SpaceX aims to launch Starlink satellites after scrubs

SpaceX will try again Friday to launch 22 more Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Two previous attempts Wednesday and Thursday were scrubbed. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

June 14 (UPI) -- A SpaceX Starlink satellite launch that was scrubbed Thursday is scheduled to liftoff Friday. The launch window begins at 4:35 p.m. EDT as 22 satellites will be carried into orbit from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. Advertisement

Poor weather conditions stopped the Thursday attempt and prior effort Wednesday was also stopped, but SpaceX did not reveal the reason for that scrub.

Friday's launch would be the 16th for the Falcon 9 booster. Ten of the 15 missions so far have been for Starlink satellites.

There have been 60 SpaceX orbital missions so far this year.

This booster previously launched SES-22, ispace's HAKUTO-R MISSION 1, Amazonas-6, CRS-27, Bandwagon-1, and 10 Starlink missions.

A live webcast of the lift-off is planned to start about five minutes before launch on X@SpaceX.

If successful, the first stage booster will separate and land on the Just Read The Instructions drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean.