Adderall shortage could affect over 40,000 Americans, CDC warns

June 15 (UPI) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning Americans about a possible shortage in obtaining Adderall, a key treatment for attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder or ADHD. The CDC issued the Health Alert Network advisory earlier in the week "to inform public health officials, clinicians and affected patients, their families and caregivers about potential disrupted access to care among individuals taking prescription stimulant medications and possible increased risks for injury and overdose." Advertisement

Over 40,000 Americans could be affected by the shortage, according to the CDC.

Adderall is the brand name for a combination drug made up of amphetamine and dextroamphetamine and used to treat ADHD. It can also be used in treating other conditions like narcolepsy. The two medications are part of a group called central nervous system stimulants.

The warning comes after two members of a California-based health company were arrested Thursday in the distribution of Adderall over the Internet.

The CEO and clinical president of Done Global were arrested for their role in the distribution scheme.

Ruthia He and David Brody face obstruction of justice charges and face up to 20 years in prison if convicted of conspiring to commit healthcare fraud in connection with the submission of false and fraudulent claims for reimbursement for Adderall and other stimulants.

Both former executives are accused of defrauding taxpayers out of around $100 million.

"A disruption involving this large telehealth company could impact as many as 30,000 to 50,000 patients ages 18 years and older across all 50 U.S. states," the CDC said in its statement.

"This potential disruption coincides with an ongoing prescription drug shortage involving several stimulant medications commonly prescribed to treat ADHD, including immediate-release formulation of amphetamine mixed salts (Adderall)."

Israeli pharmaceutical giant Teva Pharmaceuticals is the world's largest producer of brand name and generic of Adderall.

ADHD is a brain disorder that can make it difficult to concentrate or control impulsive behavior, affecting an estimated 9.8% of children and 4.4% of adults in the United States, according to the CDC.