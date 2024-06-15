Advertisement
June 15, 2024 / 1:28 PM

LA fundraiser could raise over $28 million for Biden campaign

By Simon Druker
President Joe Biden is expected to raise at least $28 million for his campaign during a fundraiser in Los Angeles Saturday night. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
1 of 4 | President Joe Biden is expected to raise at least $28 million for his campaign during a fundraiser in Los Angeles Saturday night. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

June 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is expected to raise at least $28 million for his campaign during a fundraiser in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

The star-studded event at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles will include a discussion between Biden and former President Barack Obama and will be hosted by late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel.

The event comes 12 years to the day Obama and Biden announced the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA.

Biden's campaign confirmed the minimum dollar figure expected to be generated by the gala, while Politico reported the actual total is expected to easily eclipse $28 million, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Actors George Clooney and Julia Roberts are among the several other Hollywood celebrities expected to attend the event. U.S. citizens or permanent residents can live stream the event with a donation of $20 or more.

This comes after the Biden campaign raised $51 million in April, a notable decline from the $90 million generated in March.

Despite the drop, Biden continues to out-perform Trump on the fundraising trail, with around $40 million more in his campaign account at the end of May.

A fundraiser in New York City in February generated $28 million in a single night, which remains the one-day record. Saturday's event is widely expected to surpass that mark.

"This Saturday we are going to see an unprecedented and record-setting turn out from the media and entertainment world," Biden campaign co-chair Jeffrey Katzenberg said in a statement to ABC News.

"The enthusiasm and commitment for Biden/Harris couldn't be stronger. We all understand this is the most important election of our lifetime."

Trump recently conducted fundraisers in San Francisco, Newport Beach and Beverly Hills, Calif.

