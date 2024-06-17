White House to unveil new initiatives to combat war-related sexual violence

1 of 4 | U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris (R) campaign with U.S. President Joe Biden (L) in May at Girard College where they officially launched "Black Voters for Biden-Harris" in Philadelphia, Penn. Photo by Laurence Kesterson/UPI | License Photo

June 17 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday will host an event in Washington to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict, in which she will unveil a number of new measures aimed at addressing sexual violence in armed military conflicts, according to the White House. Harris, along with sexual violence survivors and experts on the topic, are expected to "condemn" conflict-related sexual violence "unequivocally -- wherever and whenever it occurs -- and called for the international community to join the United States in advancing justice and accountability for this crime," a White House news release stated. Advertisement

At Monday's event, the United States' first woman vice president is expected to launch the "Dignity in Documentation Initiative."

The White House says the initiative will focus efforts on investigating and documenting conflict-related sexual violence in line with the Murad Code, which is named for Nobel Laureate and survivor Nadia Murad.

Described as a "holistic program," it will be supported by a $10 million investment from the State Department and will "support justice for survivors by promoting accountability for crimes punishable under international law."

The United Nations General Assembly on June 19, 2015, proclaimed June 19 of each year the "International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict" to raise awareness of "the need to put an end to conflict-related sexual violence," and to honor the victims and survivors of sexual violence around the globe, according to the United Nations.

This year's International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict will focus on healthcare.

The White House cites President Joe Biden's 2022 memorandum on promoting accountability for conflict-related sexual violence, which states that it is U.S. policy "to promote accountability for perpetrators of acts of" conflict-related sexual violence "through relevant existing sanctions authorities, where applicable, and to ensure that these authorities are used to the fullest extent possible to target perpetrators of acts of CRSV and their enablers."

Harris is expected to outline on Monday a series of administration actions that will be taken consistent with Biden's 2022 memo, including: incorporating gender-based violence prevention into humanitarian responses; supporting survivors of sexual violence in Russia's ongoing war with Ukraine; "expanding atrocity prevention"; increasing women's leadership roles in Sri Lanka and Sudan; supporting other U.N efforts and a series of sanctions on Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Sudan, South Sudan, Haiti, Iraq and Syria.