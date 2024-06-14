Advertisement
U.S. News
June 14, 2024 / 4:52 PM / Updated at 10:16 AM

Speaker Johnson seeks court order after DOJ won't prosecute AG Garland

By Ehren Wynder & Mike Heuer
The Justice Department said Attorney General Merrick Garland's refusal to answer a congressional subpeona "did not constitute a crime." File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
1 of 2 | The Justice Department said Attorney General Merrick Garland's refusal to answer a congressional subpeona "did not constitute a crime." File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

June 14 (UPI) -- House Speaker Mike Johnson said he is going to a court in an attempt to receive audiotapes of President Joe Biden's investigation after the Justice Department refused to prosecute Attorney General Merrick Garland for contempt of Congress.

"It is sadly predictable that the Biden administration's Justice Department will not prosecute Garland for defying congressional subpoenas even though the department aggressively prosecuted Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro for the same thing," Johnson, R-La., said in a statement Friday.

Advertisement

"This is yet another example of the two-tiered system of justice brought to us by the Biden administration," he added.

Johnson said he will certify contempt reports to the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia and will "move to enforce the subpoena of Attorney General Garland in federal court."

Advertisement

The DOJ on Friday said it will not prosecute Garland after House Republicans voted to hold him in contempt of Congress for refusing to turn over audiotapes from Biden's classified documents investigation.

In a letter to Johnson, Assistant Attorney General Carlos Uriarte said the Justice Department has a "longstanding" position of not prosecuting executive branch officials for withholding information.

"Consistent with this longstanding position and uniform practice, the department has determined that the responses by Attorney General Garland to the subpoenas issued by the committees did not constitute a crime, and accordingly the department will not bring the congressional contempt citation before a grand jury or take any other action to prosecute the attorney general," the letter read.

The Justice Department also argued Garland is exempt from prosecution because Biden asserted executive privilege over the recordings of his interview with special counsel Robert Hur.

The decision is consistent with the Justice Department's two previous refusals of congressional contempt resolutions against Garland's predecessors Eric Holder and Bill Barr.

The House on Wednesday voted 216-207, mostly along party lines, to hold Garland in contempt for ignoring a subpoena for the audio recordings.

Johnson at the time said the vote was a "significant step in maintaining the integrity of our oversight processes and responsibilities."

Advertisement

Garland, however, wrote to the House that it "turned a serious congressional authority into a partisan weapon."

"Today's vote disregards the constitutional separation of powers, the Justice Department's need to protect its investigations, and the substantial amount of information we have provided to the committees," Garland wrote.

The audiotapes feature hours of Hur questioning Biden about how classified documents ended up in his home.

Hur in his report determined Biden "willfully retained and disclosed classified materials after his vice presidency when he was a private citizen" but "does not establish guilt beyond a reasonable doubt."

Hur said he chose not to prosecute Biden because a jury would view him as a "sympathetic, well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory."

Transcripts of the interview are available online, and the Justice Department previously handed over correspondence with Biden's lawyers, but the House GOP wanted the audio log, as well, to determine whether there was anything relevant to a potential Biden impeachment.

Garland had said releasing the tapes could impede cooperation with future investigations of the White House, and Congress had no "legitimate" reason to need them.

Johnson, however, argued "it is up to Congress -- not the executive branch -- to determine what materials it needs to conduct its own investigations and there are consequences for refusing to comply with lawful congressional subpoenas."

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Gulf of Mexico likely to spin up a tropical system next week
U.S. News // 4 minutes ago
Gulf of Mexico likely to spin up a tropical system next week
June 15 (UPI) -- The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season is just two weeks old, but AccuWeather hurricane experts have already been tracking a few weather systems of interest across the basin.
Demolition begins at site of 2018 Parkland school mass shooting
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Demolition begins at site of 2018 Parkland school mass shooting
June 14 (UPI) -- Demolition began Friday of a building at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., six years after 17 people died in a mass shooting.
FBI warns of uptick in scams targeting older people
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
FBI warns of uptick in scams targeting older people
June 14 (UPI) -- Ahead of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day on June 15, the Federal Bureau of Investigation warned it has seen a double-digit increase in reported elder fraud cases.
At liftoff, SpaceX scrubs Starlink launch for 3rd time
U.S. News // 1 day ago
At liftoff, SpaceX scrubs Starlink launch for 3rd time
June 14 (UPI) -- A SpaceX Starlink satellite launch was cut short Friday just seconds before liftoff.
Investigation into OceanGate sub implosion delayed, Coast Guard says
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Investigation into OceanGate sub implosion delayed, Coast Guard says
June 14 (UPI) -- The investigation into the deadly implosion of the Titan submersible will take longer than expected, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday.
FAA investigating issue with source of titanium used on Boeing, Airbus planes
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
FAA investigating issue with source of titanium used on Boeing, Airbus planes
June 14 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed Friday it is investigating Boeing after the aircraft manufacturer notified the agency of falsified documents related to titanium components.
Supreme Court strikes down federal ban on bump stocks
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Supreme Court strikes down federal ban on bump stocks
June 14 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Friday struck down a ban on bump stocks on semiautomatic weapons implemented after the 2017 mass shooting at a Las Vegas concert in which the shooter used the attachment to kill 58 people.
Court gives conspiracy theorist Alex Jones permission to liquidate assets
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Court gives conspiracy theorist Alex Jones permission to liquidate assets
June 14 (UPI) -- A federal bankruptcy judge in Texas on Friday gave permission to conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to start liquidating personal assets to pay off $1.5 billion owed following two defamation suits.
Next week, heat wave could bake millions from Chicago to eastern U.S.
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Next week, heat wave could bake millions from Chicago to eastern U.S.
A dangerous, widespread heat wave is predicted to unfold for millions across the Northeast, Midwest and parts of Canada next week.
FAA investigating flight control issues on Southwest Boeing 737 Max
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
FAA investigating flight control issues on Southwest Boeing 737 Max
June 14 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating another issue involving a Boeing 737 Max aircraft after an incident involving a Southwest Airlines flight from Phoenix to Oakland.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

FBI warns of uptick in scams targeting older people
FBI warns of uptick in scams targeting older people
Investigation into OceanGate sub implosion delayed, Coast Guard says
Investigation into OceanGate sub implosion delayed, Coast Guard says
'Largest neo-Nazi group in Sweden' now designated as terrorist organization by U.S.
'Largest neo-Nazi group in Sweden' now designated as terrorist organization by U.S.
Putin offers peace talks if Kyiv's forces withdraw from annexed regions of Ukraine
Putin offers peace talks if Kyiv's forces withdraw from annexed regions of Ukraine
FAA investigating flight control issues on Southwest Boeing 737 Max
FAA investigating flight control issues on Southwest Boeing 737 Max
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement