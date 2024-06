Two people were killed Saturday night in a shooting at a Round Rock, Texas Juneteenth celebration. Image by Simaah from Pixabay

June 16 (UPI) -- Two people are dead following a shooting at a Juneteenth celebration in Texas, police said. Police in the Austin suburb of Round Rock said in a statement a fight broke out between two groups at the Old Settlers Park at about 11 p.m.

The confrontation led one person to pull a gun and began to fire, Banks said. He said multiple people were struck by gunfire, KVUE reported.

The Juneteenth Festival was held by a local nonprofit and the city government. It features a concert and several other events. The shooting happened near the concert stage, Banks said.

"It is unfortunate that we were here celebrating a wonderful event and we have a tragedy that happens," Police Chief Allen Banks said.

"My thoughts and my prayers go out to the victims. My condolences go out to the families of the deceased."

The Austin-Travis County EMS said in a statement that four adults and two children were taken to the hospital with potentially serious injuries. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Police said it was not clear if the shooting victims were part of the gunfight.

