Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 14, 2024 / 10:27 AM

SpaceX aims to launch Starlink satellites after scrubs

By Doug Cunningham
SpaceX will try again Friday to launch 22 more Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Two previous attempts Wednesday and Thursday were scrubbed. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
SpaceX will try again Friday to launch 22 more Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Two previous attempts Wednesday and Thursday were scrubbed. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

June 14 (UPI) -- A SpaceX Starlink satellite launch that was scrubbed Thursday is scheduled to liftoff Friday.

The launch window begins at 4:35 p.m. EDT as 22 satellites will be carried into orbit from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Advertisement

Poor weather conditions stopped the Thursday attempt and prior effort Wednesday was also stopped, but SpaceX did not reveal the reason for that scrub.

Friday's launch would be the 16th for the Falcon 9 booster. Ten of the 15 missions so far have been for Starlink satellites.

There have been 60 SpaceX orbital missions so far this year.

This booster previously launched SES-22, ispace's HAKUTO-R MISSION 1, Amazonas-6, CRS-27, Bandwagon-1, and 10 Starlink missions.

A live webcast of the lift-off is planned to start about five minutes before launch on X@SpaceX.

If successful, the first stage booster will separate and land on the Just Read The Instructions drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Site of 2018 Parkland school mass shooting to be demolished
U.S. News // 38 minutes ago
Site of 2018 Parkland school mass shooting to be demolished
June 14 (UPI) -- The building where 17 students died in Parkland, Florida in a mass shooting on Valentine's Day 2018 is set to be demolished beginning Friday.
Biden's new asylum rule echoes Trump; will likely face legal hurdles
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden's new asylum rule echoes Trump; will likely face legal hurdles
June 13 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden announced a new immigration policy last week that would suspend the rights of migrants seeking asylum after 2,500 daily border crossings between ports of entry.
Senate unveils Clarence Thomas failed to disclose three more trips paid for by GOP donor
U.S. News // 56 minutes ago
Senate unveils Clarence Thomas failed to disclose three more trips paid for by GOP donor
June 14 (UPI) -- A new Senate Judiciary Committee report released on Thursday found that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas did not disclose three trips he took influential Republican donor Harland Crow paid for that.
Star-spangled banner still waves boldly as always, Flag Day reminds Americans
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Star-spangled banner still waves boldly as always, Flag Day reminds Americans
June 13 (UPI) -- Today is Flag Day, and while Americans typically don't get the day off, it's still a holiday worth celebrating.
U.S. Marshals arrest man, find dead child and her sister after Louisiana mother killed
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. Marshals arrest man, find dead child and her sister after Louisiana mother killed
June 14 (UPI) -- U.S. Marshals have arrested a 36-year-old man in Mississippi, where two children of a woman killed in Louisiana were found, one alive and the other dead, authorities said.
Judge blocks Biden's rule protecting LGBTQ students in four states
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Judge blocks Biden's rule protecting LGBTQ students in four states
June 14 (UPI) -- A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Biden administration from enforcing a new rule in four states that protect LGBTQ students from discrimination in schools.
California Adderall conspirators arrested
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
California Adderall conspirators arrested
June 14 (UPI) -- Two prominent members of a California-based health company were arrested Thursday for distributing Adderall over the internet, the Justice Dept. announced.
U.S. imposes visa ban on charter flight executive aiding illegal migration from Nicaragua
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
U.S. imposes visa ban on charter flight executive aiding illegal migration from Nicaragua
June 14 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has again imposed visa restrictions an an executive of a charter flight company as it continues to target those facilitating illegal migration from Nicaragua.
Texas inmate, wielding knife, escapes after court appearance
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Texas inmate, wielding knife, escapes after court appearance
June 13 (UPI) -- A Texas prison inmate wielding a knife escaped after appearing in a Houston courtroom Thursday, holding an employee of the district attorney's office against her will and attempting to take her car, police said.
State Dept.: U.S. 'will respond accordingly' if Iran continues to expand its nuclear program
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
State Dept.: U.S. 'will respond accordingly' if Iran continues to expand its nuclear program
June 13 (UPI) -- The United States "will respond accordingly" if Iran goes through with plans to expanded its nuclear program, the State Department warned Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

John Tyson suspended as Tyson Foods CFO after second arrest
John Tyson suspended as Tyson Foods CFO after second arrest
Highly decorated Army colonel comes out as gay in obituary
Highly decorated Army colonel comes out as gay in obituary
U.S. Marshals arrest man, find dead child and her sister after Louisiana mother killed
U.S. Marshals arrest man, find dead child and her sister after Louisiana mother killed
South Florida underwater: Tropical rainstorm delivers 17 inches of rain in 24 hours
South Florida underwater: Tropical rainstorm delivers 17 inches of rain in 24 hours
Supreme Court unanimously rejects challenge to FDA approval of mifepristone
Supreme Court unanimously rejects challenge to FDA approval of mifepristone
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement