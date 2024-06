Tyson Foods CFO John Tyson was suspended by the company Thursday after a DWI arrest in Arkansas. It was Tyson's second intoxication-related arrest. Booking photo courtesy of Washington County Arkansas Sheriff

June 13 (UPI) -- Tyson Foods CFO John Tyson has been suspended after his second arrest Thursday. He was charged with DWI and careless driving in Arkansas. "We are aware that John Randal Tyson, Chief Financial Officer of Tyson Foods, was arrested for an alleged DWI," Tyson Foods said in a statement. "Tyson Foods has suspended Mr. Tyson from his duties effective immediately and named Curt Calaway as interim Chief Financial Officer." Advertisement

The great-grandson of the founder of Tyson Foods, John Tyson was arrested two years ago after falling asleep while intoxicated at a house he didn't live in. He pleaded guilty then and apologized to company investors.

According to court records, Tyson was arrested Thursday by the University of Arkansas Police Department at about 1:30 a.m. He was booked on driving under the influence, careless driving and improperly making a U-turn charges.

Tyson was released from jail at 10:41 a.m. Thursday on $1105.00 bond according to Washington County Arkansas Sheriff Department records.

According to a Tyson Foods bio, John Tyson oversaw the company's "worldwide finance and accounting functions and representing the company in areas involving investors, banks, ratings agencies, audits and other financial matters."

Advertisement

He has a bachelor's degree from Harvard University and an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Tyson also serves on the board of Winrock International. He joined his family's company in 2019 and previously worked in investment banking at J.P. Morgan.

He's a fourth-generation member of the Tyson family.