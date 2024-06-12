Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 12, 2024 / 4:12 PM

Beta testing begins for new online U.S. passport renewal process

By Doug Cunningham
The U.S. State Department Wednesday rolled out a beta test of a new online passport renewal system.It will be available beginning at 1 p.m. each day for a limited duration during weekdays and weekends. Photo courtesy of the State Department
The U.S. State Department Wednesday rolled out a beta test of a new online passport renewal system.It will be available beginning at 1 p.m. each day for a limited duration during weekdays and weekends. Photo courtesy of the State Department

June 12 (UPI) -- The State Department on Wednesday rolled out a limited beta release of an online passport renewal system. Over the next several months it will allow online renewals during limited time windows each day.

"During the next several months, we plan to continue to limit the number of applications accepted each day so we can monitor the system's performance in real time," the State Department said in a statement. "This beta release during which we are limiting the daily applications is an important and standard part of the software development process. "

Advertisement

During this beta testing period, eligible U.S. citizens can renew passports online. But they may not be able to start their application on the day of choice, since the system will close each day after it reaches pre-set limits.

The system will be available beginning at 1 p.m. Eastern each day, including weekends.

Related

Processing times for online renewals are estimated to take 6-8 weeks.

"The goal of online passport renewal is to save Americans time and effort, making it more convenient to renew their U.S. passports," a senior State Department official told ABC News.

Previous testing rounds for this online system processed 565,000 applications.

Advertisement

President Joe Biden first announced in 2021 that the online renewal process was being created.

There's still strong demand for passports, but according to the State Department there are no significant delays in processing this year and demand is being met.

At the peak of waiting times last summer, it was taking over three months to get passports. The department blamed that on a combination of pandemic application backlogs, along with staffing and resource shortages.

Latest Headlines

Fed holds interest rates steady, indicates just one possible cut by year's end
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Fed holds interest rates steady, indicates just one possible cut by year's end
June 12 (UPI) -- The Fed on Wednesday held key interest rates steady and said one interest rate cut is possible before year's end.
Proposal tries to stop Title IX changes over definition of sex including gender identity
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Proposal tries to stop Title IX changes over definition of sex including gender identity
June 12 (UPI) -- A proposed Congressional Review Act would overturn a key aspect of the Biden administration's approach to Title IX, the decades-old federal law that prohibits sex-based discrimination at schools that get federal funding.
Tornadoes more prevalent in Southeast now, new study finds
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Tornadoes more prevalent in Southeast now, new study finds
Tornadoes have shifted east from classic "tornado alley" in the Plains to be more prevalent in parts of the South and Midwest over the last 50 years, a new study finds.
Southern Baptists reject ban on women pastors, elect new president
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Southern Baptists reject ban on women pastors, elect new president
June 12 (UPI) -- The Southern Baptist Convention on Wednesday voted against a proposed church constitutional amendment to restrict women serving in pastoral capacities and elected a new president.
Customs credits agents for spotting 'anomalies' on ship, finding $4M in cocaine
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Customs credits agents for spotting 'anomalies' on ship, finding $4M in cocaine
June 12 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced on Wednesday that it discovered 450 pounds of cocaine worth $4 million concealed within a container chassis inside the vessel Blue Wave that arrived in Puerto Rico from the Do
Steve Bannon asks to remain out of prison as he pursues appeals of contempt conviction
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Steve Bannon asks to remain out of prison as he pursues appeals of contempt conviction
June 12 (UPI) -- Steve Bannon filed a motion with the U.S. Court of Appeals to stay out of prison while appealing a criminal contempt of Congress conviction.
Consumer prices remained unchanged in May, up 3.3% from 2023
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Consumer prices remained unchanged in May, up 3.3% from 2023
June 12 (UPI) -- U.S. consumer prices were unexpectedly flat for the first time in 2024, according to a report by the Labor Department Wednesday.
Elon Musk drops lawsuit against OpenAI, two founders
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Elon Musk drops lawsuit against OpenAI, two founders
June 12 (UPI) -- Elon Musk ended a lawsuit in California against OpenAI and two of the company's cofounders San Altman and Greg Brockman.
Treasury, IRS say U.S. consumers saved $1 billion through EV tax credits since January
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Treasury, IRS say U.S. consumers saved $1 billion through EV tax credits since January
June 12 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service said on Wednesday that U.S. residents had saved more than $1 billion in buying electric vehicles through federal tax credits since the start of 2024.
Johnson & Johnson agrees to pay $700M to settle talcum lawsuit with dozens of states
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Johnson & Johnson agrees to pay $700M to settle talcum lawsuit with dozens of states
June 12 (UPI) -- U.S. pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson has agree to pay $700 million to settle lawsuits filed against the company over allegations of deceptively marketing and selling products that contained talcum powder.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Bill Gates says Wyoming nuclear reactor to be 'most advanced nuclear facility' on Earth
Bill Gates says Wyoming nuclear reactor to be 'most advanced nuclear facility' on Earth
Hezbollah fires 160 rockets at northern Israel after commander slain in airstrike
Hezbollah fires 160 rockets at northern Israel after commander slain in airstrike
Banana giant Chiquita found liable for funding Colombian terrorist group
Banana giant Chiquita found liable for funding Colombian terrorist group
Reports: ICE arrests 8 suspected terrorists in New York, Philadelphia, LA
Reports: ICE arrests 8 suspected terrorists in New York, Philadelphia, LA
Armed felon allegedly shot 3 at Atlanta's Peachtree Center
Armed felon allegedly shot 3 at Atlanta's Peachtree Center
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement