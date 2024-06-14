FAA investigating flight control issues on Southwest Boeing 737 Max

1 of 4 | The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating another issue involving a Boeing 737 Max aircraft after an incident involving a Southwest Airlines flight from Phoenix to Oakland. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

June 14 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating another issue involving a Boeing 737 Max aircraft after an incident involving a Southwest Airlines flight from Phoenix to Oakland. The FAA confirmed it is looking into a so-called Dutch roll that took place on flight N8825Q on May 25, causing the airline to pull the passenger jet from service and send it back to Boeing for inspection. Advertisement

Dutch roll refers to potentially dangerous lateral asymmetric movements of an aircraft. The term itself is supposedly derived from the movement of ice skaters.

Pilots on the Southwest Airlines flight saw the plane's tail yaw, a movement up and down on its vertical axis. Pilots also had to contend with tail wag from right to left, while the wings rocked in a side-to-side motion. They were able to recover and make a safe landing in Oakland with no injuries reported.

"[The] aircraft experienced a Dutch roll, regained control and post-flight inspection revealed damage to the standby PCU," the FAA said in its Accident and Incident Notification.

The PCU or Power Control Unit takes input from a pilot's rudder pedals or the aircraft's yaw damper system and directs the flow of hydraulic fluid in order to move the rudder.

FAA investigators will now look at what caused the issue aboard the Boeing 737 Max 8, which remains on the ground at the company's facility in Everett, Wash. Records show the plane was certified to fly in 2022.

The incident adds to a string of mishaps for Boeing after the door plug of a 737 Max 9 blew out midway through an Alaska Airlines flight in January, causing an explosive decompression. Boeing has since paid the airline $160 million in damages. The FAA later banned the company from expanding production of the passenger planes.

All variants of the 737 Max were grounded in virtually all airspace across the world in 2019 after the crash of Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 in March of that year and the loss of Lion Air Flight 610 in October 2018.

Investigations found that both crashes were caused by a software glitch that caused the aircraft to automatically enter a steep dive.

The FAA lifted the grounding in 2020, however, other countries took much longer to allow it back into their commercial airspace. China only gave the plane the greenlight in early 2023.