FAA investigating issue with source of titanium used on Boeing, Airbus planes

June 14 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed Friday it is investigating Boeing after the aircraft manufacturer notified the agency of falsified documents related to titanium components. The investigation, first reported by The New York Times, will also examine Boeing rival Airbus, after an unnamed client reported "small holes" linked to corrosion in the metal of an aircraft, Advertisement

Spirit Aerosystems, a Kansas-based aerostructure manufacturer that supplies fuselage parts is investigating the titanium it supplied Boeing and Spirit that may have come with faulty verification paperwork.

The titanium was originally purchased from a Chinese company, but documents regarding the material's original source and authenticity are in question, according to the Times report. The investigation also involves Italian and Turkish companies in the supply chain of the titanium.

The FAA said it was looking into the scope of the problem and attempting to determine the safety impacts on planes that were made with the materials.

"Boeing reported a voluntary disclosure to the FAA regarding procurement of material through a distributor who may have falsified or provided incorrect records," the FAA said in a statement.

Boeing has not publicly stated which models of its planes may have been affected, but The Times said the aircraft in question are some Boeing 737 Max and 787 Dreamliner jets produced between 2019 and 2023. Some Airbus A220 passenger planes are reportedly also affected; the single-aisle jets were introduced commercially in 2016.

Both Airbus and Boeing have said the problem is not widespread and does not pose any safety risks.

"We are removing any affected parts on airplanes prior to delivery. Our analysis shows the in-service fleet can continue to fly safely," Boeing said in a statement.

Airbus told The Times the airworthiness of its A220 plane "remains intact" while the "safety and quality of our aircraft are our most important priorities."

The news comes as the FAA confirmed it is investigating an incident late last month involving issues with control surfaces aboard a Boeing 737 Max 8 being flown by Southwest Airlines.

Shares of Boeing were down $2.81 or 1.56% to $177.89 at 12:25 p.m. EDT Friday.