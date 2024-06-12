Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 12, 2024 / 6:17 PM

Police want to know who shot, killed Southern Mississippi University football player

By Mike Heuer

June 12 (UPI) -- Southern Mississippi University is mourning the shooting death of a senior defensive back on the school's football team.

Marcus "M.J." Daniels Jr. died of an apparent gunshot wound Tuesday night following a shooting at a Hattiesburg, Miss., apartment complex.

Advertisement

Police are looking for suspects.

Hattiesburg Police found Daniels unresponsive inside his vehicle that was parked at the off-campus Ivy Row apartment complex.

Related

Forest County Coroner Lisa Klem told local media her office responded to a call at 10 p.m. at the apartment complex located at 219 Ivy Row Circle.

The coroner pronounced Daniels dead at the scene, and his body was sent to the state's medical examiner for an autopsy.

USM head football coach Will Hall and other university officials were at the crime scene following the shooting.

Daniels, 21, was a senior defensive back for Southern Mississippi University and previously played for the University of Mississippi.

Last year was his only season with the Golden Eagles, for whom he posted 29 tackles and led the team with three interceptions.

"The University of Southern Mississippi and the Department of Athletics mourn the loss of M.J. Daniels," university officials said in a statement Wednesday. "We send our sincere condolences to his family, friends and teammates during this difficult time."

Advertisement

Daniels was a resident of Lucedale, Miss., and a star football player for George County High School.

Hattiesburg Police are working to locate the "perpetrators" and "bring justice to the victim and his family," Chief Hardy Sims said in a news release Wednesday.

Anyone with information can contact Hattiesburg police detectives by calling 610-545-4971, calling Crime Stoppers at **Tips or submit anonymous tips online at www.p3tips.com.

Latest Headlines

Fed holds interest rates steady, indicates just one possible cut by year's end
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Fed holds interest rates steady, indicates just one possible cut by year's end
June 12 (UPI) -- The Fed on Wednesday held key interest rates steady and said one interest rate cut is possible before year's end.
Beta testing begins for new online U.S. passport renewal process
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Beta testing begins for new online U.S. passport renewal process
June 12 (UPI) -- The State Department on Wednesday rolled out a limited beta release of an online passport renewal system. Over the next several months it will allow online renewals during limited time windows each day.
Proposal tries to stop Title IX changes over definition of sex, including gender identity
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Proposal tries to stop Title IX changes over definition of sex, including gender identity
June 12 (UPI) -- A proposed Congressional Review Act would overturn a key aspect of the Biden administration's approach to Title IX, the decades-old federal law that prohibits sex-based discrimination at schools that get federal funding.
Tornadoes more prevalent in Southeast now, new study finds
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Tornadoes more prevalent in Southeast now, new study finds
Tornadoes have shifted east from classic "tornado alley" in the Plains to be more prevalent in parts of the South and Midwest over the last 50 years, a new study finds.
Southern Baptists reject ban on women pastors, elect new president
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Southern Baptists reject ban on women pastors, elect new president
June 12 (UPI) -- The Southern Baptist Convention on Wednesday voted against a proposed church constitutional amendment to restrict women serving in pastoral capacities and elected a new president.
Customs credits agents for spotting 'anomalies' on ship, finding $4M in cocaine
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Customs credits agents for spotting 'anomalies' on ship, finding $4M in cocaine
June 12 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced on Wednesday that it discovered 450 pounds of cocaine worth $4 million concealed within a container chassis inside the vessel Blue Wave that arrived in Puerto Rico from the Do
Steve Bannon asks to remain out of prison as he pursues appeals of contempt conviction
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Steve Bannon asks to remain out of prison as he pursues appeals of contempt conviction
June 12 (UPI) -- Steve Bannon filed a motion with the U.S. Court of Appeals to stay out of prison while appealing a criminal contempt of Congress conviction.
Consumer prices remained unchanged in May, up 3.3% from 2023
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Consumer prices remained unchanged in May, up 3.3% from 2023
June 12 (UPI) -- U.S. consumer prices were unexpectedly flat for the first time in 2024, according to a report by the Labor Department Wednesday.
Elon Musk drops lawsuit against OpenAI, two founders
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Elon Musk drops lawsuit against OpenAI, two founders
June 12 (UPI) -- Elon Musk ended a lawsuit in California against OpenAI and two of the company's cofounders San Altman and Greg Brockman.
Treasury, IRS say U.S. consumers saved $1 billion through EV tax credits since January
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Treasury, IRS say U.S. consumers saved $1 billion through EV tax credits since January
June 12 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service said on Wednesday that U.S. residents had saved more than $1 billion in buying electric vehicles through federal tax credits since the start of 2024.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Bill Gates says Wyoming nuclear reactor to be 'most advanced nuclear facility' on Earth
Bill Gates says Wyoming nuclear reactor to be 'most advanced nuclear facility' on Earth
Hezbollah fires 160 rockets at northern Israel after commander slain in airstrike
Hezbollah fires 160 rockets at northern Israel after commander slain in airstrike
Banana giant Chiquita found liable for funding Colombian terrorist group
Banana giant Chiquita found liable for funding Colombian terrorist group
Reports: ICE arrests 8 suspected terrorists in New York, Philadelphia, LA
Reports: ICE arrests 8 suspected terrorists in New York, Philadelphia, LA
Southern Baptists reject ban on women pastors, elect new president
Southern Baptists reject ban on women pastors, elect new president
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement