N.Y. Gov. Hochul warns of excessive heat

New York Governor Kathy Hochul warned New Yorkers to heed an excessive heat warning early next week.

June 13 (UPI) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has urged residents to take extra precautions in light of extreme heat set to bear down on the state next week, her office announced Thursday. "New Yorkers should take every precaution they can over this next week to stay cool and stay safe as the combination of severe storms, heat and humidity will pose a significant health risk for vulnerable New Yorkers," Hochul said in a press release Thursday afternoon. Advertisement

"My administration will be closely monitoring the weather impacts and we encourage New Yorkers to watch the weather forecast closely, stay hydrated and have a plan if you need to cool off during this time."

The extreme heat will come on the heels of intense weather on Friday and into the weekend, with heavy downpours and strong, gusty winds threatening residents from parts of Southern Tier, Mohawk Valley, Capital Region and all the way to the Mid-Hudson Valley.

"Extreme heat and high humidity starting Monday and continuing through the week with 'feels like' temperatures exceeding 100 degrees by Wednesday," Hochul's release said.

Emergency response officials are making cooling centers available in New York City as well as upstate for people who need shelter from the heat.

The state transportation department said it had 3,470 personnel on hand to help with weather-related emergencies that arise.

"Staff can be configured into any type of response crews that are needed including flood response, chipper, load & haul, sewer jet, cut & toss, traffic signal, etc.," the statement said.

The state also has real-time traffic and weather-related information available for residents and travelers.

The rest of the Northeast is also facing extreme heat as are parts of the Southwest. High temperatures in Phoenix reached 111 degrees on Thursday and are projected to go higher in the coming days.

A state of emergency has been declared in South Florida after a tropical rainstorm dumped nearly two feet of rain in less than 24 hours, which disrupted travel and threatened lives and property.