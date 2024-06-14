Trending
U.S. News
June 14, 2024 / 1:31 PM

Court gives conspiracy theorist Alex Jones permission to liquidate assets

By Simon Druker
A federal bankruptcy judge in Texas on Friday gave permission to conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to start liquidating personal assets to pay off $1.5 billion owed following two defamation suits. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
A federal bankruptcy judge in Texas on Friday gave permission to conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to start liquidating personal assets to pay off $1.5 billion owed following two defamation suits. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

June 14 (UPI) -- A federal bankruptcy judge in Texas on Friday gave permission to conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to start liquidating personal assets to pay off $1.5 billion owed following two defamation suits.

Lawyers told bankruptcy judge Christopher Lopez those personal assets include Jones' $2.8 million Texas ranch.

Jones in December of 2022 first filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

After legal judgments, the 50-year-old owes $1.44 billion to the families of the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newton, Conn. A gunman shot and killed 26 people at the school, including 20 children and six adult staff members.

The victims' families have accused Jones of attempting to transfer assets away from the media company he controls in order to avoid paying the judgment.

Jones for years propagated the conspiracy theory that the school shooting was a so-called false flag attack and that the victims were actors.

He was sued by family members and eventually found liable in separate lawsuits in Texas and Connecticut for spreading false stories on his radio and online show.

The Infowars founder last week agreed in court to convert his Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing into a Chapter 7 liquidation of his personal assets.

Lopez on Friday appointed a trustee to oversee the process.

Jones last year told the court he had about $9 million in assets. At the time, a judge ruled he could not avoid paying the legal judgments by declaring bankruptcy.

Among Jones' other assets are Free Speech Systems, a media company that owns Infowars, which the native of Dallas founded in the late 1990s.

Free Speech Systems is also seeking bankruptcy protection.

Jones last week told Infowars listeners he has no assets and only can pay the $1.5 billion judgment with money earned through continued broadcasting and promotions.

Jones later admitted publicly that his claims of a false-flag attack were untrue.

