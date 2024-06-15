Advertisement
U.S. News
June 15, 2024 / 10:53 AM

Gulf of Mexico likely to spin up a tropical system next week

Accuweather tracker
Accuweather tracker

June 15 (UPI) -- The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season is just two weeks old, but AccuWeather hurricane experts have already been tracking a few weather systems of interest across the basin. One expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico early next week has a decent chance of becoming the first tropical depression or named storm of the season.

On Thursday afternoon, AccuWeather upgraded the outlook for this system to a "high" risk for development, which can occur between Monday and Wednesday. This comes just a day after becoming the first source to issue a "medium" risk for development. In that timeframe and after, impacts from the storm are expected in both Mexico and the United States.

Advertisement

The prospects of development from this system, as well as the recent deluge of rain in Florida from a tropical rainstorm, are both early harbingers of what is expected to be a very busy Atlantic hurricane season.

Advertisement

All eyes on the Bay of Campeche into next week

Alberto is the first name on the 2024 Atlantic list, and there's a good chance that AccuWeather's hurricane experts could be tracking a storm with that name by next week. With the tropical rainstorm moving off the Atlantic coast and not claiming it first this weekend, that name would then fall to a potential storm in the Bay of Campeche, which forms the far southern part of the Gulf of Mexico.

"The ingredients are in place for tropical development across the southern Gulf of Mexico," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty. "These ingredients include light winds and very warm water."

In the days prior, widespread shower and thunderstorm activity will continue to inundate the countries of Central America and southern Mexico with heavy rain that can lead to flooding and life-threatening mudslides.

There will be a narrow window of both time and space for a tropical system to form. "The main limiting factor for development will be the close proximity to land and limited time over water," added Douty. "Despite these limitations, it looks increasingly likely that a tropical depression or storm can develop."

Because of its notoriously warm waters, the Bay of Campeche is considered a classic breeding ground for tropical systems. It also is a dangerous place for development to occur, because there is virtually no way out for a tropical system except by land.

Advertisement

"Regardless of how strong this potential tropical system can get, heavy rain is expected to be the most significant impact," said Douty.

Tropical moisture preceding any tropical development will reach across eastern Mexico and even north into Texas and Louisiana as early as Sunday. Through the middle of next week, as the center of any storm that develops moves west toward mainland Mexico, several inches of rain and flooding can occur in this zone. Along the coast, there can also be dangerous surf and rip currents for several days.

"Should the system strengthen into a tropical storm, a smaller area of locally damaging winds would be possible where the center of the storm moves onshore," Douty pointed out.

Elsewhere, watching the Eastern Pacific

The Gulf of Mexico isn't the only place that AccuWeather's hurricane experts are watching during this early part of the season.

A tropical rainstorm that brought feet of rain and flooding to Florida was centered off the Southeast coast midday Friday. AccuWeather meteorologists were confident on Friday afternoon that this feature had lost its opportunity to develop into a tropical system.

Meanwhile, the Eastern Pacific, now nearly a month into its hurricane season, is still awaiting the first named tropical system. While AccuWeather is monitoring an area of disturbed weather loosely associated with the same area of showers and thunderstorms that can lead to the Gulf of Mexico system, odds for further development are low.

Advertisement

"AccuWeather hurricane experts are monitoring an area near the southern coast of Mexico for a low chance of tropical development between June 15 and 17," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski. "Regardless of development, a surge of tropical moisture will lead to heavy rainfall across portions of Central America and southern Mexico this weekend into early next week."

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30, and the historical average date of the first named system in the basin is June 20. The Eastern Pacific hurricane season runs from May 15 to Nov. 30, and the historical average date of the first named storm in the basin is June 10.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Muted mics among rules for June 27 CNN presidential debate
U.S. News // 20 minutes ago
Muted mics among rules for June 27 CNN presidential debate
June 15 (UPI) -- The rules for a 90-minute presidential debate hosted by CNN and scheduled for June 27 in Atlanta seek to maintain civility and minimize interruptions by participants.
Speaker Johnson seeks court order after DOJ won't prosecute AG Garland
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Speaker Johnson seeks court order after DOJ won't prosecute AG Garland
June 14 (UPI) -- House Speaker Mike Johnson said he'll go to federal court in an attempt to release audiotapes of President Biden's investigation after the Justice Department refused to prosecute AG Garland for contempt of Congress.
Demolition begins at site of 2018 Parkland school mass shooting
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Demolition begins at site of 2018 Parkland school mass shooting
June 14 (UPI) -- Demolition began Friday of a building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., six years after 17 people died in a mass shooting.
FBI warns of uptick in scams targeting older people
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
FBI warns of uptick in scams targeting older people
June 14 (UPI) -- Ahead of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day on June 15, the Federal Bureau of Investigation warned it has seen a double-digit increase in reported elder fraud cases.
At liftoff, SpaceX scrubs Starlink launch for 3rd time
U.S. News // 1 day ago
At liftoff, SpaceX scrubs Starlink launch for 3rd time
June 14 (UPI) -- A SpaceX Starlink satellite launch was cut short Friday just seconds before liftoff.
Investigation into OceanGate sub implosion delayed, Coast Guard says
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Investigation into OceanGate sub implosion delayed, Coast Guard says
June 14 (UPI) -- The investigation into the deadly implosion of the Titan submersible will take longer than expected, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday.
FAA investigating issue with source of titanium used on Boeing, Airbus planes
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
FAA investigating issue with source of titanium used on Boeing, Airbus planes
June 14 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed Friday it is investigating Boeing after the aircraft manufacturer notified the agency of falsified documents related to titanium components.
Supreme Court strikes down federal ban on bump stocks
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Supreme Court strikes down federal ban on bump stocks
June 14 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Friday struck down a ban on bump stocks on semiautomatic weapons implemented after the 2017 mass shooting at a Las Vegas concert in which the shooter used the attachment to kill 58 people.
Court gives conspiracy theorist Alex Jones permission to liquidate assets
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Court gives conspiracy theorist Alex Jones permission to liquidate assets
June 14 (UPI) -- A federal bankruptcy judge in Texas on Friday gave permission to conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to start liquidating personal assets to pay off $1.5 billion owed following two defamation suits.
Next week, heat wave could bake millions from Chicago to eastern U.S.
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Next week, heat wave could bake millions from Chicago to eastern U.S.
A dangerous, widespread heat wave is predicted to unfold for millions across the Northeast, Midwest and parts of Canada next week.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Investigation into OceanGate sub implosion delayed, Coast Guard says
Investigation into OceanGate sub implosion delayed, Coast Guard says
FBI warns of uptick in scams targeting older people
FBI warns of uptick in scams targeting older people
'Largest neo-Nazi group in Sweden' now designated as terrorist organization by U.S.
'Largest neo-Nazi group in Sweden' now designated as terrorist organization by U.S.
FAA investigating issue with source of titanium used on Boeing, Airbus planes
FAA investigating issue with source of titanium used on Boeing, Airbus planes
FAA investigating flight control issues on Southwest Boeing 737 Max
FAA investigating flight control issues on Southwest Boeing 737 Max
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement