Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 14, 2024 / 4:15 AM

Judge blocks Biden's rule protecting LGBTQ students in four states

By Darryl Coote
President Joe Biden and Secretary of the Department of Education Miguel Cardona seen listening during a meeting at White House in October 2022. On Thursday, a federal judge enjoined them from enforcing a new rule in four states that aimed at protecting LGBTQ students. File Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI
President Joe Biden and Secretary of the Department of Education Miguel Cardona seen listening during a meeting at White House in October 2022. On Thursday, a federal judge enjoined them from enforcing a new rule in four states that aimed at protecting LGBTQ students. File Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

June 14 (UPI) -- A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Biden administration from enforcing a new rule in four states that protect LGBTQ students from discrimination in schools.

The new rule was issued by the Department of Education on April 29 to amend definitions to Title IX, which prohibits discrimination in education programs and activities on the basis of sex, to redefine sex discrimination to include gender identity and sexual orientation.

Advertisement

The result would give students access to bathrooms and locker rooms that reflect their gender identity while preventing schools from requiring documentation to validate which gender they choose to present themselves as.

The rule was swiftly met with opposition from conservatives and Republicans, with the far-right Defense of Freedom Institute filing a lawsuit that same day accusing the new rule of unlawfully contradicting Title IX.

Related

On Thursday, Western District of Louisiana Chief Judge Terry Doughty sided with the plaintiffs, enjoining the Education Department from enforcing the rule in the states of Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana and Idaho.

Advertisement

In his ruling, Doughty, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, described that administrative agencies' circumvention of Congress to enact the rule as an "abuse of power" and "a threat to democracy."

"Enacting the changes in the Final Rule would subvert the original purpose of Title IX: protecting biological females from discrimination," he said.

"[B]y allowing biological men who identify as a female into locker rooms, showers and bathrooms, biological females risk invasion of privacy, embarrassment and sexual assault."

Doughty continued that the Department of Education failed to consider several factors when drafting the rule, including leaving out guidance for addressing non-binary or gender-fluid students while prohibiting schools from enacting "common-sense rules to make sure the person who changed identities is sincere."

They also failed to consider that biological males and females have different body parts as well as culture norms against exposing one's naked body to the opposite sex.

"Keeping the status quo is necessary in light of a serious question of whether defendants had Congressional authority to enact the final rule," he said.

The DFI said Thursday it was "pleased" with the court's decision.

"When President [Joe] Biden's Department of Education issued its Title IX regulations last April, we at DFI pledged that we would fight back, and we did by filing the first-in-the-nation lawsuit to stop the regulations," DFI President and Co-founder Bob Eitel, who was senior counselor to former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos during the Trump administration, said in a statement.

Advertisement

The rule, which is to go into effect Aug. 1, faces challenges by a total 26 states in eight additional cases.

Human Rights Campaign, the largest LGBTQ political lobbying group in the United States, lamented the Doughty's decision as prioritizing "anti-LGBTQ+ hate over the safety and well-being of students."

"This is MAGA theatrics with the dangerous goal of weaving discrimination into law. HRC will continue to mobilize communities and work to make sure that all students are protected under law," Human Rights Campaign President Kelley Robinson said in a statement.

MAGA is the acronym for the far-right Make America Great Again nativist political movement, made popular by Trump.

The Department of Education said in a statement that it is reviewing the ruling.

"Title IX guarantees that no person experience sex discrimination in a federally funded educational environment," the department spokesperson said.

"The Department stands by the final Title IX regulations released in April 2024, and we will continue to fight for every student."

Latest Headlines

California Adderall conspirators arrested
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
California Adderall conspirators arrested
June 14 (UPI) -- Two prominent members of a California-based health company were arrested Thursday for distributing Adderall over the internet, the Justice Dept. announced.
U.S. imposes visa ban on charter flight executive aiding illegal migration from Nicaragua
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. imposes visa ban on charter flight executive aiding illegal migration from Nicaragua
June 14 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has again imposed visa restrictions an an executive of a charter flight company as it continues to target those facilitating illegal migration from Nicaragua.
Texas inmate, wielding knife, escapes after court appearance
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Texas inmate, wielding knife, escapes after court appearance
June 13 (UPI) -- A Texas prison inmate wielding a knife escaped after appearing in a Houston courtroom Thursday, holding an employee of the district attorney's office against her will and attempting to take her car, police said.
State Dept.: U.S. 'will respond accordingly' if Iran continues to expand its nuclear program
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
State Dept.: U.S. 'will respond accordingly' if Iran continues to expand its nuclear program
June 13 (UPI) -- The United States "will respond accordingly" if Iran goes through with plans to expanded its nuclear program, the State Department warned Thursday.
ICU nurse charged with replacing patients' fentanyl with water
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
ICU nurse charged with replacing patients' fentanyl with water
June 13 (UPI) -- Medford, Ore., police have arrested a former Intensive Care Unit nurse for allegedly stealing patients' pain medication, replacing fentanyl with non-sterile tap water.
N.Y. Gov. Hochul warns of excessive heat
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
N.Y. Gov. Hochul warns of excessive heat
June 13 (UPI) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has urged residents to take extra precautions in light of extreme heat set to bear down on the state next week, her office announced Thursday.
Highly decorated Army colonel comes out as gay in obituary
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Highly decorated Army colonel comes out as gay in obituary
June 13 (UPI) -- After living a life of secrecy, a decorated Vietnam veteran came out as gay in his obituary.
DOJ issues critical report of Phoenix PD's 'pattern or practice' of unlawful force
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
DOJ issues critical report of Phoenix PD's 'pattern or practice' of unlawful force
June 13 (UPI) -- After a multi-year investigation, a highly critical Justice Department report says the Phoenix Police Department violated a number of citizens' constitutional rights in "a pattern or practice" of using deadly force.
Washington state Indigenous tribe cleared to hunt gray whales for 10 years
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Washington state Indigenous tribe cleared to hunt gray whales for 10 years
June 13 (UPI) -- The Makah, a Washington state Indigenous tribe, has been given a waiver from federal rules so that it can hunt up to 25 Eastern North Pacific gray whales over 10 years in U.S. waters.
Tesla shareholders approve Elon Musk's $56B pay package
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Tesla shareholders approve Elon Musk's $56B pay package
June 13 (UPI) -- Tesla shareholders voted to reinstate Elon Musk's massive $56 billion compensation package and to move its incorporation headquarters to Texas at the company's annual meeting Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Houthi sea drone badly damages ship in Red Sea; U.S. destroys missile launchers
Houthi sea drone badly damages ship in Red Sea; U.S. destroys missile launchers
John Tyson suspended as Tyson Foods CFO after second arrest
John Tyson suspended as Tyson Foods CFO after second arrest
Pa. coroner says 64-year-old man dies four decades after assault
Pa. coroner says 64-year-old man dies four decades after assault
Highly decorated Army colonel comes out as gay in obituary
Highly decorated Army colonel comes out as gay in obituary
South Florida underwater: Tropical rainstorm delivers 17 inches of rain in 24 hours
South Florida underwater: Tropical rainstorm delivers 17 inches of rain in 24 hours
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement