June 15, 2024 / 2:15 PM

Stalled ride strands 28 people at amusement park in Portland, Ore.

By Simon Druker
1 of 3 | Almost 30 people were safely rescued after being trapped 100 feet in the air aboard an amusement park ride in Oregon. Photo courtesy of Portland Fire & Rescue

June 15 (UPI) -- Almost 30 people were safely rescued after being trapped 100 feet in the air aboard an amusement park ride in Oregon.

Firefighters were prepping for a high angle rope rescue Friday before engineers at the Oaks Amusement Park were eventually able to lower the ride manually, freeing the 28 passengers without major incident.

Riders were stuck for approximately 25 minutes after the three-year-old ride stopped in the upside down position at around 3:15 p.m. PDT.

"The AtmosFEAR ride stopped at the apex position white operating in the 360-degree setting, suspending 28 riders upside down," Oaks Park said in a statement on X.

"Within minutes of the first responders' arrival, Oaks Park maintenance returned the riders safely to the unloading position, where medics were waiting to assess the health and wellness of the riders."

One person was taken to a hospital for precautionary reasons because of a pre-existing medical condition.

The park said Portland Fire & Rescue and other first responders last year conducted safety training specifically related to the ride, which is standard procedure.

"Implementation of that response plane was carried out effectively today," the park said in the statement.

Rescued passengers recounted the traumatic experience after being rescued.

"My entire bladder hurts. I was holding back throw-up. My legs are killing me," Daniel Allen told KOIN-TV

"People praying to God, screaming for their life, throwing up, passing out, it was bad," passenger Jordan Harding told the same outlet.

The ride opened in 2021 and will remain closed until an investigation into the incident is complete.

The small amusement park opened in 1905 and is located 3.5 miles south of downtown Portland.

