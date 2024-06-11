Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 11, 2024 / 10:31 PM

Reports: ICE arrests 8 suspected terrorists in New York, Philadelphia, LA

By Sheri Walsh
Eight Tajikistanis with suspected ties to ISIS-K were arrested in New York over the past several days, as well as in Los Angeles and Philadelphia, after crossing the southern border into the United States, officials with knowledge of the operation confirmed Tuesday to ABC News, CBS News and NBC News. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Eight Tajikistanis with suspected ties to ISIS-K were arrested in New York over the past several days, as well as in Los Angeles and Philadelphia, after crossing the southern border into the United States, officials with knowledge of the operation confirmed Tuesday to ABC News, CBS News and NBC News. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 11 (UPI) -- Eight people from Tajikistan with suspected ties to a branch of the Islamic State have been arrested in New York, Los Angeles and Philadelphia after crossing the southern border into the United States, officials with knowledge of the operation confirmed Tuesday to media outlets.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested the eight foreign nationals over the past several days on immigration charges, the sources told CBS News, ABC News and NBC News.

Advertisement

While no national security issues were uncovered when the eight individuals crossed the border last year and earlier this year, authorities said they later discovered through a wiretap that they had suspected ties to IS-Khorasan, or IS-K.

"Over the last few days, ICE agents arrested several non-citizens pursuant to immigration authorities," the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement.

Related

"The actions were carried out in close coordination with the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Forces. The individuals arrested are detained in ICE custody pending removal proceedings," the statement said.

The FBI and DHS are currently working to have the eight migrants deported as officials said there is not enough evidence at this time to file terrorism charges. According to sources, the federal agencies said there is no active terror plot.

Advertisement

A senior Department of Homeland Security official told CBS News the eight migrants crossed into the United States without proper documents and were given notices to appear in immigration court.

The arrests come months after FBI Director Christopher Wray called on Congress to increase funding and warned about the "range of threats emanating from the border."

"Now increasingly concerning is the potential for a coordinated attack here in the homeland, akin to the ISIS-K attack we saw at the Russia Concert Hall," Wray testified in April.

"As the FBI and DHS have recently described in public and partner bulletins, the United States has been in a heightened threat environment," according to Tuesday's statement on the arrests.

"The FBI and DHS will continue working around the clock with our partners to identify, investigate and disrupt potential threats to national security."

According to the National Counterterrorism Center, IS-K is among the deadliest branches of ISIS, conducting attacks in Afghanistan and Pakistan as well as in Iran, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan while seeking to conduct similar operations in the United States and Europe.

It was sanctioned by the United States as a foreign terrorist organization in 2016.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Former federal prisoner indicted for selling firearms, components from prison
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Former federal prisoner indicted for selling firearms, components from prison
June 11 (UPI) -- Former federal prisoner Hayden Espinosa allegedly sold illegal firearms and components to an undercover New York City police officer while incarcerated, according to an indictment announced Tuesday.
Missouri man executed for slaying of woman who ended romantic relationship
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Missouri man executed for slaying of woman who ended romantic relationship
June 11 (UPI) -- Missouri corrections officials executed David Hosier, 69, Tuesday for the murders of neighbors Angela and Rodney Gilpin in September 2009.
Armed felon allegedly shot 3 at Atlanta's Peachtree Center
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Armed felon allegedly shot 3 at Atlanta's Peachtree Center
June 11 (UPI) -- An armed felon allegedly shot three people at the Hub food court at the Peachtree Center at 235 Peachtree St. in downtown Atlanta Tuesday afternoon, Atlanta Police announced.
Biden delivers gun safety speech hours after son's firearms conviction
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden delivers gun safety speech hours after son's firearms conviction
June 11 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden touted his administration's efforts to reduce gun violence and called for a ban on assault weapons during a speech Tuesday, just hours after his son was found guilty on federal gun charges.
Federal judge strikes down Florida's gender-affirming care restrictions
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Federal judge strikes down Florida's gender-affirming care restrictions
June 11 (UPI) -- Florida's ban on gender-affirming care for adults is discriminatory and has no legitimate state interest, a federal judge ruled Tuesday.
Kamala Harris unveils new rule to take medical debt off Americans' credit reports
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Kamala Harris unveils new rule to take medical debt off Americans' credit reports
June 11 (UPI) -- The Biden administration Tuesday gave a proposal to take medical debt off U.S. consumers' credit reports in a change that could impact more than 15 million American citizens if it goes forward as planned.
Convicted murderer charged in Miami shooting, apartment fire
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Convicted murderer charged in Miami shooting, apartment fire
June 11 (UPI) -- Local police arrested 73-year-old man, Juan Francisco Figueroa, for allegedly shooting a neighbor before starting a fire that engulfed a four-story apartment complex in Miami Monday morning.
Bill Gates says Wyoming nuclear reactor to be 'most advanced nuclear facility' on Earth
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Bill Gates says Wyoming nuclear reactor to be 'most advanced nuclear facility' on Earth
June 11 (UPI) -- Wyoming will soon be home to the "most advanced nuclear facility in the world" at the site of an old coal plant, according to Bill Gates. 
Low demand drives GM to trim EV production target
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Low demand drives GM to trim EV production target
June 11 (UPI) -- A lack of consumer enthusiasm for electric vehicles has caused General Motors Corp. officials to lower the automaker's production of EVs.
Calif. lifeguard challenges requirement to raise Pride flag at his job site
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Calif. lifeguard challenges requirement to raise Pride flag at his job site
June 11 (UPI) -- A California lifeguard who filed a lawsuit a week before Pride Month began that challenges a requirement he raise a flag at his station that represents the LGBTQ+ community has been granted a partial exemption.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Hunter Biden found guilty on all three counts in federal gun trial
Hunter Biden found guilty on all three counts in federal gun trial
Judge rejects Trump's effort to dismiss classified documents charges
Judge rejects Trump's effort to dismiss classified documents charges
Bill Gates says Wyoming nuclear reactor to be 'most advanced nuclear facility' on Earth
Bill Gates says Wyoming nuclear reactor to be 'most advanced nuclear facility' on Earth
FBI: Violent crime continues to drop across U.S.
FBI: Violent crime continues to drop across U.S.
Calif. lifeguard challenges requirement to raise Pride flag at his job site
Calif. lifeguard challenges requirement to raise Pride flag at his job site
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement