "Dignity in Documentation Initiative."

The White House says the initiative will focus efforts on investigating and documenting conflict-related sexual violence in line with the Murad Code, which is named for Nobel Laureate and survivor Nadia Murad.

Related

Described as a "holistic program," it will be supported by a $10 million investment from the State Department and will "support justice for survivors by promoting accountability for crimes punishable under international law."

Advertisement

The United Nations General Assembly on June 19, 2015, proclaimed June 19 of each year the "International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict" to raise awareness of "the need to put an end to conflict-related sexual violence," and to honor the victims and survivors of sexual violence around the globe, according to the United Nations.

This year's International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict will focus on healthcare.

The White House cites President Joe Biden's 2022 memorandum on promoting accountability for conflict-related sexual violence, which states that it is U.S. policy "to promote accountability for perpetrators of acts of" conflict-related sexual violence "through relevant existing sanctions authorities, where applicable, and to ensure that these authorities are used to the fullest extent possible to target perpetrators of acts of CRSV and their enablers."

Harris is expected to outline on Monday a series of administration actions that will be taken consistent with Biden's 2022 memo, including: incorporating gender-based violence prevention into humanitarian responses; supporting survivors of sexual violence in Russia's ongoing war with Ukraine; "expanding atrocity prevention"; increasing women's leadership roles in Sri Lanka and Sudan; supporting other U.N efforts and a series of sanctions on Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Sudan, South Sudan, Haiti, Iraq and Syria.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

California firefighters battle 11 blazes; Post Fire burns 15,610 acres
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
California firefighters battle 11 blazes; Post Fire burns 15,610 acres
June 17 (UPI) -- Firefighters on Monday were battling around a dozen blazes throughout California, including a fast-moving wildfire that has forced evacuations north of Los Angeles.
As adult-use cannabis legalized in Maryland, governor issues 'historic' 175K pardons
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
As adult-use cannabis legalized in Maryland, governor issues 'historic' 175K pardons
June 17 (UPI) -- Maryland Gov. Wes Moore on Monday issued a "historic" pardon of more than 175,000 individual marijuana convictions, his first since the state's legalization of recreational cannabis went into effect last year.
For official start of summer, Midwest, Northeast to see hottest weather in years
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
For official start of summer, Midwest, Northeast to see hottest weather in years
Temperatures will build to their highest marks in years across the Midwest and Northeast and stay at sizzling levels for days as Mother Nature cranks up the heat ahead of astronomical summer, which begins Thursday.
Surgeon general calls for warning labels on social media platforms
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Surgeon general calls for warning labels on social media platforms
June 17 (UPI) -- Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy called for Congress to take action in ordering social media platforms to post warning labels similar to those attached to cigarettes.
Treasury, IRS announce rules to close 'major tax loopholes' for big business, wealthy 1% of taxpayers
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Treasury, IRS announce rules to close 'major tax loopholes' for big business, wealthy 1% of taxpayers
June 17 (UPI) -- The IRS and Treasury Department on Monday unveiled two new rules aiming to end "a major tax loophole" that the wealthiest Americans have used to avoid paying tens of billions of dollars in taxes.
Indian national accused of murder-for-hire plot to appear in New York court
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Indian national accused of murder-for-hire plot to appear in New York court
June 17 (UPI) -- An Indian man is due in federal court in Manhattan on Monday accused of being involved in a failed $100,000 murder-for-hire plot in June 2023 to assassinate a Sikh separatist living in New York.
Biden dog, Commander, had unrevealed Secret Service biting incident
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden dog, Commander, had unrevealed Secret Service biting incident
June 16 (UPI) -- Commander Biden, the German Shepherd owned by President Joe Biden, had a previously undisclosed biting incident involving a U.S. Secret Service agent, it has been revealed.
Excavation unearths cherries in cellar of George Washington's Mount Vernon
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Excavation unearths cherries in cellar of George Washington's Mount Vernon
June 16 (UPI) -- Archaeologists excavating the home of George Washington's home at Mount Vernon, have unearthed 35 glass bottles filled with perfectly preserved berries and cherries.
135 million face severe heat this week
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
135 million face severe heat this week
June 16 (UPI) -- 135 million Americans will be in the grips of excessive heat this week, from Chicago to New York. Temperatures are also expected to be in excess of 110 in the desert Southwest, forecasters say.
2 dead, 4 injured in Texas Juneteenth event shooting
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
2 dead, 4 injured in Texas Juneteenth event shooting
June 16 (UPI) -- Two people are dead following a shooting at a Juneteenth celebration in Texas.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Treasury, IRS announce rules to close 'major tax loopholes' for big business, wealthy 1% of taxpayers
Treasury, IRS announce rules to close 'major tax loopholes' for big business, wealthy 1% of taxpayers
Excavation unearths cherries in cellar of George Washington's Mount Vernon
Excavation unearths cherries in cellar of George Washington's Mount Vernon
Police search for motive in 'random' waterpark shooting
Police search for motive in 'random' waterpark shooting
California firefighters battle 11 blazes; Post Fire burns 15,610 acres
California firefighters battle 11 blazes; Post Fire burns 15,610 acres
Jehovah's Witnesses accuses Russia of torturing jailed member amid crackdown
Jehovah's Witnesses accuses Russia of torturing jailed member amid crackdown
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement