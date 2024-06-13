Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 13, 2024 / 4:13 PM

State Department gives 37 U.S. colleges grants to expand study abroad programs

By Chris Benson
U.S. President Joe Biden in Aug. 2022 signed into law H.R. 4346, known as the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, on the White House' South Lawn of the White House in Aug. The bill is intended to lower the cost of everyday goods, strengthen American manufacturing and innovation, and create good-paying jobs to bolster US economic and national security. File Photo by Ron Sachs/UPI
1 of 2 | U.S. President Joe Biden in Aug. 2022 signed into law H.R. 4346, known as the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, on the White House' South Lawn of the White House in Aug. The bill is intended to lower the cost of everyday goods, strengthen American manufacturing and innovation, and create good-paying jobs to bolster US economic and national security. File Photo by Ron Sachs/UPI | License Photo

June 13 (UPI) -- The State Department on Thursday gave 37 grants to U.S. higher leaning institutions to expand opportunities for American students to study abroad.

"U.S. students who study abroad play a crucial role as global citizen ambassadors," the State Department's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs posted Thursday on X.

Advertisement

The 37 grants totaling nearly $1.3 million were given to U.S. colleges and universities through the 2024 Increase and Diversify Education Abroad for U.S. Students Program grant competition, also known as the IDEAS grant.

The IDEAS grant winners this year include 10 community colleges and 14 serving minority communities across 24 states and Washington.

Related

The grants will enable the creation and further expansion of study abroad programs "that align with U.S. foreign policy goals," and provide international experience for American students "to develop new knowledge and skills that will serve their future careers and capacity for leadership," the State Department said in a news release.

Advertisement

A journalism professor at Miami University in Ohio said Thursday on social media she was "stoked" that MU had won.

"I co-authored the grant and it will allow me to take students to Lithuania & Latvia to study journalism, democracy & social change summer 2025," Rosemary Pennington, an associate professor at Miami University's media, journalism and film school posted on X.

According to the State Department, the IDEAS grants will also go toward supporting the development of new international partnerships and programs, the training of faculty and staff, creation of resources to engage students in study abroad and the development of virtual and hybrid exchanges.  

Pennington said on X she recently was in eastern Europe "to work on setting the program up."

"I think we've got some good potential partnerships working in both countries," she said.

The grants will support programming to 36 world destinations at all points across the globe, for example, in Tunisia and Botswana on the African continent, Croatia in Europe, Uruguay in South America and Nepal and Indonesia in Asia.

About 20% of all U.S. undergraduate students report having a disability. Worcester Polytechnic Institute said their IDEAS grant of up to $34,970 will cover a new WPI initiative to increase the number of their students with disabilities in study abroad programs.

Advertisement

"Nearly 85% of our undergrads participate in an off-campus project," WPI posted on X.

"Our mission is to ensure every student has the opportunity to access the Global Projects Program and to take into account the varying needs of students with disabilities," said Kathleen Head, director of The Global School's Global Experience Office, which administers the Global Projects Program.

Two "consortium grants" were awarded to State University of New York at Oswego, who will partner with Monroe Community College, and West Virginia's Marshall University, partnering with BridgeValley Community and Technical College.

The two consortium grants for the institutions in New York and West Virginia are intended to build capacity, programming and resources at American community colleges to prep students for careers in STEM, technical or vocational fields consistent with the bipartisan 2022 CHIPS and Science Act -- a bill that aims to energize the domestic manufacturing of semiconductor chips and other technologies critical to many U.S.-based supply chains.

The 2024 IDEAS grantees are:

  1. Alamo Colleges District, Texas
  2. Borough of Manhattan Community College in New York
  3. Colorado Mountain College
  4. Maryland's Coppin State University
  5. Fort Valley State University, Ga.
  6. Guilford Technical Community College, N.C.
  7. Highline College, Wash.
  8. Iona University in Connecticut
  9. Iowa State University and the state's College of Agriculture and Life Sciences
  10. Joliet Junior College, Ill.
  11. Kentucky State University
  12. Iowa's Kirkwood Community College
  13. Livingstone College, N.C.
  14. Marshall University, W.V.
  15. Miami Dade College in Florida
  16. Ohio's Miami University
  17. Northern Kentucky University
  18. Northern Michigan University
  19. Oregon State University
  20. Polk State College in Florida
  21. Shippensburg University, Penn.
  22. Community College of Philadelphia in Pennsylvania
  23. Utah's Snow College
  24. Southern Utah University
  25. State University of New York at Oswego
  26. Ohio's University of Dayton
  27. University of Georgia
  28. University of Maryland College Park
  29. University of Missouri
  30. University of Nebraska Omaha
  31. University of North Texas at Dallas
  32. University of South Florida
  33. University of Tennessee
  34. University of the District of Columbia
  35. University of Wyoming
  36. University of Tulsa in Oklahoma
  37. Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Massachusetts
Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Senate GOP blocks Democrats' efforts to protect IVF rights
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Senate GOP blocks Democrats' efforts to protect IVF rights
June 13 (UPI) -- Senate Republicans Thursday blocked a series of Democratic-lead bills to protect in vitro fertilization, or IVF, following the Alabama Supreme Court ruling that says embryos should be considered children.
Trump touts 'tremendous unity' after meeting with GOP lawmakers
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Trump touts 'tremendous unity' after meeting with GOP lawmakers
June 13 (UPI) -- Donald Trump met with Republican lawmakers on Thursday to lay out his second-term agenda as the GOP aims to take back the Senate and the White House.
South Florida underwater: Tropical rainstorm delivers 17 inches of rain in 24 hours
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
South Florida underwater: Tropical rainstorm delivers 17 inches of rain in 24 hours
In Florida, widespread flooding from a tropical rainstorm was reported across the area, with some of the worst conditions occurring north of Miami, where a rare flash flood emergency was issued.
John Tyson suspended as Tyson Foods CFO after second arrest
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
John Tyson suspended as Tyson Foods CFO after second arrest
June 13 (UPI) -- Tyson Foods CFO John Tyson has been suspended after his second arrest Thursday. He was charged with DWI and careless driving in Arkansas.
UCLA names new chancellor amid campus conflict over war in Gaza
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
UCLA names new chancellor amid campus conflict over war in Gaza
June 13 (UPI) -- The University of California, Los Angeles, said Wednesday it selected former University of Miami President Julio Frenk as its next chancellor as the university grapples with pro-Palestinian demonstrations.
HHS announces $11 million to create rural medical residency programs
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
HHS announces $11 million to create rural medical residency programs
June 13 (UPI) -- The Department of Health and Human Services gave $11 million to 15 organizations to create medical residency programs in rural communities across the United States.
Supreme Court unanimously rejects challenge to FDA approval of mifepristone
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Supreme Court unanimously rejects challenge to FDA approval of mifepristone
June 13 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court Thursday unanimously rejected an effort to make it harder to access the abortion drug mifepristone, ruling the plaintiffs lacked standing to challenge the FDA's approval of the drug.
U.S. wholesale prices unexpectedly fell 0.2% in May
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. wholesale prices unexpectedly fell 0.2% in May
June 13 (UPI) -- The producer price index, which gauges what businesses receive for wholesale goods and services in the open market, fell a seasonally adjusted 0.2%, slowing the rate of inflating over the past year, the Labor Department
Elon Musk says vote to reinstate $56B pay package passing by a 'wide margin'
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Elon Musk says vote to reinstate $56B pay package passing by a 'wide margin'
June 13 (UPI) -- Tesla shareholders continued the voting on Elon Musk's massive $56 billion compensation package and to move its incorporation headquarters to Texas ahead of the company's annual meeting Thursday.
Judge expands block of Biden's rule to close 'gun show loophole' to 4 states
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Judge expands block of Biden's rule to close 'gun show loophole' to 4 states
June 13 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Texas has expanded an injunction against the Biden administration from enforcing a new rule that sought to close the so-called gun show loophole to an additional three states.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

1,600-year-old fragment identified as oldest written account of Jesus Christ's childhood
1,600-year-old fragment identified as oldest written account of Jesus Christ's childhood
Houthi sea drone badly damages ship in Red Sea; U.S. destroys missile launchers
Houthi sea drone badly damages ship in Red Sea; U.S. destroys missile launchers
Pa. coroner says 64-year-old man dies four decades after assault
Pa. coroner says 64-year-old man dies four decades after assault
Beta testing begins for new online U.S. passport renewal process
Beta testing begins for new online U.S. passport renewal process
Judge expands block of Biden's rule to close 'gun show loophole' to 4 states
Judge expands block of Biden's rule to close 'gun show loophole' to 4 states
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement