Proposal tries to stop Title IX changes over definition of sex including gender identity

1 of 2 | Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (C), R-Miss., discusses new Biden administration rules at a "Save Title IX" press conference at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

June 12 (UPI) -- A proposed Congressional Review Act would overturn a key aspect of the Biden administration's approach to Title IX, the decades-old federal law that prohibits sex-based discrimination at schools that take federal funding. U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., introduced the enabling resolution Wednesday to overturn President Joe Biden's administration's recently placed rule titled "Nondiscrimination on the Basis of Sex in Education Programs or Activities Receiving Federal Financial Assistance." Advertisement

That new rule through the Department of Education changes the definition of "sex" to include gender identity.

"Biden's Title IX regulation stretches the law beyond reason, ignores basic biological facts and infringes on the rights of parents and teachers," Hyde-Smith said.

"It is a backward rule that only hurts women and girls by stripping away opportunities and rights they have enjoyed for decades," she added.

Co-sponsor Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., said Title IX "had been about making sure women have a fair shake relative to men" but the new rule injects a "progressive gender ideology that removes longstanding protections for women and girls."

He said the Biden administration's new rule "is the death of Title IX as we know it."

The Education Department on April 19 announced its final regulations, which "protects against discrimination based on sex stereotypes, sexual orientation, gender identity and sex characteristics."

The new Title IX regulations are scheduled to take effect on Aug. 1 and apply to all educations systems and programs that accept federal funding.

Attorneys general in nearly two dozen states in May filed a legal challenge to the Title IX rule changes that "expand the definition of 'sex' to includes one's self-professed 'gender identity.'"