June 14, 2024 / 12:22 AM

U.S. imposes visa ban on charter flight executive aiding illegal migration from Nicaragua

By Darryl Coote
The Biden administration is continuing to target charter flight companies with visa restrictions over their profiting of flying migrants to Nicaragua before they start their trek to the U.S. southern border. File Photo by Mark Otte/Texas Army National Guard/UPI
The Biden administration is continuing to target charter flight companies with visa restrictions over their profiting of flying migrants to Nicaragua before they start their trek to the U.S. southern border. File Photo by Mark Otte/Texas Army National Guard/UPI | License Photo

June 14 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has again imposed visa restrictions an an executive of a charter flight company as it continues to target those facilitating illegal migration from Nicaragua.

The unnamed executive of a charter flight transportation company is the latest person to be hit with an entry ban since November when the State Department announced its new policy to punish those behind such companies offering flights at exorbitant prices to transport migrants to Nicaragua where they start their trek toward the U.S. southern border.

"Companies are preying on vulnerable migrants by operating services designed primarily to facilitate irregular migration to the United States," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement, describing the visa restrictions as a measure to to promote accountability.

"No one should profit from vulnerable migrants -- not smugglers, private companies, or public officials."

The policy was announced in November, but expanded it to include ground and maritime transportation companies in February. Last month, the State Department hit executives of several Colombian transportation companies moving migrants by sea.

"We will continue to take steps to impose visa restrictions against unscrupulous transportation company owners, executives, and senior officials as part of our broader campaign to eliminate such exploitative practices within and beyond the Western Hemisphere, in collaboration with partners in government and in the private sector," Miller said.

President Joe Biden has been plagued by criticism over his handling of the border during his tenure in the White House as he has been trying to tackle a surge in migrants illegally entering the country since the repealing of strict border polices following the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Biden has instituted a series of measures to address the issues, which have seemingly contributed to a drop in migrants illegally entering the United States from a record monthly high of more than 300,000 in December to fewer than 180,000 in April, the lowest number of encounters for that month since 2021.

Last week, Biden announce a new executive action that will deny entry to migrants who enter via the southern border between ports of entry if the seven-day average of daily encounters exceeds 2,500, with humanitarian exceptions in place.

However, it has attracted lawsuits from immigration advocates and criticism both sides of the political aisle, with Republicans stating it is too little too late and Democrats voicing concern over its implications for asylum seekers.

California Adderall conspirators arrested
U.S. News // 42 minutes ago
California Adderall conspirators arrested
June 14 (UPI) -- Two prominent members of a California-based health company were arrested Thursday for distributing Adderall over the internet, the Justice Dept. announced.
Texas inmate, wielding knife, escapes after court appearance
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Texas inmate, wielding knife, escapes after court appearance
June 13 (UPI) -- A Texas prison inmate wielding a knife escaped after appearing in a Houston courtroom Thursday, holding an employee of the district attorney's office against her will and attempting to take her car, police said.
State Dept.: U.S. 'will respond accordingly' if Iran continues to expand its nuclear program
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
State Dept.: U.S. 'will respond accordingly' if Iran continues to expand its nuclear program
June 13 (UPI) -- The United States "will respond accordingly" if Iran goes through with plans to expanded its nuclear program, the State Department warned Thursday.
ICU nurse charged with replacing patients' fentanyl with water
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
ICU nurse charged with replacing patients' fentanyl with water
June 13 (UPI) -- Medford, Ore., police have arrested a former Intensive Care Unit nurse for allegedly stealing patients' pain medication, replacing fentanyl with non-sterile tap water.
N.Y. Gov. Hochul warns of excessive heat
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
N.Y. Gov. Hochul warns of excessive heat
June 13 (UPI) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has urged residents to take extra precautions in light of extreme heat set to bear down on the state next week, her office announced Thursday.
Highly decorated Army colonel comes out as gay in obituary
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Highly decorated Army colonel comes out as gay in obituary
June 13 (UPI) -- After living a life of secrecy, a decorated Vietnam veteran came out as gay in his obituary.
DOJ issues critical report of Phoenix PD's 'pattern or practice' of unlawful force
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
DOJ issues critical report of Phoenix PD's 'pattern or practice' of unlawful force
June 13 (UPI) -- After a multi-year investigation, a highly critical Justice Department report says the Phoenix Police Department violated a number of citizens' constitutional rights in "a pattern or practice" of using deadly force.
Washington state Indigenous tribe cleared to hunt gray whales for 10 years
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Washington state Indigenous tribe cleared to hunt gray whales for 10 years
June 13 (UPI) -- The Makah, a Washington state Indigenous tribe, has been given a waiver from federal rules so that it can hunt up to 25 Eastern North Pacific gray whales over 10 years in U.S. waters.
Tesla shareholders approve Elon Musk's $56B pay package
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Tesla shareholders approve Elon Musk's $56B pay package
June 13 (UPI) -- Tesla shareholders voted to reinstate Elon Musk's massive $56 billion compensation package and to move its incorporation headquarters to Texas at the company's annual meeting Thursday.
Waymo issues software recall after robotaxi crashes into pole
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Waymo issues software recall after robotaxi crashes into pole
June 13 (UPI) -- Waymo has issued a voluntary recall of the software in its driverless taxis after one hit a utility pole in Phoenix last month.
