Four more states join DOJ's antitrust lawsuit against Apple

The Apple logo hangs outside of an Apple retail store in the SoHo Section of Manhattan in New York City on Thursday, March 21, the day the Justice Department sued the company in an antitrust case. On Tuesday, four more states joined the lawsuit. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 12 (UPI) -- Another four states have joined the Justice Department's civil antitrust lawsuit accusing Apple of monopolizing multiple smartphone markets. The Biden administration originally filed its lawsuit against the U.S. tech giant in March with 15 states and Washington, D.C. On Tuesday, the states of Indiana, Massachusetts, Nevada and Washington joined the lawsuit, bringing the number of complainants to 20. Advertisement

"We look forward to litigating this important case alongside our state partners to deliver the benefits of competition to consumers, app developers, accessory makers and the American public," Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter of the Justice Department's Antitrust Division said Tuesday in a statement.

The lawsuit alleges Apple maintains a monopoly over smartphone markets that it uses to reap more money from both customers and developers.

The alleged scheme sees Apple undermine competitors' smartphone applications, products and services that would make users less reliant on the iPhone.

Prosecutors say the alleged anticompetitive behavior is designed for Apple to maintain its hold of the market at the expense of innovation and lower costs.

"An open marketplace encourages competition and creativity," Attorney General Bob Ferguson for the state of Washington said in a statement.

"Apple's monopoly over smartphones pads its profits at the expense of users, developers and businesses. Ending its illegal monopolization over smartphones will level the playing field for everyone."

In its amended complaint filed Tuesday, the Justice Department said that Apple's alleged anticompetitive conduct is not only limited to smartphones but is being felt in other industries from financial services to fitness, gaming and social media.

"Unless Apple's anticompetitive and exclusionary conduct is stopped, it will likely extend and entrench its iPhone monopoly to other markets and parts of the economy," it said.