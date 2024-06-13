Trending
June 13, 2024

State Dept.: U.S. 'will respond accordingly' if Iran continues to expand its nuclear program

By Darryl Coote
A general view of the Iranian nuclear power plant in Bushehr, southern Iran. On Thursday, the Biden administration warned Iran that it will respond if it goes ahead with plans to expanding its nuclear program. File Photo by Abedin Taherkenareh/EPA-EFE
June 13 (UPI) -- The United States "will respond accordingly" if Iran goes through with plans to expand its nuclear program, the State Department warned Thursday after the U.N. nuclear watchdog said the Middle Eastern country was increasing its uranium enrichment capacity.

"The report issued today by the IAEA makes clear that Iran aims to continue expanding its nuclear program in ways that have no credible peaceful purpose. These planned actions further undermine Iran's claims to the contrary," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

"If Iran implements these plans, we will respond accordingly."

The report by the International Atomic Energy Agency was sent to member states Thursday, a week after it passed a resolution calling on Iran to increase cooperation with the U.N. agency while censoring it for barring inspectors from some of its nuclear sites.

"Iran must cooperate with the IAEA without further delay to fully implement its legally binding safeguards obligations. Until Iran does so, the IAEA Board of Governors will continue to hold Iran to account," Miller said.

Iran has been publicly advancing its nuclear program since 2018 when then-American President Donald Trump slapped sanctions on Tehran and wholly pulled the United States from an Obama-era, multi-nation accord aimed at preventing the Middle Eastern country from acquiring a nuclear weapon, arguing it did not go far enough.

The IAEA said Iran is now enriching uranium up to 60% purity while increasing its stockpile. Weapons-grade uranium needs to be enriched to 90%.

Following the IAEA's censure of Iran, the pro-Israel Washington Institute for Near East Policy think tank had warned that such a move "is a risky leap of faith" as Iran has retaliated against previous moves from the U.N. watchdog.

"How Tehran responds to the new IAEA censure is guesswork, but a response of some sort is almost certain," the think tank's Simon Henderson wrote on Monday.

Texas inmate, wielding knife, escapes after court appearance
U.S. News // 9 minutes ago
Texas inmate, wielding knife, escapes after court appearance
June 13 (UPI) -- A Texas prison inmate wielding a knife escaped after appearing in a Houston courtroom Thursday, holding an employee of the district attorney's office against her will and attempting to take her car, police said.
ICU nurse charged with replacing patients' fentanyl with water
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
ICU nurse charged with replacing patients' fentanyl with water
June 13 (UPI) -- Medford, Ore., police have arrested a former Intensive Care Unit nurse for allegedly stealing patients' pain medication, replacing fentanyl with non-sterile tap water.
N.Y. Gov. Hochul warns of excessive heat
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
N.Y. Gov. Hochul warns of excessive heat
June 13 (UPI) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has urged residents to take extra precautions in light of extreme heat set to bear down on the state next week, her office announced Thursday.
Highly decorated Army colonel comes out as gay in obituary
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Highly decorated Army colonel comes out as gay in obituary
June 13 (UPI) -- After living a life of secrecy, a decorated Vietnam veteran came out as gay in his obituary.
DOJ issues critical report of Phoenix PD's 'pattern or practice' of unlawful force
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
DOJ issues critical report of Phoenix PD's 'pattern or practice' of unlawful force
June 13 (UPI) -- After a multi-year investigation, a highly critical Justice Department report says the Phoenix Police Department violated a number of citizens' constitutional rights in "a pattern or practice" of using deadly force.
Washington state Indigenous tribe cleared to hunt gray whales for 10 years
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Washington state Indigenous tribe cleared to hunt gray whales for 10 years
June 13 (UPI) -- The Makah, a Washington state Indigenous tribe, has been given a waiver from federal rules so that it can hunt up to 25 Eastern North Pacific gray whales over 10 years in U.S. waters.
Tesla shareholders approve Elon Musk's $56B pay package
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Tesla shareholders approve Elon Musk's $56B pay package
June 13 (UPI) -- Tesla shareholders voted to reinstate Elon Musk's massive $56 billion compensation package and to move its incorporation headquarters to Texas at the company's annual meeting Thursday.
Waymo issues software recall after robotaxi crashes into pole
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Waymo issues software recall after robotaxi crashes into pole
June 13 (UPI) -- Waymo has issued a voluntary recall of the software in its driverless taxis after one hit a utility pole in Phoenix last month.
Senate GOP blocks Democrats' efforts to protect IVF rights
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Senate GOP blocks Democrats' efforts to protect IVF rights
June 13 (UPI) -- Senate Republicans Thursday blocked a series of Democratic-lead bills to protect in vitro fertilization, or IVF, following the Alabama Supreme Court ruling that says embryos should be considered children.
State Department gives 37 U.S. colleges grants to expand study abroad programs
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
State Department gives 37 U.S. colleges grants to expand study abroad programs
June 13 (UPI) -- The State Department on Thursday gave 37 grants to U.S. higher leaning institutions to expand opportunities for American students to study abroad.
