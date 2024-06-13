Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 13, 2024 / 7:25 PM

Highly decorated Army colonel comes out as gay in obituary

'Now that my secret is known, I'll forever rest in peace,' Vietnam vet pens in farewell

By Ehren Wynder

June 13 (UPI) -- After living a life of secrecy, a decorated Vietnam veteran came out as gay in his obituary.

Army Col. Edward Thomas Ryan of New York, who recently lost a battle with intestinal cancer, disclosed his secret in a message in his obituary published on June 8 by the Albany Times Union.

Advertisement

"I must tell you one more thing,' the message read. "I was gay all my life: through grade school, through high school, through college, through life."

Despite keeping his sexuality hidden from most of the world, Ryan said in the obituary that he had a 25-year relationship with the "love of my life" Paul Cavagnaro.

Related

The obit said Cavagnaro died in 1994 "from a medical procedure gone wrong."

After serving in the Army's 10th Brigade, Ryan went on to work as a firefighter and help found the radio station WHRL-FM in Albany.

For most of Ryan's military career, same-sex relations were grounds for discharge.

Despite being awarded several prestigious medals, including the National Defense Service Medal and the Defense of Liberty Medal for services rendered after the 9/11 terrorist attack, he feared being ostracized by family, friends and colleagues.

Advertisement

"Seeing how people like me were treated, I just could not do it," his letter read. "Now that my secret is known, I'll forever rest in peace."

His nephew, Joseph Ryan, told the New York Post that his uncle's sexuality, and his relationship with Cavagnaro, was something of an open secret in the family.

"They would go on vacation. Once he did retire, he would take a month off, and they would just put down where they wanted to go, any place in the world," he said.

"So, we kind of knew, but he wasn't one that would come right out and say anything ... Our family isn't one that tries to say anything about people."

Joseph Ryan said his uncle's final message was a long time coming, but it's especially significant that it happened during Pride Month.

"He was quiet, but he was bold. It's been inside him all this time," he said.

Days after his obituary was published, about 150 people wrote messages of support for the late Ryan.

"May you rest peacefully in the arms of your forever love. I'm so sorry that you never felt safe to be your authentic self," one person said. "Your bravery followed you beyond death."

Advertisement

Another person wrote of Ryan, "a fine American. A life of service that continues with his final wishes to share his truth so others may learn of love."

Ryan, who presumably contracted intestinal cancer from exposure to Agent Orange during the Vietnam War, had donated his body to the Anatomical Gift Program at Albany Medical College.

After medical study on his cadaver, his remains will be cremated and buried alongside Cavagnaro.

Latest Headlines

DOJ issues critical report of Phoenix PD's 'pattern or practice' of unlawful force
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
DOJ issues critical report of Phoenix PD's 'pattern or practice' of unlawful force
June 13 (UPI) -- After a multi-year investigation, a highly critical Justice Department report says the Phoenix Police Department violated a number of citizens' constitutional rights in "a pattern or practice" of using deadly force.
Washington state Indigenous tribe cleared to hunt gray whales for 10 years
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Washington state Indigenous tribe cleared to hunt gray whales for 10 years
June 13 (UPI) -- The Makah, a Washington state Indigenous tribe, has been given a waiver from federal rules so that it can hunt up to 25 Eastern North Pacific gray whales over 10 years in U.S. waters.
Tesla shareholders approve Elon Musk's $56B pay package
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Tesla shareholders approve Elon Musk's $56B pay package
June 13 (UPI) -- Tesla shareholders voted to reinstate Elon Musk's massive $56 billion compensation package and to move its incorporation headquarters to Texas at the company's annual meeting Thursday.
Waymo issues software recall after robotaxi crashes into pole
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Waymo issues software recall after robotaxi crashes into pole
June 13 (UPI) -- Waymo has issued a voluntary recall of the software in its driverless taxis after one hit a utility pole in Phoenix last month.
Senate GOP blocks Democrats' efforts to protect IVF rights
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Senate GOP blocks Democrats' efforts to protect IVF rights
June 13 (UPI) -- Senate Republicans Thursday blocked a series of Democratic-lead bills to protect in vitro fertilization, or IVF, following the Alabama Supreme Court ruling that says embryos should be considered children.
State Department gives 37 U.S. colleges grants to expand study abroad programs
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
State Department gives 37 U.S. colleges grants to expand study abroad programs
June 13 (UPI) -- The State Department on Thursday gave 37 grants to U.S. higher leaning institutions to expand opportunities for American students to study abroad.
Trump touts 'tremendous unity' after meeting with GOP lawmakers
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Trump touts 'tremendous unity' after meeting with GOP lawmakers
June 13 (UPI) -- Donald Trump met with Republican lawmakers on Thursday to lay out his second-term agenda as the GOP aims to take back the Senate and the White House.
South Florida underwater: Tropical rainstorm delivers 17 inches of rain in 24 hours
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
South Florida underwater: Tropical rainstorm delivers 17 inches of rain in 24 hours
In Florida, widespread flooding from a tropical rainstorm was reported across the area, with some of the worst conditions occurring north of Miami, where a rare flash flood emergency was issued.
John Tyson suspended as Tyson Foods CFO after second arrest
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
John Tyson suspended as Tyson Foods CFO after second arrest
June 13 (UPI) -- Tyson Foods CFO John Tyson has been suspended after his second arrest Thursday. He was charged with DWI and careless driving in Arkansas.
UCLA names new chancellor amid campus conflict over war in Gaza
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
UCLA names new chancellor amid campus conflict over war in Gaza
June 13 (UPI) -- The University of California, Los Angeles, said Wednesday it selected former University of Miami President Julio Frenk as its next chancellor as the university grapples with pro-Palestinian demonstrations.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Houthi sea drone badly damages ship in Red Sea; U.S. destroys missile launchers
Houthi sea drone badly damages ship in Red Sea; U.S. destroys missile launchers
Pa. coroner says 64-year-old man dies four decades after assault
Pa. coroner says 64-year-old man dies four decades after assault
John Tyson suspended as Tyson Foods CFO after second arrest
John Tyson suspended as Tyson Foods CFO after second arrest
Judge expands block of Biden's rule to close 'gun show loophole' to 4 states
Judge expands block of Biden's rule to close 'gun show loophole' to 4 states
Supreme Court unanimously rejects challenge to FDA approval of mifepristone
Supreme Court unanimously rejects challenge to FDA approval of mifepristone
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement