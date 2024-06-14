Trending
U.S. News
June 14, 2024 / 9:31 AM

Senate unveils Clarence Thomas failed to disclose three more trips paid for by GOP donor

By Clyde Hughes
A Senate Judiciary Committee report unveiled three new undisclosed trips he took paid for by GOP donor Harlan Crow. File Photo by Eric Lee/UPI
June 14 (UPI) -- A new Senate Judiciary Committee report found that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas did not disclose three more trips paid for by influential Republican donor Harland Crow/

The report released Thursday said Crow fronted private jet flights for Thomas from St. Louis to Montana and Dallas in 2017; roundtrip from Washington to Savannah, Ga., in 2019 and roundtrip from Washington to San Jose, Calif., in 2021.

The committee said it obtained the information from documents provided by Crow, which also showed private jet travel for a 2019 trip to Indonesia, an eight-day yacht excursion on the same trip and private jet travel for a 2019 trip to Santa Rosa, Calif.

Each of those trips were recently disclosed but not initially disclosed on Thomas' amendment to his 2019 financial disclosure report. The documents also included discrepancies in the dates Thomas did disclose for the trips.

Related

Crow's office said it agreed to release seven years worth of documents to the committee prior to the release of the report.

"Despite his serious and continued concerns about the legality and necessity of the inquiry, Mr. Crow engaged in good faith negotiations with the committee from the beginning to resolve the matter," his office said.

The Senate released the findings after a report by judiciary watchdog Fix the Court found that Thomas had received the lion's share of $5 million dollars in disclosed gifts to Supreme Court justices since 2004.

"Nearly $4.2 million in gifts and even that wasn't enough for Justice Thomas, with at least three additional trips the Committee found that he has failed to disclose to date," Senate Judiciary Chair Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said.

Thomas's attorney Elliot Berke pushed back on Durbin's comments, saying that the justice did not need to report them under court rules.

"The information that Harland Crow provided to the Senate Judiciary Committee fell under the 'personal hospitality exemption' and was not required to be disclosed by Justice Thomas," Berke said, according to The Washington Post.

On Thursday, Durbin called on Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts to step in with more stringent guidelines for his fellow jurists.

"Let's be clear: Justice Roberts has the authority to implement an enforceable code of conduct," Durbin said on X. "He's refused. Until he acts, I will keep pushing for legislation."

The Senate has also pushed for a package of bills aimed at providing a code of ethics for the Supreme Court.

