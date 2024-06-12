Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 12, 2024 / 2:58 AM

Four more states join DOJ's antitrust lawsuit against Apple

By Darryl Coote
The Apple logo hangs outside of an Apple retail store in the SoHo Section of Manhattan in New York City on Thursday, March 21, the day the Justice Department sued the company in an antitrust case. On Tuesday, four more states joined the lawsuit. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
The Apple logo hangs outside of an Apple retail store in the SoHo Section of Manhattan in New York City on Thursday, March 21, the day the Justice Department sued the company in an antitrust case. On Tuesday, four more states joined the lawsuit. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 12 (UPI) -- Another four states have joined the Justice Department's civil antitrust lawsuit accusing Apple of monopolizing multiple smartphone markets.

The Biden administration originally filed its lawsuit against the U.S. tech giant in March with 15 states and Washington, D.C. On Tuesday, the states of Indiana, Massachusetts, Nevada and Washington joined the lawsuit, bringing the number of complainants to 20.

Advertisement

"We look forward to litigating this important case alongside our state partners to deliver the benefits of competition to consumers, app developers, accessory makers and the American public," Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter of the Justice Department's Antitrust Division said Tuesday in a statement.

The lawsuit alleges Apple maintains a monopoly over smartphone markets that it uses to reap more money from both customers and developers.

Related

The alleged scheme sees Apple undermine competitors' smartphone applications, products and services that would make users less reliant on the iPhone.

Prosecutors say the alleged anticompetitive behavior is designed for Apple to maintain its hold of the market at the expense of innovation and lower costs.

"An open marketplace encourages competition and creativity," Attorney General Bob Ferguson for the state of Washington said in a statement.

Advertisement

"Apple's monopoly over smartphones pads its profits at the expense of users, developers and businesses. Ending its illegal monopolization over smartphones will level the playing field for everyone."

In its amended complaint filed Tuesday, the Justice Department said that Apple's alleged anticompetitive conduct is not only limited to smartphones but is being felt in other industries from financial services to fitness, gaming and social media.

"Unless Apple's anticompetitive and exclusionary conduct is stopped, it will likely extend and entrench its iPhone monopoly to other markets and parts of the economy," it said.

Latest Headlines

Trump again asks court to dismiss classified documents case
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Trump again asks court to dismiss classified documents case
June 12 (UPI) -- Donald Trump has again asked a federal judge to dismiss his classified documents case, this time on the grounds that the FBI "destroyed exculpatory evidence" during its raid of the former president's Mar-a-Lago estate.
U.S. formally recognizes death of Majd Kamalmaz in Syria
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. formally recognizes death of Majd Kamalmaz in Syria
June 11 (UPI) -- The United States on Tuesday formally recognized the death of Majd Kamalmaz, an American psychologist who disappeared in Syria in 2017.
Banana giant Chiquita found liable for funding Colombian terrorist group
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Banana giant Chiquita found liable for funding Colombian terrorist group
June 12 (UPI) -- A Florida jury ordered Chiquita Brands International on Monday to pay $38.3 million to the families of eight victims of a Colombian paramilitary group that "murdered innocent victims." Chiquita said it plans to appeal.
CBP seizes weapons, ammunition in southbound border bust
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
CBP seizes weapons, ammunition in southbound border bust
June 11 (UPI) -- Homeland Security special agents are conducting a criminal investigation after U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized weapons and ammunition heading from the United States into Mexico.
Reports: ICE arrests 8 suspected terrorists in New York, Philadelphia, LA
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Reports: ICE arrests 8 suspected terrorists in New York, Philadelphia, LA
June 11 (UPI) -- Eight people from Tajikistan with suspected ties to ISIS-K have been arrested in New York, Los Angeles and Philadelphia after crossing the U.S. southern border, officials confirmed to ABC News, CBS News and NBC News.
Former federal prisoner indicted for selling firearms, components from prison
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Former federal prisoner indicted for selling firearms, components from prison
June 11 (UPI) -- Former federal prisoner Hayden Espinosa allegedly sold illegal firearms and components to an undercover New York City police officer while incarcerated, according to an indictment announced Tuesday.
Missouri man executed for slaying of woman who ended romantic relationship
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Missouri man executed for slaying of woman who ended romantic relationship
June 11 (UPI) -- Missouri corrections officials executed David Hosier, 69, Tuesday for the murders of neighbors Angela and Rodney Gilpin in September 2009.
Armed felon allegedly shot 3 at Atlanta's Peachtree Center
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Armed felon allegedly shot 3 at Atlanta's Peachtree Center
June 11 (UPI) -- An armed felon allegedly shot three people at the Hub food court at the Peachtree Center at 235 Peachtree St. in downtown Atlanta Tuesday afternoon, Atlanta Police announced.
Biden delivers gun safety speech hours after son's firearms conviction
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Biden delivers gun safety speech hours after son's firearms conviction
June 11 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden touted his administration's efforts to reduce gun violence and called for a ban on assault weapons during a speech Tuesday, just hours after his son was found guilty on federal gun charges.
Federal judge strikes down Florida's gender-affirming care restrictions
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Federal judge strikes down Florida's gender-affirming care restrictions
June 11 (UPI) -- Florida's ban on gender-affirming care for adults is discriminatory and has no legitimate state interest, a federal judge ruled Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Hunter Biden found guilty on all three counts in federal gun trial
Hunter Biden found guilty on all three counts in federal gun trial
Bill Gates says Wyoming nuclear reactor to be 'most advanced nuclear facility' on Earth
Bill Gates says Wyoming nuclear reactor to be 'most advanced nuclear facility' on Earth
FBI: Violent crime continues to drop across U.S.
FBI: Violent crime continues to drop across U.S.
Calif. lifeguard challenges requirement to raise Pride flag at his job site
Calif. lifeguard challenges requirement to raise Pride flag at his job site
Malawi vice president, nine others confirmed dead in plane crash, president says
Malawi vice president, nine others confirmed dead in plane crash, president says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement