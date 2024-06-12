Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 12, 2024 / 3:51 PM

Proposal tries to stop Title IX changes over definition of sex including gender identity

By Mike Heuer
Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (C), R-Miss., discusses new Biden administration rules at a "Save Title IX" press conference at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI
1 of 2 | Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (C), R-Miss., discusses new Biden administration rules at a "Save Title IX" press conference at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

June 12 (UPI) -- A proposed Congressional Review Act would overturn a key aspect of the Biden administration's approach to Title IX, the decades-old federal law that prohibits sex-based discrimination at schools that take federal funding.

U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., introduced the enabling resolution Wednesday to overturn President Joe Biden's administration's recently placed rule titled "Nondiscrimination on the Basis of Sex in Education Programs or Activities Receiving Federal Financial Assistance."

Advertisement

That new rule through the Department of Education changes the definition of "sex" to include gender identity.

"Biden's Title IX regulation stretches the law beyond reason, ignores basic biological facts and infringes on the rights of parents and teachers," Hyde-Smith said.

Related

"It is a backward rule that only hurts women and girls by stripping away opportunities and rights they have enjoyed for decades," she added.

Co-sponsor Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., said Title IX "had been about making sure women have a fair shake relative to men" but the new rule injects a "progressive gender ideology that removes longstanding protections for women and girls."

He said the Biden administration's new rule "is the death of Title IX as we know it."

Advertisement

The Education Department on April 19 announced its final regulations, which "protects against discrimination based on sex stereotypes, sexual orientation, gender identity and sex characteristics."

The new Title IX regulations are scheduled to take effect on Aug. 1 and apply to all educations systems and programs that accept federal funding.

Attorneys general in nearly two dozen states in May filed a legal challenge to the Title IX rule changes that "expand the definition of 'sex' to includes one's self-professed 'gender identity.'"

Latest Headlines

Fed holds interest rates steady, indicates just one possible cut by year's end
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Fed holds interest rates steady, indicates just one possible cut by year's end
June 12 (UPI) -- The Fed on Wednesday held key interest rates steady and said one interest rate cut is possible before year's end.
Beta testing begins for new online U.S. passport renewal process
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Beta testing begins for new online U.S. passport renewal process
June 12 (UPI) -- The State Department on Wednesday rolled out a limited beta release of an online passport renewal system. Over the next several months it will allow online renewals during limited time windows each day.
Tornadoes more prevalent in Southeast now, new study finds
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Tornadoes more prevalent in Southeast now, new study finds
Tornadoes have shifted east from classic "tornado alley" in the Plains to be more prevalent in parts of the South and Midwest over the last 50 years, a new study finds.
Southern Baptists reject ban on women pastors, elect new president
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Southern Baptists reject ban on women pastors, elect new president
June 12 (UPI) -- The Southern Baptist Convention on Wednesday voted against a proposed church constitutional amendment to restrict women serving in pastoral capacities and elected a new president.
Customs credits agents for spotting 'anomalies' on ship, finding $4M in cocaine
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Customs credits agents for spotting 'anomalies' on ship, finding $4M in cocaine
June 12 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced on Wednesday that it discovered 450 pounds of cocaine worth $4 million concealed within a container chassis inside the vessel Blue Wave that arrived in Puerto Rico from the Do
Steve Bannon asks to remain out of prison as he pursues appeals of contempt conviction
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Steve Bannon asks to remain out of prison as he pursues appeals of contempt conviction
June 12 (UPI) -- Steve Bannon filed a motion with the U.S. Court of Appeals to stay out of prison while appealing a criminal contempt of Congress conviction.
Consumer prices remained unchanged in May, up 3.3% from 2023
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Consumer prices remained unchanged in May, up 3.3% from 2023
June 12 (UPI) -- U.S. consumer prices were unexpectedly flat for the first time in 2024, according to a report by the Labor Department Wednesday.
Elon Musk drops lawsuit against OpenAI, two founders
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Elon Musk drops lawsuit against OpenAI, two founders
June 12 (UPI) -- Elon Musk ended a lawsuit in California against OpenAI and two of the company's cofounders San Altman and Greg Brockman.
Treasury, IRS say U.S. consumers saved $1 billion through EV tax credits since January
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Treasury, IRS say U.S. consumers saved $1 billion through EV tax credits since January
June 12 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service said on Wednesday that U.S. residents had saved more than $1 billion in buying electric vehicles through federal tax credits since the start of 2024.
Johnson & Johnson agrees to pay $700M to settle talcum lawsuit with dozens of states
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Johnson & Johnson agrees to pay $700M to settle talcum lawsuit with dozens of states
June 12 (UPI) -- U.S. pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson has agree to pay $700 million to settle lawsuits filed against the company over allegations of deceptively marketing and selling products that contained talcum powder.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Bill Gates says Wyoming nuclear reactor to be 'most advanced nuclear facility' on Earth
Bill Gates says Wyoming nuclear reactor to be 'most advanced nuclear facility' on Earth
Hezbollah fires 160 rockets at northern Israel after commander slain in airstrike
Hezbollah fires 160 rockets at northern Israel after commander slain in airstrike
Banana giant Chiquita found liable for funding Colombian terrorist group
Banana giant Chiquita found liable for funding Colombian terrorist group
Reports: ICE arrests 8 suspected terrorists in New York, Philadelphia, LA
Reports: ICE arrests 8 suspected terrorists in New York, Philadelphia, LA
Armed felon allegedly shot 3 at Atlanta's Peachtree Center
Armed felon allegedly shot 3 at Atlanta's Peachtree Center
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement