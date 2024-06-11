Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
June 11, 2024 / 2:44 PM

New statutes in Bipartisan Safer Communities Act have brought more arrests, DOJ says

By Clyde Hughes
In praising the new statutes that target gun traffickers and straw purchasers, Attorney General Merrick Garland (pictured in April on Capitol Hill) said, "Criminals rely on illegal gun traffickers and straw purchasers to obtain the weapons they use to harm our communities." File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
In praising the new statutes that target gun traffickers and straw purchasers, Attorney General Merrick Garland (pictured in April on Capitol Hill) said, "Criminals rely on illegal gun traffickers and straw purchasers to obtain the weapons they use to harm our communities." File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

June 11 (UPI) -- The Justice Department said on Tuesday it has charged more than 500 defendants under new laws that target gun traffickers and straw purchasers.

The new criminal statutes have been created under the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which Congress enacted and President Joe Biden signed in 2022.

Advertisement

The department said the new laws have been used, for example, to charge five suspects in Texas for allegedly trafficking military-grade firearms to a Mexican drug cartel, suspects in New Mexico for the illegal sale of machine guns and other weapons, and suspects in Pennsylvania in connecting with trafficking "ghost gun" kits.

"Criminals rely on illegal gun traffickers and straw purchasers to obtain the weapons they use to harm our communities," Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said in a statement. "The Justice Department is using the new tools given to us in the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act to hold accountable those who fuel gun violence."

Related

The new statutes prohibit straw purchases and firearms trafficking and significantly enhances penalties for those crimes, mandating up to as much as 15 years in prison.

The statutes were enacted because criminals who cannot legally own weapons often will look for straw purchasers who have clean criminal records and who can buy guns for them easily.

Advertisement

In Tuesday's announcement, the Justice Department praised the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, saying it provides "powerful new tools to prosecute firearms traffickers and address gun violence." It has been helpful in getting weapons off the street, officials said.

Biden praised the law in 2022 that included millions of dollars in funding for mental health, school safety, crisis intervention programs and an effort to include juvenile records to National Instant Background Checks.

Latest Headlines

Missouri set to execute man found guilty in slaying of woman who ended romantic relationship
U.S. News // 9 minutes ago
Missouri set to execute man found guilty in slaying of woman who ended romantic relationship
June 11 (UPI) -- Missouri officials plan to execute David Hosier, 69, Tuesday for the murders of neighbors Angela and Rodney Gilpin in September 2009.
Blinken says its 'on Hamas' to accept cease-fire deal after meetings with Israeli leaders
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Blinken says its 'on Hamas' to accept cease-fire deal after meetings with Israeli leaders
June 11 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday that the pressure is on Hamas to approve a deal that would implement an immediate cease-fire in Gaza as he met with Israeli officials in Tel Aviv.
Hunter Biden found guilty on all three counts in federal gun trial
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Hunter Biden found guilty on all three counts in federal gun trial
June 11 (UPI) -- A jury on Tuesday found Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, guilty on charges related to purchasing a firearm while using and being addicted to illegal drugs.
UCLA police arrest 25 protesters attempting to set up pro-Palestinian encampment
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
UCLA police arrest 25 protesters attempting to set up pro-Palestinian encampment
June 11 (UPI) -- The UCLA Police Department said it arrested about 25 people attempting to erect a tent encampment on its grounds in Los Angeles Monday night.
Calif. lifeguard challenges requirement to raise Pride flag at his job site
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Calif. lifeguard challenges requirement to raise Pride flag at his job site
June 11 (UPI) -- A California lifeguard who filed a lawsuit a week before Pride Month began that challenges a requirement he raise a flag at his station that represents the LGBTQ+ community has been granted a partial exemption.
Suspect arrested in stabbing of four Iowa college instructors in China
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Suspect arrested in stabbing of four Iowa college instructors in China
June 10 (UPI) -- Four instructors affiliated with Cornell College in Iowa were stabbed during a visit to a park in northeast China, the private school said.
Independent monitor investigating UAW President Shawn Fain over leadership changes
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Independent monitor investigating UAW President Shawn Fain over leadership changes
June 11 (UPI) -- The United Auto Workers independent monitor launched an investigation into the actions of union President Shawn Fain and Secretary-Treasurer Margaret Mock following changes in leadership.
FBI: Violent crime continues to drop across U.S.
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
FBI: Violent crime continues to drop across U.S.
June 11 (UPI) -- Violent crime in the United States continued to drop during the first three months of the year, according to statistics released by the FBI that Attorney General Merrick Garland described as "historic."
Trump virtually attends pre-sentencing interview for hush-money conviction
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Trump virtually attends pre-sentencing interview for hush-money conviction
June 10 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump attended a pre-sentencing probation interview after he was found guilty in his New York hush-money trial.
Judge rejects Trump's effort to dismiss classified documents charges
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Judge rejects Trump's effort to dismiss classified documents charges
June 10 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Monday rejected former President Donald Trump's attempt to have several charges dismissed in his classified documents case while permitting the removal of a single paragraph from the indictment.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Hunter Biden found guilty on all three counts in federal gun trial
Hunter Biden found guilty on all three counts in federal gun trial
Judge rejects Trump's effort to dismiss classified documents charges
Judge rejects Trump's effort to dismiss classified documents charges
Search underway for missing plane carrying Malawi's vice president, former first lady
Search underway for missing plane carrying Malawi's vice president, former first lady
Suspect arrested in stabbing of four Iowa college instructors in China
Suspect arrested in stabbing of four Iowa college instructors in China
FBI: Violent crime continues to drop across U.S.
FBI: Violent crime continues to drop across U.S.
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement