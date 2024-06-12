Social media platform X begins hiding users' 'likes' to protect privacy

1 of 2 | X, formerly known as Twitter, started hiding users’ “Likes” from public view Wednesday to protect user privacy and alleviate fears of retaliation for liking “edgy” content. File Photo by Ismael Mohamad/ UPI | License Photo

June 12 (UPI) -- Social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, started hiding users' "likes" from public view Wednesday to protect privacy and alleviate fears of retaliation for liking "edgy" content. "Soon you'll be able to like without worrying who might see it," Haofei Wang, director of engineering at X, wrote last month in a post. Advertisement

"Public Likes are incentivizing the wrong behavior," he added.

X owner Elon Musk confirmed the change Tuesday, saying it is "important to allow people to like posts without getting attacked for doing so!"

Hiding likes was already an option for X's Premium subscribers. Likes will now become hidden by default for all users, which means there will be no more likes tab on user profiles.

"This week we're making 'likes' private for everyone to better protect your privacy," X Engineering announced in a post, with an outline of what will remain the same and what will change on the platform.

According to engineers, "you will still be able to see posts you have liked, but others cannot."

"Like count and other metrics for your own posts will still show up under notifications," they added.

Advertisement

"You will no longer see who liked someone else's post" and "a post's author can see who liked its posts," X engineers said.

Musk bought Twitter in October 2022 for approximately $44 billion and has made a number of changes since then, including rebranding the name to X and revamping the verification system.

On Wednesday, users started seeing pop-ups on X that said: "We are making Likes private for everyone to better protect your privacy. Liking more posts will make your 'For you' feed better."