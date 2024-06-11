Trending
U.S. News
June 11, 2024 / 7:43 PM

Biden delivers gun safety speech hours after son's firearms conviction

By Sheri Walsh
President Joe Biden delivers remarks Tuesday at Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund's annual "Gun Sense University" conference in Washington, D.C., where he touted his administration's efforts to reduce gun violence hours after his son was convicted on federal firearms charges. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI
1 of 4 | President Joe Biden delivers remarks Tuesday at Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund's annual "Gun Sense University" conference in Washington, D.C., where he touted his administration's efforts to reduce gun violence hours after his son was convicted on federal firearms charges. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

June 11 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden touted his administration's efforts to reduce gun violence and called for a ban on assault weapons during a speech Tuesday, just hours after his son was found guilty on federal gun charges.

Biden delivered the speech at Everytown for Gun Safety's annual training conference at Gun Sense University in Washington, D.C., where he shared his sorrow with those in attendance who have lost loved ones to gun violence.

"Because I've gotten those phone calls too, saying I lost a son, a daughter, a wife. I know what it's like," Biden told the crowd. "But, guess what? Never give up on hope, hope, hope, hope."

Biden's speech touted his administration's work to pass gun legislation, as he pushed for more to be done.

"In two weeks, we'll mark the second anniversary of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, the most significant gun legislation in nearly 30 years. We passed it only because you got out and worked to get it done," Biden said. "It was designed to reduce gun violence and save lives and I'm so proud of the tremendous progress we've made since then."

"It makes gun trafficking a federal crime for the first time, giving prosecutors a legal tool to charge traffickers and hold them accountable for the more severe penalties that are available," the president added.

While Biden made no mention, the president's speech came hours after his son Hunter Biden was convicted by a jury in Delaware on charges related to purchasing a firearm while using and being addicted to illegal drugs. He pleaded not guilty.

"Additionally, the law strengthens background checks for anyone under the age of 21 trying to purchase a firearm, and it's about time," President Biden told the gun safety training conference as he claimed "the act helps stop mass shootings" and makes schools safer with enhanced security and 14,000 mental health professionals.

"There's still so much more to do to maximize the benefits of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. That's why last September, I established the first-ever White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention," Biden said to applause, as he called for a ban on assault weapons.

"Who in God's name needs a magazine that can hold 200 shells?" Biden asked before answering, "Nobody, that's right! They're weapons of war."

During his speech, Biden also called for universal background checks, the end of gun dealer immunity and the safe storage of firearms.

"We should hold families responsible if they don't provide those locks on those guns. More children are killed in America by guns than cancer and car accidents combined," Biden said as he wrapped up his speech with a call to fight the gun lobby and opposing politicians.

"Whether we're Democrats or Republicans we all want our families to be safe. We all want to drop them off at a house of worship, at a mall, a movie theater, a school without worrying it's the last time I'm going to get to see them."

"We all want our kids to have the freedom to learn how to read and write at schools instead of learning how to duck and cover, for God's sake!" Biden said, adding, "We are not finished!"

Shortly after his speech, Biden left for Wilmington to be with his son after the White House canceled a Tuesday afternoon press briefing.

