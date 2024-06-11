Missouri set to execute man found guilty in slaying of woman who ended romantic relationship

David Hosier is scheduled to die via lethal injection during an execution Tuesday night at a Missouri state prison. Photo courtesy of the Missouri Department of Corrections

June 11 (UPI) -- Missouri officials plan to execute a 69-year-old man Tuesday for the murders of his neighbors in September 2009. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson on Monday denied David Hosier's request to stay his execution by lethal injection despite Democratic lawmakers supporting Hosier's effort to obtain clemency in his conviction in the slayings of Angela and Rodney Gilpin. Advertisement

Parson denied Hosier's clemency application despite Missouri representatives Cori Bush and Emanuel Cleaver writing on Hosier's behalf to support his request.

"Angela Gilpin had her life stolen by David Hosier because he could not accept it when she ended their romantic involvement," Parsons said in a press release Monday.

Hosier only was convicted of Angela Gilpin's murder, but the jury agreed he also murdered Rodney Gilpin, Parson said.

Hosier and the Gilpins lived near each other in the same apartment complex in Jefferson City and initially met at a local bar.

The Gilpins separated, which led to a romantic relationship between Hosier and Angela, officials said.

Angela decided to return to her husband and ended the affair with Hosier, who broke into their apartment and killed them both about a month later, according to court documents.

Advertisement

"He displays no remorse for his senseless violence" and "earned maximum punishment under the law," Parsons said.

Hosier has a "decades-long history of violence against women" and stalked and harassed Angela Gilpin for several weeks before he murdered her and Rodney Gilpin, Parson said.

Hosier had a criminal record and owned several firearms when he shot and killed the Gilpins after breaking into their home during the night of Sept. 27-28, 2009.

A neighbor found their bodies early in the morning of Sept. 28.

Responding police found an application for a protective order that Angela had prepared against Hosier. Her application said Hosier was stalking and harassing her every day.

Hosier, who is a military veteran, fled but was arrested following a police pursuit.

Court documents say police found him with 15 firearms, including a submachine gun and said Hosier told the officers to: "Shoot me and get it over with."

Police also said they found ammunition and a note that said: "If you are going with someone, do not lie to them, do not play games with them, do not f*** them over by telling other things that are not true."

The handwritten note also said to "Be honest with them and tell them if there is something wrong. If you do not, this could happen to you."

Advertisement

Hosier's execution is scheduled at 6 p.m. CDT at the Missouri state prison in Bonne Terre.