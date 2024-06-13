Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 13, 2024 / 4:37 AM

Judge expands block of Biden's rule to close 'gun show loophole' to 4 states

By Darryl Coote
A federal judge on Wednesday blocked the Biden administration from enforcing a new rule in four states that sough to close the so-called gun show loophole. File Photo by David Becker/UPI
A federal judge on Wednesday blocked the Biden administration from enforcing a new rule in four states that sough to close the so-called gun show loophole. File Photo by David Becker/UPI | License Photo

June 13 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Texas has expanded an injunction against the Biden administration from enforcing a new rule that sought to close the so-called gun show loophole to an additional three states.

President Joe Biden has sought to curb gun violence in the United States through enacting policies, many of which Republicans have taken to court.

Advertisement

In April, Biden announced a new rule to go into effect May 20 to close the so-called gun show loophole that allowed unlicensed dealers to sell weapons to customers without performing a background check.

The new law redefines what it means to be "engaged in the business as a dealer in firearms" to ensure those who sell guns online or at gun shows are licensed dealers who run background checks on customers.

Related

Last month, Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, blocked the rule from being enforced in Texas and against a handful or gun owner associations -- a decision he expanded Wednesday to the additional three states of Louisiana, Mississippi and Utah.

In his 21-page ruling Wednesday, Kacsmaryk sided with the four states, a handful of organizations and one person who filed the lawsuit arguing that the Biden administration violated rule-making laws when it finalized the new rule.

Advertisement

He also sided with the complainants that the final rule "requires firearm owners prove innocence rather that the government prove guilt."

"Plaintiffs understandably fear that these presumptions will trigger civil or criminal penalties for conduct deemed lawful just yesterday," he said.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who led the coalition, celebrated the injunction in a statement.

"Biden's unconstitutional rule cannot be enforced in Texas," the Republican said. "I'm proud to fight and win for our Second Amendment rights."

Latest Headlines

Pa. coroner says 64-year-old man dies four decades after assault
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Pa. coroner says 64-year-old man dies four decades after assault
June 13 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania coroner's office has ruled a 64-year-old man's recent death a homicide, the result of injuries he sustained nearly four decades ago.
8 climate protesters arrested at Congressional Baseball Game
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
8 climate protesters arrested at Congressional Baseball Game
June 13 (UPI) -- Eight climate protesters were arrested Wednesday night as they attempted to storm the field of the Congressional Baseball Game at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.
ACLU sues Biden administration over new immigration policies
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
ACLU sues Biden administration over new immigration policies
June 13 (UPI) -- Immigration advocates are suing the Biden administration over actions it recently announced to curb the number of migrants illegally entering the country at the southern border.
U.S. condemns Houthis' detention of U.N. workers in Yemen
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. condemns Houthis' detention of U.N. workers in Yemen
June 12 (UPI) -- The United States "strongly condemns" the Houthis' recent detention of more than a dozen United Nations workers, the State Department said Wednesday.
Skier's body recovered weeks after apparent 200-foot fall in Mount Rainier National Park
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Skier's body recovered weeks after apparent 200-foot fall in Mount Rainier National Park
June 12 (UPI) -- The body of a skier, who had been missing for three weeks, has been recovered from the base of a 200-foot waterfall in Washington state's Mount Rainier National Park.
House GOP votes to hold AG Garland in contempt of Congress
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
House GOP votes to hold AG Garland in contempt of Congress
June 12 (UPI) -- U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland is in contempt of Congress, following a House vote Wednesday, for refusing to provide audio recordings of President Joe Biden's interview with special counsel Robert Hur.
Sony Pictures buys Alamo Drafthouse dine-in movie theater chain
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Sony Pictures buys Alamo Drafthouse dine-in movie theater chain
June 12 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures announced Wednesday it will acquire Alamo Drafthouse Cinema for an undisclosed amount, making it the first studio in 75 years to own a movie theater chain.
Social media platform X begins hiding users' 'likes' to protect privacy
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Social media platform X begins hiding users' 'likes' to protect privacy
June 12 (UPI) -- Social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, started hiding users' "likes" from public view Wednesday to protect privacy and alleviate fears of retaliation or a tarnished public image for liking "edgy" content.
Police want to know who shot, killed Southern Mississippi University football player
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Police want to know who shot, killed Southern Mississippi University football player
June 12 (UPI) -- Marcus "M.J." Daniels Jr. died of an apparent gunshot would Tuesday night following a shooting at a Hattiesburg, Miss., apartment complex.
Fed holds interest rates steady, indicates just one possible cut by year's end
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Fed holds interest rates steady, indicates just one possible cut by year's end
June 12 (UPI) -- The Fed on Wednesday held key interest rates steady and said one interest rate cut is possible before year's end.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

1,600-year-old fragment identified as oldest written account of Jesus Christ's childhood
1,600-year-old fragment identified as oldest written account of Jesus Christ's childhood
Southern Baptists reject ban on women pastors, elect new president
Southern Baptists reject ban on women pastors, elect new president
Hezbollah fires 160 rockets at northern Israel after commander slain in airstrike
Hezbollah fires 160 rockets at northern Israel after commander slain in airstrike
Beta testing begins for new online U.S. passport renewal process
Beta testing begins for new online U.S. passport renewal process
Customs credits agents for spotting 'anomalies' on ship, finding $4M in cocaine
Customs credits agents for spotting 'anomalies' on ship, finding $4M in cocaine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement